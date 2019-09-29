Today
Celadon Market
What: The Celadon Sunday Flea & Farmers Market features local artisans, crafters, makers and farmers, and food and beverage trucks will be on site.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month
Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-884-7005, bit.ly/2mZHpcq
Fore Paws Tourney
What: The ninth annual Fore Paws Golf Tournament (Captain’s Choice) to benefit Lowcountry Animal Rescue will include putting and hole-in-one contests, prizes, beer and other beverages, a BBQ dinner and awards ceremony.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd.
Price: $75 per person
More Info: 843-821-3175, bit.ly/2lmZX65
Vegan Pop-Up
What: “Convened” is a vegan/plant-based pop-up with The Dropping Pin and “Chef Sterl” Chisolm, led by founder David White Jr.
When: 5 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: The Rib Guy, 396 Huger St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thedroppingpin.com
Tuesday
Pumpkin Patch
What: The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch and festival returns, featuring attractions and games, a petting zoo, vendors and more. Note: this event is separate from the house and grounds at the main entrance.
When: Daily Oct. 1-31
Where: Boone Hall Plantation, across from 2413 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: $12 general; free for children younger than 2; pumpkins priced by the pound
More Info: boonehallpumpkinpatch.com
Wednesday
‘Hardscoop Smash’
What: Hardscoop Distillery and Bar Mash have partnered to create a signature cocktail to benefit local and national agriculture initiatives, The Green Heart Project and Toast the Trees, which will be available for purchase for one month.
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-793-2636, barmashchs.com
Fall Garden Strolls
What: Sip and stroll in the landscaped gardens while sampling old and new world wines. Each week, a different garden location will be paired with a selection of wines to sample.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 2
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Thursday
Fall Tours
What: The Preservation Society’s 43rd annual Fall Tours of Homes, History & Architecture, with tours of homes and gardens in several of downtown Charleston’s finest historic neighborhoods, as well as photography workshops and historic walks and talks.
When: Oct. 3-Nov. 2
More Info: 843-405-1050, preservationsociety.org/falltours
Brews, Boats, Bands
What: Brews, Boats & Bands, presented by MarineMax Charleston, is its fall boat show, with a preview night, open house and more, with live music, craft beer, food and raffle prizes, with proceeds to benefit the Charleston Animal Society.
When: Oct. 3-5
Where: MarineMax Charleston, 142 Sportsman Island Drive
More Info: bit.ly/2lbkr1G
Saturday
Harvest Home
What: Brookgreen Gardens will host its annual Harvest Home Weekend event, with a pumpkin patch, pumpkin-painting stations, scarecrow-decorating, hayrides and kid-friendly entertainment.
When: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5-6
Where: Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Drive, Murrells Inlet
Price: See website for pricing details
More Info: 843-235-6000, brookgreen.org/events
Plant Sale
What: The Lowcountry Chapter of the S.C. Native Plant Society will hold a Fall Native Plant Sale, featuring colorful perennials, trees, shrubs, ferns, native grasses and edibles.
When: 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 5
Where: Charles Towne Landing parking lot, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-270-1112, bit.ly/2nxjEcc
Bird Fest
What: This festival will include numerous organizations and vendors, with special presentations, a guided bird walk, photography class, food and entertainment.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Rd, Moncks Corner
Price: $5 (includes park admission)
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/2lRm5Gb
Fall Festival
What: The Goose Creek Fall Festival will feature local crafters, exhibitors, entertainers, food and kids’ activities.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Price: Free admission and parking
More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2FDLmrf
Community Day
What: The Charleston Museum will host a Dill Sanctuary Community Day, with guided tours, hikes, presentations, craft activities and more. The sanctuary is a 580-acre wildlife preserve on the Stono River and is not typically open to the public.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Dill Sanctuary, 1163 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2ln1Fo1
The Waterfest
What: The Waterfront will host its first community social event, featuring various hands-on, water-themed educational opportunities focused on marine life, water sports, and water conservation and pollution, live music, kids’ activities, games and food.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Children’s Park and Wando River Dock, 101 River Landing Drive, Daniel Island
Price: Free
More Info: danielisland.com/event
