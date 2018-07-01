Today
Brewnanza
What: Harold's Cabin will host Chug-A-Lug brew wagon, local vintage vendors and other local artisans in its backyard.
When: 4-8 p.m. July 1
Where: Harold's Cabin, 247 Congress St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free entry
More Info: 843-793-4440, haroldscabin.com
Independence Day
What: Interactive demonstrations and readings of the Declaration held at the home of Declaration signer and founding father Henry Middleton in honor of Independence Day.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 1, 4
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$28 admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Fish Fry
What: Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit will host an Afro-Caribbean fish fry dinner featuring door prizes, live music and community building activities to help raise money for better transit along Folly Beach and Mosquito Beach and to support Sol Legare Community center.
When: 6-10 p.m. July 1
Where: Island Breeze, 2224 Mosquito Beach Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-870-5299, bit.ly/2lm0XUz
Monday
Gardeners Q&A
What: Discussion and Q&A with trained and certified Master Gardener volunteers. Attendees may bring soil samples and will be supplied with handouts and reference materials as needed.
When: 4 p.m. July 2
Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-471-2952, berkeleylibrarysc.org
Swim Tune-Up
What: Train on the Charleston Sprint Triathalon swim course with a Blue Sky Endurance certified triathlon coach to help improve confidence and times.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 2
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $15
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Industry Night
What: An event featuring special “Fast & Furious” themed cocktails, the Rebel Taqueria food truck and a night of community with the Charleston Food and Beverage industry.
When: 10 p.m.-1 a.m. July 2
Where: Felix Cocktails et Cuisine, 550 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-203-6297, felixchs.com
Tuesday
Pure Barre
What: Bring a mat and a bottle of water for a 45-minute low-impact pure barre class, suitable for all levels on the rooftop.
When: 6 p.m. July 3
Where: The Restoration, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-732-1727, purebarre.com/sc-charleston2
Bar Crawl
What: Sixth annual ‘Murica Bar Crawl and customer-appreciation event featuring drink specials, prizes, merchandise, and more.
When: 4 p.m.-1 a.m. July 3
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8-$25
More Info: 843-998-6828, thebrickcharleston.com
Wednesday
Fourth Celebration
What: Celebration atop The Restoration’s rooftop restaurant featuring barbecue fare, libations and live music by John Shields.
When: 7-11 p.m. July 4
Where: The Watch Rooftop Kitchen and Spirits, 79 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$75
More Info: 877-221-7202, bit.ly/2MBTSM1
Couples Cruise
What: Inaugural Independence Day couples cruise featuring a view of the USS Yorktown’s fireworks from the harbor, a champagne toast and light hors d’oeuvres. Guests are encouraged to bring their own drinks.
When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Harborview Charters, 56 Ashley Point Drive, Charleston
Price: $60
More Info: 843-324-3183, harborviewcharters.com
Thursday
Night Climb
What: Meet at the climbing wall with a headlamp or flashlight to complete signature routes from a different perspective.
When: 5-10 p.m. Thursdays through August 30
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $9-$12
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Beer Run
What: Weekly one- or three-mile run meeting back at the Commonhouse for beers and food.
When: 6:15 Thursdays
Where: Commonhouse Aleworks, 4821 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free to participate
More Info: 843-471-1400, commonhousealeworks.com
Fit with Fido
What: Bring a mat, towel and water. Dolittle’s Eunoia Rescue will provide the adoptable furry companions for an outdoor yoga class.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. first Thursdays
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-619-7210, studio33kiawah.com
Friday
Pig Roast
What: Rusty Bull Brewing and Swing & Swine will team up for a pig roast with whole hog plates, including two sides for $12 and live music by Mike Huhn.
When: 4-10 p.m. July 6
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 West Montague Ave., Ste. 110, North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-8600, rustybullbrewing.com
Networking Happy Hour
What: Grab a name tag and a drink for The Brick’s networking happy hour featuring giveaways and drink specials.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 6
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-998-6828, thebrickcharleston.com
Saturday
Scales and Tails
What: Exhibition of the Old Santee Canal Park’s live collection of common Lowcountry reptiles through a hands-on discussion about each species.
When: 10-11 a.m. July 7
Where: Interpretive Center, Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $3 park admission
More Info: 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org
History Fair
What: Sixth annual fair featuring a host of historical education, religion, social services, arts and tourism organizations, including the planned International African American Museum, in an effort to promote and explore local history.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 7
Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $20 park admission
More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com
Chewie Soiree
What: Soiree for a selection of gourmet and vegan chewies, also known as blondies, featuring motivational speaker Kristie Love and your choice of at least 10 different chewie flavors.
When: 2:30-5 p.m. July 7
Where: 6296 Rivers Ave., Ste. 303, North Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-442-4649, bit.ly/2yNuGiE
