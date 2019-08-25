Today

Celadon Market

What: Celadon will open its warehouse to local artisans, crafters, makers and farmers, and food and beverage trucks will be on site.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month

Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: 843-884-7005, celadonathome.com/events

Mae Otti Pop-Up

What: Mae Otti will have a pop-up shop with exclusive access to the line’s recent bold African print fabrics collection, featuring dresses, jackets, jumpsuits, head wraps and more.

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 25

Where: Hilton Garden Inn Charleston Airport, 5265 International Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Z6lnY0

Home Show

What: Last day of the Charleston Fall Home Show, featuring seminars, consultations with interior designers and contractors, vendors and more.

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 25

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $7 ($2 after 2 p.m.)

More Info: 847-577-7652, charlestonfallhomeshow.com

Reggae Jerk Fest

What: Celebrate Jamaica with a day full of reggae music, jerk-seasoned foods, Jamaican games (ludo, dominoes), wine tastings, vendors and more.

When: Noon-7 p.m. Aug. 25

Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $25-$40; free for ages 12 and younger

More Info: 843-557-6258, screggaejerkfestival.com

‘Hot Nights’

What: “Hot Nights in the Holy City” will commemorate the end of the summer, as the Middleton Place Restaurant presents a menu of dishes paired with heat-quenching local brews from Ghost Monkey Brewery served family-style.

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 25

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $60-$65

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2Mo1yVg

Tuesday

‘Meet the Bees’

What: “Meet the Bees: Beekeeping, Biology & Blooms” is a workshop/demonstration of beekeeping and bee basics, led by Blue Pearl Farms beekeeper and co-owner Cheri Ward. Products will be available for purchase.

When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Aug. 27

Where: CHS Hort. Education Center, 46 Windermere Blvd, Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org/workshops

Gardening Workshop

What: “Getting Social with Your Garden” is a workshop to show how to cultivate a social media garden with an overview of Instagram and how to connect with other garden enthusiasts.

When: 2-3 p.m. Aug. 27

Where: CHS Hort. Education Center, 46 Windermere Blvd., Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org/workshops

Revival Whiskey

What: Coastal Provisions will host a whiskey tasting on the terrace, featuring four Revival spirits. Reservations requested.

When: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 27

Where: Wild Dunes Resort, 1 Sundial Circle, Isle of Palms

Price: $15

More Info: 843-886-2200, bit.ly/2ZinAik

Wednesday

Home Composting

What: This “Home Composting for Beginners” workshop will teach the science and mechanics behind establishing and managing a home compost system and a variety of options will be introduced and reviewed.

When: 6-7 p.m. Aug. 28

Where: CHS Hort. Education Center, 46 Windermere Blvd., Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org/workshops

Thursday

Tea Farm Creek

What: Paddle into Tea Farm Creek alongside a trained naturalist as the sun rises to see how human history has impacted the landscapes. This canoe trip is an opportunity to view one of the only naturalized understories of tea plants in the country, traveling through abandoned rice fields and forests that have been reclaimed by salt marsh.

When: 6:30-9:30 a.m. Aug. 29

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $28

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2Np2w36

Gardening for Transplants

What: This “Gardening for Charleston Transplants” workshop will present how to acclimate to a southern growing environment with confidence and ease with Master Gardener Carol Poloski.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 29

Where: CHS Hort. Education Center, 46 Windermere Blvd., Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org/workshops

Friday

Daniel Island Market   

What: The Daniel Island Night Market hosts 30 local artists and craftsman, with food trucks, live music and themed evenings each night.

When: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 30 and Sept. 6

Where: Smythe Park, 2364 Daniel Island Drive

More Info: bit.ly/2TStwJz

Saturday

Labor Day Celebration

What: Cypress Gardens will host a Labor Day celebration on the front lawn with music from the Charleston Hot Shots, the Charleston Ukulele Society and others.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Cypress Gardens, 3030 Cypress Gardens Road, Moncks Corner

More Info: 843-553-0515, bit.ly/33OJo4i

Sunday

Art Show, Sale

What: The Seabrook Island Artist Guild Show & Sale on the Village Green is an annual fundraiser for the art department with St. John’s High School.

When: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: 609-933-4292, seabrookislandartistguild.com

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.