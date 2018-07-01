History Fair
July 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Magnolia Plantation will host its sixth annual History Fair. File/Paul Zoeller.

 File/Paul Zoeller

Today

Brewnanza

What: Harold's Cabin will host Chug-A-Lug brew wagon, local vintage vendors and other local artisans in its backyard.

When: 4-8 p.m. July 1

Where: Harold's Cabin, 247 Congress St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free entry

More Info: 843-793-4440, haroldscabin.com

Independence Day

What: Interactive demonstrations and readings of the Declaration held at the home of Declaration signer and founding father Henry Middleton in honor of Independence Day.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 1, 4

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $15-$28 admission

More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org

Fish Fry

What: Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit will host an Afro-Caribbean fish fry dinner featuring door prizes, live music and community building activities to help raise money for better transit along Folly Beach and Mosquito Beach and to support Sol Legare Community center.

When: 6-10 p.m. July 1

Where: Island Breeze, 2224 Mosquito Beach Road, Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-870-5299, bit.ly/2lm0XUz

Monday

Gardeners Q&A

What: Discussion and Q&A with trained and certified Master Gardener volunteers. Attendees may bring soil samples and will be supplied with handouts and reference materials as needed.

When: 4 p.m. July 2

Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-471-2952, berkeleylibrarysc.org

Swim Tune-Up

What: Train on the Charleston Sprint Triathalon swim course with a Blue Sky Endurance certified triathlon coach to help improve confidence and times.

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 2

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $15

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com

Industry Night

What: An event featuring special “Fast & Furious” themed cocktails, the Rebel Taqueria food truck and a night of community with the Charleston Food and Beverage industry.

When: 10 p.m.-1 a.m. July 2

Where: Felix Cocktails et Cuisine, 550 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-203-6297, felixchs.com

Tuesday

Pure Barre

What: Bring a mat and a bottle of water for a 45-minute low-impact pure barre class, suitable for all levels on the rooftop.

When: 6 p.m. July 3

Where: The Restoration, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-732-1727, purebarre.com/sc-charleston2

Bar Crawl

What: Sixth annual ‘Murica Bar Crawl and customer-appreciation event featuring drink specials, prizes, merchandise, and more.

When: 4 p.m.-1 a.m. July 3

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8-$25

More Info: 843-998-6828, thebrickcharleston.com

Wednesday

Fourth Celebration

What: Celebration atop The Restoration’s rooftop restaurant featuring barbecue fare, libations and live music by John Shields.

When: 7-11 p.m. July 4

Where: The Watch Rooftop Kitchen and Spirits, 79 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35-$75

More Info: 877-221-7202, bit.ly/2MBTSM1

Couples Cruise

What: Inaugural Independence Day couples cruise featuring a view of the USS Yorktown’s fireworks from the harbor, a champagne toast and light hors d’oeuvres. Guests are encouraged to bring their own drinks.

When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Harborview Charters, 56 Ashley Point Drive, Charleston

Price: $60

More Info: 843-324-3183, harborviewcharters.com

Thursday

Night Climb

What: Meet at the climbing wall with a headlamp or flashlight to complete signature routes from a different perspective.

When: 5-10 p.m. Thursdays through August 30

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $9-$12

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com

Beer Run

What: Weekly one- or three-mile run meeting back at the Commonhouse for beers and food.

When: 6:15 Thursdays

Where: Commonhouse Aleworks, 4821 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free to participate

More Info: 843-471-1400, commonhousealeworks.com

Fit with Fido

What: Bring a mat, towel and water. Dolittle’s Eunoia Rescue will provide the adoptable furry companions for an outdoor yoga class.

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. first Thursdays

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-619-7210, studio33kiawah.com

Friday

Pig Roast

What: Rusty Bull Brewing and Swing & Swine will team up for a pig roast with whole hog plates, including two sides for $12 and live music by Mike Huhn.

When: 4-10 p.m. July 6

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 West Montague Ave., Ste. 110, North Charleston

More Info: 843-225-8600, rustybullbrewing.com

Networking Happy Hour

What: Grab a name tag and a drink for The Brick’s networking happy hour featuring giveaways and drink specials.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 6

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-998-6828, thebrickcharleston.com

Saturday

Scales and Tails

What: Exhibition of the Old Santee Canal Park’s live collection of common Lowcountry reptiles through a hands-on discussion about each species.

When: 10-11 a.m. July 7

Where: Interpretive Center, Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner

Price: $3 park admission

More Info: 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org

History Fair

What: Sixth annual fair featuring a host of historical education, religion, social services, arts and tourism organizations, including the planned International African American Museum, in an effort to promote and explore local history.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 7

Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $20 park admission

More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com

Chewie Soiree

What: Soiree for a selection of gourmet and vegan chewies, also known as blondies, featuring motivational speaker Kristie Love and your choice of at least 10 different chewie flavors.

When: 2:30-5 p.m. July 7

Where: 6296 Rivers Ave., Ste. 303, North Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-442-4649, bit.ly/2yNuGiE

To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events