Today
Nature Photography
What: Lowcountry wildlife photographer Jerry Bridges will lead a tour around the historic grounds of Drayton for photos of the landscape, nesting areas, rookerys and other wildlife habitats on the property.
When: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 12 and Feb. 16
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $22 (includes Grounds & Galleries Pass)
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2sTmpYu
Monday
Gardening for Health
What: Representatives from MUSC Health Promotions will discuss how the art of gardening, cooking and the science of food intersect to promote health and wellness.
When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free for members; $15 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org
Tuesday
Nature Walks
What: Exploration of the park with history discussions and more with a staff educator.
When: 10-11 a.m. Jan. 14 and 28
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: Free with general park admission
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/35F70rO
‘Wild Alive’
What: “Bring the Wild Alive” program presented by Lowcountry Raptors. Reservations required.
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 14
Where: Hanahan Library, 1216 Old Murray Drive
More Info: 843-553-0047, bit.ly/2T8HN6s
Wednesday
Early Morning Bird Walk
What: A trek through many distinct habitats will allow guests to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies and other organisms.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1222/Birding
Bird Photography Tips
What: Workshop with tips and techniques for photographing birds in the Lowcountry, including exposure, sharp images, background and more, followed by an afternoon session in the field at Brookgreen. Box lunch included.
When: 10 a.m. Jan. 15
Where: Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Drive, Murrells Inlet
Price: $45-$60
More Info: 843-235-6000, bit.ly/2FvYSzk
Astronomy in the Park
What: Join amateur stargazers and look through telescopes at objects in the nighttime sky. Open to all ages.
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston
More Info: www.lowcountrystargzers.org
Thursday
Birding Excursion
What: Renowned birder Hal Vivian will lead an exclusive birding excursion along Beach Alley, Pond Road and the Oaks.
When: 7-10 a.m. Jan. 16
Where: Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Drive, Murrells Inlet
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-235-6000, bit.ly/2QYp8b3
Paddle the Park
What: Exploration of the park and canal with history discussions and more with a staff educator. Canoes, life jackets and paddles will be provided and a short instructional period for beginners will be done in the classroom.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 16
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $10
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/35EAE0t
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
Puppies & Pints
What: Pet-friendly happy hour every Thursday.
When: 4 p.m. Jan. 16
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com
Candlelight Tour
What: See the house museum of the Middleton Place Foundation lit solely by candlelight including the rarely lit chandeliers, with historic details from docents and light refreshments and a tasting of Madeira on the second story piazza, the vantage point overlooking Charleston Harbor from which General P.G.T. Beauregard observed the bombardment of Fort Sumter on April 12, 1861. Reservations requested.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 16 (tours start every 15 minutes)
Where: Edmondston-Alston House, 21 East Battery, downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-722-7171, bit.ly/303yV3L
Friday
Wee Wild Ones
What: Winter Fun with Feathered Ones is for children ages 1-5 and is a chance to explore nature through hands-on activities, games, music and art. In this session, learn how birds are unique animals.
When: 10 a.m. Jan. 17
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $10
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2QXaocm
Saturday
Early Birding
What: Designed for ages 12 and older, a birding professional will assist in finding birds and explain their strategies for success in the natural world.
When: 7-10 a.m. Jan. 18
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $12
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2R3IYRZ
Local Paddling
What: The Lowcountry is well known for its salt marshes, cypress swamps and inland waterways. Learn about many of the great local paddling destinations and how to gain access to them.
When: 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 18
Where: Commission Board Room at CCPRC Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $15
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2tMpFoE
Scales & Tails
What: Using the park's live collection, participants will have a hands-on experience into the world of "creepy, crawly things," with discussions on specific traits and characteristics of these animals.
When: 10 a.m. Jan. 18
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: Free with general park admission
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/35EAE0t
Braise & Brew Dinner
What: An evening of braised meats and vegetables paired with local, seasonal beers and microbrews from Ghost Monkey Brewery.
When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $55-$60
More Info: 843-266-7477, middletonplace.org
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events