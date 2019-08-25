Today
Celadon Market
What: Celadon will open its warehouse to local artisans, crafters, makers and farmers, and food and beverage trucks will be on site.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month
Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-884-7005, celadonathome.com/events
Mae Otti Pop-Up
What: Mae Otti will have a pop-up shop with exclusive access to the line’s recent bold African print fabrics collection, featuring dresses, jackets, jumpsuits, head wraps and more.
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Hilton Garden Inn Charleston Airport, 5265 International Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Z6lnY0
Home Show
What: Last day of the Charleston Fall Home Show, featuring seminars, consultations with interior designers and contractors, vendors and more.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $7 ($2 after 2 p.m.)
More Info: 847-577-7652, charlestonfallhomeshow.com
Reggae Jerk Fest
What: Celebrate Jamaica with a day full of reggae music, jerk-seasoned foods, Jamaican games (ludo, dominoes), wine tastings, vendors and more.
When: Noon-7 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $25-$40; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 843-557-6258, screggaejerkfestival.com
‘Hot Nights’
What: “Hot Nights in the Holy City” will commemorate the end of the summer, as the Middleton Place Restaurant presents a menu of dishes paired with heat-quenching local brews from Ghost Monkey Brewery served family-style.
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $60-$65
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2Mo1yVg
Tuesday
‘Meet the Bees’
What: “Meet the Bees: Beekeeping, Biology & Blooms” is a workshop/demonstration of beekeeping and bee basics, led by Blue Pearl Farms beekeeper and co-owner Cheri Ward. Products will be available for purchase.
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Aug. 27
Where: CHS Hort. Education Center, 46 Windermere Blvd, Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org/workshops
Gardening Workshop
What: “Getting Social with Your Garden” is a workshop to show how to cultivate a social media garden with an overview of Instagram and how to connect with other garden enthusiasts.
When: 2-3 p.m. Aug. 27
Where: CHS Hort. Education Center, 46 Windermere Blvd., Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org/workshops
Revival Whiskey
What: Coastal Provisions will host a whiskey tasting on the terrace, featuring four Revival spirits. Reservations requested.
When: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 27
Where: Wild Dunes Resort, 1 Sundial Circle, Isle of Palms
Price: $15
More Info: 843-886-2200, bit.ly/2ZinAik
Wednesday
Home Composting
What: This “Home Composting for Beginners” workshop will teach the science and mechanics behind establishing and managing a home compost system and a variety of options will be introduced and reviewed.
When: 6-7 p.m. Aug. 28
Where: CHS Hort. Education Center, 46 Windermere Blvd., Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org/workshops
Thursday
Tea Farm Creek
What: Paddle into Tea Farm Creek alongside a trained naturalist as the sun rises to see how human history has impacted the landscapes. This canoe trip is an opportunity to view one of the only naturalized understories of tea plants in the country, traveling through abandoned rice fields and forests that have been reclaimed by salt marsh.
When: 6:30-9:30 a.m. Aug. 29
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $28
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2Np2w36
Gardening for Transplants
What: This “Gardening for Charleston Transplants” workshop will present how to acclimate to a southern growing environment with confidence and ease with Master Gardener Carol Poloski.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 29
Where: CHS Hort. Education Center, 46 Windermere Blvd., Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org/workshops
Friday
Daniel Island Market
What: The Daniel Island Night Market hosts 30 local artists and craftsman, with food trucks, live music and themed evenings each night.
When: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 30 and Sept. 6
Where: Smythe Park, 2364 Daniel Island Drive
More Info: bit.ly/2TStwJz
Saturday
Labor Day Celebration
What: Cypress Gardens will host a Labor Day celebration on the front lawn with music from the Charleston Hot Shots, the Charleston Ukulele Society and others.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Cypress Gardens, 3030 Cypress Gardens Road, Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-553-0515, bit.ly/33OJo4i
Sunday
Art Show, Sale
What: The Seabrook Island Artist Guild Show & Sale on the Village Green is an annual fundraiser for the art department with St. John’s High School.
When: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: 609-933-4292, seabrookislandartistguild.com
