Nature Photography

What: Lowcountry wildlife photographer Jerry Bridges will lead a tour around the historic grounds of Drayton for photos of the landscape, nesting areas, rookerys and other wildlife habitats on the property.

When: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 12 and Feb. 16

Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $22 (includes Grounds & Galleries Pass)

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2sTmpYu

Monday

Gardening for Health

What: Representatives from MUSC Health Promotions will discuss how the art of gardening, cooking and the science of food intersect to promote health and wellness.

When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13

Where: Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free for members; $15 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org

Tuesday

Nature Walks

What: Exploration of the park with history discussions and more with a staff educator.

When: 10-11 a.m. Jan. 14 and 28

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner

Price: Free with general park admission

More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/35F70rO

‘Wild Alive’

What: “Bring the Wild Alive” program presented by Lowcountry Raptors. Reservations required.

When: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 14

Where: Hanahan Library, 1216 Old Murray Drive

More Info: 843-553-0047, bit.ly/2T8HN6s

Wednesday

Early Morning Bird Walk

What: A trek through many distinct habitats will allow guests to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies and other organisms.

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $10

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1222/Birding

Bird Photography Tips

What: Workshop with tips and techniques for photographing birds in the Lowcountry, including exposure, sharp images, background and more, followed by an afternoon session in the field at Brookgreen. Box lunch included.

When: 10 a.m. Jan. 15

Where: Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Drive, Murrells Inlet

Price: $45-$60

More Info: 843-235-6000, bit.ly/2FvYSzk

Astronomy in the Park

What: Join amateur stargazers and look through telescopes at objects in the nighttime sky. Open to all ages.

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston

More Info: www.lowcountrystargzers.org

Thursday

Birding Excursion

What: Renowned birder Hal Vivian will lead an exclusive birding excursion along Beach Alley, Pond Road and the Oaks.

When: 7-10 a.m. Jan. 16

Where: Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Drive, Murrells Inlet

Price: $10-$25

More Info: 843-235-6000, bit.ly/2QYp8b3

Paddle the Park

What: Exploration of the park and canal with history discussions and more with a staff educator. Canoes, life jackets and paddles will be provided and a short instructional period for beginners will be done in the classroom.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 16

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner

Price: $10

More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/35EAE0t

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

Puppies & Pints

What: Pet-friendly happy hour every Thursday.

When: 4 p.m. Jan. 16

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com

Candlelight Tour

What: See the house museum of the Middleton Place Foundation lit solely by candlelight including the rarely lit chandeliers, with historic details from docents and light refreshments and a tasting of Madeira on the second story piazza, the vantage point overlooking Charleston Harbor from which General P.G.T. Beauregard observed the bombardment of Fort Sumter on April 12, 1861. Reservations requested.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 16 (tours start every 15 minutes)

Where: Edmondston-Alston House, 21 East Battery, downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-722-7171, bit.ly/303yV3L

Friday

Wee Wild Ones

What: Winter Fun with Feathered Ones is for children ages 1-5 and is a chance to explore nature through hands-on activities, games, music and art. In this session, learn how birds are unique animals.

When: 10 a.m. Jan. 17

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $10

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2QXaocm

Saturday

Early Birding

What: Designed for ages 12 and older, a birding professional will assist in finding birds and explain their strategies for success in the natural world.

When: 7-10 a.m. Jan. 18

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $12

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2R3IYRZ

Local Paddling

What: The Lowcountry is well known for its salt marshes, cypress swamps and inland waterways. Learn about many of the great local paddling destinations and how to gain access to them.

When: 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 18

Where: Commission Board Room at CCPRC Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: $15

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2tMpFoE

Scales & Tails

What: Using the park's live collection, participants will have a hands-on experience into the world of "creepy, crawly things," with discussions on specific traits and characteristics of these animals.

When: 10 a.m. Jan. 18

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner

Price: Free with general park admission

More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/35EAE0t

Braise & Brew Dinner

What: An evening of braised meats and vegetables paired with local, seasonal beers and microbrews from Ghost Monkey Brewery.

When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 18

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $55-$60

More Info: 843-266-7477, middletonplace.org

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events