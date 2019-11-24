Holiday Market at Middleton
The Middleton Place Garden Market & Nursery and Museum Shop will host its annual Holiday Market on Friday and Saturday.

 File/Marie Rodriguez/Special to The Post and Courier

Today

Bird Photography

What: Photography Day at the Center for Birds of Prey is an opportunity for both amateur and professional photographers to photograph 15 different species of birds of prey.

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 24

Where: Avian Conservation Center/Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 N. Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $9.60-$65

More Info: 843-606-3400, bit.ly/37d3uHi

Celadon Market   

What: The Celadon Sunday Flea & Farmers Market features local artisans, crafters, makers and farmers, and food and beverage trucks will be on site.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month

Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: 843-884-7005, celadonathome.com/events

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com

Folly Art & Craft 

When: Noon-4 p.m. Sundays and 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/follyartvillage

Thanksgiving Market 

What: This special West Ashley Thanksgiving Farmers Market will feature local produce, prepared and packaged products, food trucks, kids’ activities and more

When: Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7309m, bit.ly/2O4cWFa

Festival of Lights 

What: The 30th annual Holiday Festival of Lights is a three-mile driving tour with more than 700 light displays and additional attractions in the Winter Wonderland and Santa’s Village.

When: 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 5:30-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, through Dec. 31

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $15-$20 per vehicle (increased fees for buses, etc.)

More Info: 843-795-4386, holidayfestivaloflights.com

Wednesday

Bird Walks

What: A trek through many distinct habitats will allow guests to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies and other organisms.

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $10

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1222/Birding

Turkey Fry

What: Rusty Bull Brewing Co. will hold its annual Turkey Fry to cook the donated turkeys while enjoying some complimentary Rusty Bull beers. Turkeys and proceeds to benefit the North Charleston Dream Center Clinic.

When: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 27

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/2OjEyVT

Friday

Holiday Market  

What: The Garden Market & Nursery and Museum Shop will kick-off the shopping season with an open-air market including local artisans and vendors, live musicians performing festive carols, complimentary hot cider and treats, and featured items in both shops. Admission is not required to shop.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 29-30

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org/news-and-events

Holiday Festival  

What: Families can visit Santa’s Workshop throughout the weekend to send their wish lists to the North Pole. There will be additional kids’ activities, live music and food and beverage vendors. Pets are welcome, and donations will be accepted on behalf of Charleston Animal Society.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 29-30; 1-6 p.m. Dec. 1

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-972-9712, freshfieldsvillage.com/events

Food Truck Friday  

What: Six local food trucks and music from Boss Hawg. Bring blankets and chairs for comfort.

When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-900-8556, bit.ly/2P5rrJW

Oyster Roast

What: Riverside oyster roast with oysters, an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring Southern BBQ specialties, live entertainment from The Island Trio, a kid's zone and a local artisan craft market. Reservations requested.

When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 29

Where: Mingo Point, 976 Kiawah Island Parkway

Price: $50.95 general; $27.95 ages 5-12 years

More Info: 843-768-2790, bit.ly/2KxwMqm

Night Market

What: The Charleston Night Market features more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F

Saturday

Charleston Market

What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Lowcountry Market

What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Johns Island Market

What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com

