Today

Black History 

What: Middleton will celebrate black history with Beyond the Fields walking tours and viewings of Eliza’s House, where an exhibit focusing on the daily lives of enslaved people and their work “beyond the fields” is on display. There will be additional programs throughout the month.

When: Through Feb. 29

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: All programs included with general admission

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2RkyYVP

Coin Show

What: The Winter Lowcountry Coin Show will include be coins, currency, assorted collectibles, a kids’ table, collecting supplies and more.

When: 10 a.m. Feb. 2

Where: Exchange Park Fairgrounds, 9850 Highway 78, Ladson

Price: Free

More Info: 843-302-6210, lowcountrycoinclub.com

Tuesday

Camellia Walks

What: Special walking tours given by expert guides focus on the historic camellias at Middleton. Tours last approximately 75 minutes. Register in advance.

When: 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through March 14

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Included with general admission

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/36CoSEm

Wednesday

Astronomy in Park 

What: Join amateur stargazers and look through telescopes at objects in the nighttime sky. Open to all ages.

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston

More Info: lowcountrystargzers.org

Thursday

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

‘Mad Scientists Unite’

What: Kids ages 12-18 can participate in science experiments to make something bubble, change colors or erupt. Registration required.

When: 4-5 p.m. Feb. 6

Where: Moncks Corner Library, 1003 N. Highway 52

More Info: 843-719-4223, bit.ly/2S3quld

Saturday

Doggie Day at the Rec

What: Event includes pet vendors, adoptable animals, a vaccination clinic and microchipping, Isle of Palms dog license sales and a dog show with the categories cutest puppy, most attractive, best female rescue and best male rescue.

When: 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 8

Where: Isle of Palms Recreation Department, #24 28th Ave.

More Info: 843-886-8294, bit.ly/2u7vf5p

Learn Bridge 

What: Learn (or relearn) to play bridge in one day at this special course, which will include coffee, pastries, a full lunch and handouts, presented by the East Cooper Charity Bridge Club. All net proceeds will go to charity.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: Exchange Club, 201 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Price: $50

More Info: graydonvadas7@gmail.com

Cork-Shuckin’ Festival

What: Annual festival features local oysters, music, food trucks, kids’ activities, local vendors and tastings from the vineyard and distillery.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: Deep Water Vineyard and Firefly Distillery, 6775 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island

Price: $10 per car advance; $5 per person at-the-gate

More Info: 843-559-6867, bit.ly/315gdJx

Heritage Day

What: In honor of Black History Month, this African American Heritage Day will feature a tour of the historic plantation with an in-depth look at the lives of African and African American residents, from Colonial slavery, through the Civil War, Reconstruction and the first half of the 20th century. Local historian Christine Mitchell will have a special presentation between the two tours.

When: 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. tours, 1 p.m. lecture Feb. 8

Where: Hampton Plantation, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville

More Info: bit.ly/2vvgMQV

Park After Dark

What: A family-friendly educational event that focuses on the happenings and nocturnal animals that are out-and-about in the park after the sun goes down, including an astronomy program. There also will be a food truck, fire pits for roasting marshmallows, crafts and a jump castle.

When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner

Price: $5 per person

More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/2GFTSZm

