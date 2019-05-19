Honey Bee (copy)

A four-hour beginner's beekeeping course led by Rebecca Bills of R and R Acres will cover basic elements of the hive and how a beekeeper can help. 

 File

Today

Sprint Triathlon

What: The five-race Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series at James Island County Park features a 600-yard freshwater swim, 12-mile bike ride, and 5K flat run. This is the first race.

When: 7:15-11:15 a.m. May 19

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: $50 -$204

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/30lKX8c

Rose Society 

What: Throughout May, the Charleston Lowcountry Rose Society will display a variety of roses.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through May 31

Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2YzhfL4

Brunch Market

What: Every Sunday, The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 19

Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 321-695-6249, bit.ly/2Tkpyrt

Green Barn Jam

What: This concert series presented by Awendaw Green will feature local singer-songwriters, food trucks and family friendly games and activities.

When: 3:30-7:30 p.m. May 19

Where: The Green Barn, 207 1st Ave., Summerville

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-761-8600, bit.ly/2w8u3vL

Wishes in Bloom

What: This Wishes in Bloom event is a fundraiser for the Make A Wish foundation including dinner and a silent auction.

When: 6-9:30 p.m. May 19

Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $150

More Info: 843-571-1266, bit.ly/2vXM5kz

Monday

Flower Social

What: Attendees will learn floral tips and tricks to create a floral centerpiece and eat hors d'oeuvres.

When: 6 p.m. May 20

Where: The Shellmore, 357 North Shellmore Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $75

More Info: 843-654-9278, bit.ly/2VFzq4P

Tuesday

Mt. Pleasant Market

What: The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market includes vegetables, fruits, and flowers along with local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods, and locally produced snacks. Clemson Extension master gardeners will also be on-hand to answer questions.

When: 3:30 p.m. May 21

Where: Coleman Boulevard at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2WIp5RK

Wednesday

Island Produce 

What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.

When: 9 a.m. May 22

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter@rsfh.com

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2UIX3cc

Awendaw Barn Jam

What: This installment of the outdoor concert series from Awendaw Green will feature Singer in the Round, The Dave Reynolds Project, Qwister, and Pal Sheldon.

When: 6-10 p.m. May 22

Where: Sewee Outpost 4853 N. Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $5

More Info: 843-452-1642, bit.ly/2Vtw9AP

Thursday May 23

Full STEAM Ahead

What: This workshop in a new series from The Charleston Museum featuring the components of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics will focus on animals in action. Reservations required.

When: 3:30-4:30 p.m. May 23

Where: The Dill Sanctuary, 1163 Riverland Drive, Charleston

Price: $10 for members; $15 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2Vvu1sn

King Street Green

What: This collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston will feature music from The Pluff Mud String Band.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2IZ6UV3

Live Under the Oaks

What: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will host an outdoor concert series Thursday evenings in May. This date will feature James Leprettre, and beer, wine and food will be available for purchase from Burtons Grill.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 23

Where: Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2LgdBnC

Friday

Exhibit Opening

What: This exhibition at the Charleston Museum will be an in-depth examination of both how and why fashion changed after the Age of Revolution, World War I and World War II.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Dec. 1

Where: Textile Gallery, The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: $5-$25 admission

More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2Q6MAlq

‘Black Refractions’ 

What: This traveling exhibition from The Studio Museum in Harlem includes works from modern and contemporary artists of African descent and will be in Charleston through Aug. 18

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 24

Where: Galleries 8 & 9, Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: $6-$12 admission

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2J0OBQo

Party at the Point

What: This concert series will feature different musical acts each Friday and will run through July 5. This installment will feature Allman Brothers’ tribute band Idlewild Revival.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 24

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $8

More Info: 843-769-4799, bit.ly/2WN9Szt

Night Market

What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thecharlestoncitymarket.com

Saturday

Fishing Tournament

What: The Mount Pleasant Pier and the Folly Beach Pier will host a season of fishing tournaments.

When: 6 a.m.-2 p.m. May 25

Where: Folly Beach Pier, 101 E Arctic Ave., Folly Beach

Price: $5-$10

More Info: 843-762-9946, bit.ly/2J7YBpp

Charleston Market

What: This weekly market runs through Nov. 30.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 25

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Johns Island Market

What: This is a weekly, year-round farmers market.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 25

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket@gmail.comjohnsislandfarmersmarket.com

Beginner's Beekeeping

What: This four-hour beginner's beekeeping course led by Rebecca Bills of R and R Acres will cover basic elements of the hive and how a beekeeper can help.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 25

Where: Jennie J McMahan Library, 506 N Parler Ave., Saint George

Price: Free

More Info: 843 563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3632

Memorial Weekend Mingo

What: This Lowcountry experience will include a riverside oyster roast, buffet, live entertainment, kid’s zone and a local artisan craft market.

When: 6-9 p.m. May 25

Where: Mingo Point, 876 Kiawah Island Parkway, Kiawah Island

Price: $27.95-$50.95

More Info: 843-768-2790, bit.ly/2w2ZN5G

To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.