Today
Bird Photography
What: Photography Day at the Center for Birds of Prey is an opportunity for both amateur and professional photographers to photograph 15 different species of birds of prey.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 24
Where: Avian Conservation Center/Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 N. Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $9.60-$65
More Info: 843-606-3400, bit.ly/37d3uHi
Celadon Market
What: The Celadon Sunday Flea & Farmers Market features local artisans, crafters, makers and farmers, and food and beverage trucks will be on site.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month
Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-884-7005, celadonathome.com/events
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Folly Art & Craft
When: Noon-4 p.m. Sundays and 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/follyartvillage
Thanksgiving Market
What: This special West Ashley Thanksgiving Farmers Market will feature local produce, prepared and packaged products, food trucks, kids’ activities and more
When: Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7309m, bit.ly/2O4cWFa
Festival of Lights
What: The 30th annual Holiday Festival of Lights is a three-mile driving tour with more than 700 light displays and additional attractions in the Winter Wonderland and Santa’s Village.
When: 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 5:30-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, through Dec. 31
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $15-$20 per vehicle (increased fees for buses, etc.)
More Info: 843-795-4386, holidayfestivaloflights.com
Wednesday
Bird Walks
What: A trek through many distinct habitats will allow guests to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies and other organisms.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1222/Birding
Turkey Fry
What: Rusty Bull Brewing Co. will hold its annual Turkey Fry to cook the donated turkeys while enjoying some complimentary Rusty Bull beers. Turkeys and proceeds to benefit the North Charleston Dream Center Clinic.
When: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 27
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/2OjEyVT
Friday
Holiday Market
What: The Garden Market & Nursery and Museum Shop will kick-off the shopping season with an open-air market including local artisans and vendors, live musicians performing festive carols, complimentary hot cider and treats, and featured items in both shops. Admission is not required to shop.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 29-30
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org/news-and-events
Holiday Festival
What: Families can visit Santa’s Workshop throughout the weekend to send their wish lists to the North Pole. There will be additional kids’ activities, live music and food and beverage vendors. Pets are welcome, and donations will be accepted on behalf of Charleston Animal Society.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 29-30; 1-6 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-972-9712, freshfieldsvillage.com/events
Food Truck Friday
What: Six local food trucks and music from Boss Hawg. Bring blankets and chairs for comfort.
When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-900-8556, bit.ly/2P5rrJW
Oyster Roast
What: Riverside oyster roast with oysters, an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring Southern BBQ specialties, live entertainment from The Island Trio, a kid's zone and a local artisan craft market. Reservations requested.
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 29
Where: Mingo Point, 976 Kiawah Island Parkway
Price: $50.95 general; $27.95 ages 5-12 years
More Info: 843-768-2790, bit.ly/2KxwMqm
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market features more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Lowcountry Market
What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com
