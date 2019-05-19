Today
Sprint Triathlon
What: The five-race Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series at James Island County Park features a 600-yard freshwater swim, 12-mile bike ride, and 5K flat run. This is the first race.
When: 7:15-11:15 a.m. May 19
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $50 -$204
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/30lKX8c
Rose Society
What: Throughout May, the Charleston Lowcountry Rose Society will display a variety of roses.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through May 31
Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2YzhfL4
Brunch Market
What: Every Sunday, The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 19
Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 321-695-6249, bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Green Barn Jam
What: This concert series presented by Awendaw Green will feature local singer-songwriters, food trucks and family friendly games and activities.
When: 3:30-7:30 p.m. May 19
Where: The Green Barn, 207 1st Ave., Summerville
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-761-8600, bit.ly/2w8u3vL
Wishes in Bloom
What: This Wishes in Bloom event is a fundraiser for the Make A Wish foundation including dinner and a silent auction.
When: 6-9:30 p.m. May 19
Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $150
More Info: 843-571-1266, bit.ly/2vXM5kz
Monday
Flower Social
What: Attendees will learn floral tips and tricks to create a floral centerpiece and eat hors d'oeuvres.
When: 6 p.m. May 20
Where: The Shellmore, 357 North Shellmore Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $75
More Info: 843-654-9278, bit.ly/2VFzq4P
Tuesday
Mt. Pleasant Market
What: The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market includes vegetables, fruits, and flowers along with local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods, and locally produced snacks. Clemson Extension master gardeners will also be on-hand to answer questions.
When: 3:30 p.m. May 21
Where: Coleman Boulevard at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2WIp5RK
Wednesday
Island Produce
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. May 22
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter@rsfh.com
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2UIX3cc
Awendaw Barn Jam
What: This installment of the outdoor concert series from Awendaw Green will feature Singer in the Round, The Dave Reynolds Project, Qwister, and Pal Sheldon.
When: 6-10 p.m. May 22
Where: Sewee Outpost 4853 N. Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $5
More Info: 843-452-1642, bit.ly/2Vtw9AP
Thursday May 23
Full STEAM Ahead
What: This workshop in a new series from The Charleston Museum featuring the components of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics will focus on animals in action. Reservations required.
When: 3:30-4:30 p.m. May 23
Where: The Dill Sanctuary, 1163 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Price: $10 for members; $15 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2Vvu1sn
King Street Green
What: This collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston will feature music from The Pluff Mud String Band.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2IZ6UV3
Live Under the Oaks
What: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will host an outdoor concert series Thursday evenings in May. This date will feature James Leprettre, and beer, wine and food will be available for purchase from Burtons Grill.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 23
Where: Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2LgdBnC
Friday
Exhibit Opening
What: This exhibition at the Charleston Museum will be an in-depth examination of both how and why fashion changed after the Age of Revolution, World War I and World War II.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Dec. 1
Where: Textile Gallery, The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $5-$25 admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2Q6MAlq
‘Black Refractions’
What: This traveling exhibition from The Studio Museum in Harlem includes works from modern and contemporary artists of African descent and will be in Charleston through Aug. 18
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 24
Where: Galleries 8 & 9, Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $6-$12 admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2J0OBQo
Party at the Point
What: This concert series will feature different musical acts each Friday and will run through July 5. This installment will feature Allman Brothers’ tribute band Idlewild Revival.
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 24
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $8
More Info: 843-769-4799, bit.ly/2WN9Szt
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thecharlestoncitymarket.com
Saturday
Fishing Tournament
What: The Mount Pleasant Pier and the Folly Beach Pier will host a season of fishing tournaments.
When: 6 a.m.-2 p.m. May 25
Where: Folly Beach Pier, 101 E Arctic Ave., Folly Beach
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-762-9946, bit.ly/2J7YBpp
Charleston Market
What: This weekly market runs through Nov. 30.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 25
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Johns Island Market
What: This is a weekly, year-round farmers market.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 25
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket@gmail.com, johnsislandfarmersmarket.com
Beginner's Beekeeping
What: This four-hour beginner's beekeeping course led by Rebecca Bills of R and R Acres will cover basic elements of the hive and how a beekeeper can help.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 25
Where: Jennie J McMahan Library, 506 N Parler Ave., Saint George
Price: Free
More Info: 843 563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3632
Memorial Weekend Mingo
What: This Lowcountry experience will include a riverside oyster roast, buffet, live entertainment, kid’s zone and a local artisan craft market.
When: 6-9 p.m. May 25
Where: Mingo Point, 876 Kiawah Island Parkway, Kiawah Island
Price: $27.95-$50.95
More Info: 843-768-2790, bit.ly/2w2ZN5G
