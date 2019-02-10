Today
Valentine's Walk
What: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens will host a Valentine Chocolate Walk through America’s oldest romantic-style garden. This event includes live music and sweets from around the world.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 10
Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $10-$20 General admission
More Info: 843-571-1266, bit.ly/2RCV0Al
Oyster Roast & Pig Pickin’
What: Home Team BBQ’s winter oyster roast and pig pickin’ featuring all-you-can-eat steamed oysters, a whole hog barbecue and live music by Ashes of Old Ways.
When: 1:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 10
Where: Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-225-7427, hometeambbq.com
Kitchen Takeover
What: Chef Will Lacy of Driftwood Pantry will take over the Goat. Sheep. Cow. kitchen for its inaugural installment of its Sunday Supper series. The menu will feature wild game and seafood in honor of the SEWE festival.
When: 4-8 p.m. Feb. 10
Where: Goat. Sheep. Cow North, 804 Meeting St., Ste. 102, Charleston
More Info: 843-203-3118, goatsheepcow.com
Orchid Society
What: Orchid specialist for Biltmore Estate Marc Burchette will speak on producing blooming orchids all year for incorporation in the displays at Biltmore. A plant raffle will follow the talk.
When: 2:30 p.m. Feb. 10
Where: Science Building at Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-889-8897, coastalcarolinaos.org
Monday
Garden Lecture
What: The Charleston Horticultural Society will welcome renowned plantsman, author and TV host Troy Marden for a lecture entitled “Wit’s End: A Collector’s Garden.”
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 11
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org
Tuesday
Seabirding
What: Birding experts with the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission will help attendees find oceangoing seabirds including scoters, scaup, grebes, loons, gulls, terns and more.
When: 8:30-10 a.m. Feb. 12
Where: Folly Beach fishing pier, 101 East Arctic Ave.
Price: $6
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
167 Raw Pop-up
What: Stems & Skins will team up with 167 Raw chef Mike Geib for a fan-favorite menu with wine pairings with Matt Tunstall.
When: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 12
Where: Stems & Skins, 1070 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-918-1089, bit.ly/2SbA20z
Roses and Rosé
What: Flower arrangement workshop to learn how to create a custom centerpiece to take home just in time for Valentine's Day. The event will feature a complimentary glass of rose and discounts at the boutique.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 12
Where: Fourteen & East, 936 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $63
More Info: bit.ly/2SuiiMZ
Wednesday
Galentine’s Day
What: Celebrate Galentine’s Day with friends by joining in Parcel 32’s evening of cocktails, petit fours, champagne and chocolate specials.
When: 5-10 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: The Parlour at Parcel 32, 442 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-3474, parcel32.com/the-parlour
Painting Workshop
What: Artist Julia Deckman will lead a special Galentines Day workshop to paint a floral landscape of poppies using acrylic paints on canvas. All supplies will be provided.
When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$65
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Behind Shadows
What: Learn to use drawing to see lines and record shadows in your work with instructor and artist Lese Corrigan. Classes will take place Wednesdays through Feb. 27.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 13-27
Where: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $80-$90
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2TyEdzC
Thursday
Wolf Feeding
What: Observe a feeding of the endangered red wolves with Sewee Center caretaker Wolfman Rob, who will share the history of the species, as well as additional information about grey wolves and coyotes.
When: 3 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, fws.gov/refuge/sewee_center
Friday
Coffee Pop-up
What: Local coffee and retail pop-up Sightsee will set up shop at menswear store Indigo & Cotton every Thursday through Saturday through the month of February serving up cold brew and pour over coffee from different specialty roasters each week.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: Indigo & Cotton, 79 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/sightseeshop
Saturday
Fashion for Feathers
What: The inaugural fashion show luncheon for SEWE featuring trendsetting looks inspired by the beauty of birds, held over wine and cuisine by culinary master Michael Sichel.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: Hotel Bennett, 404 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $125
More Info: 843-459-2473, audubon.org
Night Bazaar
What: Every third Saturday, join local artisans and crafters for food and drinks while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more. Food and drinks brought to you by Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company and the Workshop.
When: 5 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-718-3224, facebook.com/chsnightbazaar
Ghost Hunt
What: Join SyFy’s Grant Wilson of "Ghost Hunters," Chad Lindberg of "Destination America’s Ghost Stalkers" and Carol Cleveland of the award-winning YouTube series "Haunt ME" for a ghost hunt, meet and greet, lecture and Q&A.
When: 5:30-11:30 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Old Exchange & Provost, 122 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $185
More Info: 919- 667-6327, bit.ly/2HyrEDr
To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events