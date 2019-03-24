Today

Houses & Gardens

What: More than 100 historic houses and gardens will be on display in a series of tours.

When: 9:15 a.m. through April 18

Where: Historic District, 40 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$150

More Info: 843-723-1623, bit.ly/2tPbY50

Farmers Market

What: The Post and Courier will host a weekly farmers and crafters market each Sunday featuring local vendors, artisans and food trucks.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 17

Where: King & Columbus Visitors Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-937-5904, postandcourierfarmersmarket.com

Brunch Market

What: The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 24

Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 321-695-6249, http://bit.ly/2Tkpyrt

Tuesday

Waterwise Gardening

What: Clemson Extension will teach participants how to conserve and use runoff to support rain gardens, rainwater harvesting, native plant gardens and vegetative buffers.

When: 11 a.m. March 26

Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, http://bit.ly/2TXnVEm

Wednesday

Designer Showhouse

What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League will hold its 42nd Symphony Designer Showhouse to raise money for the Charleston Symphony and CSOL Music Scholarships.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 27-April 28

Where: Charleston Symphony Designer Showhouse, 16 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 973-714-7557, http://bit.ly/2JrOOfE

Wine Down Wednesday

What: Guests can enjoy wine and live music at Old Towne Creek County Park. A commemorative wine glass is included, and food truck fare will be available.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 27

Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2HlkKQZ

Thursday

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.

When: 3 p.m. March 28

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG

Silk Shopping

What: Teresa Teixeira, curator of historic textiles, will give a lecture on how the wealthy people of Charleston obtained silk and how Eliza Lucas Pinckney attempted to spearhead an American effort at silk production. Registration is encouraged.

When: 6-7 p.m. March 28

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2HJQX3C

Tour Preview Party

What: The Garden Club of Charleston will host a preview party for its 84th annual house & garden tour.

When: 4-7 p.m. March 28

Where: Hibernian Hall, 105 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $55

More Info: https://bit.ly/2JrmeuH

Sea Turtle Benefit

What: The South Carolina Aquarium, Lilly Pulitzer, Wild Dunes Resort and Charleston Magazine will host a fundraising event for the Sea Turtle Care Center including a fashion show, live music, refreshments and more.

When: 5:30-9 p.m. March 28

Where: The Citadel Beach Club, Wild Dunes Resort, 4700 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Price: $75

More Info: 843-577-3474, http://bit.ly/2Ohgm61

Saturday

Tea Party

What: Magnolia Plantation’s Mad Hatter Tea Party in the new Children’s Garden will include a giant chess set, flamingo croquet, face painting, photo booth, games, refreshments and more.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 30

Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $5 plus $10-$20 admission

More Info: 843-571-1266, http://bit.ly/2TMqpWS

Pet Fest

What: Pets and their owners are invited to Palmetto Islands County Park for exhibits, demonstrations, experts, entertainment, and more at Charleston’s premiere pet festival.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 30

Where: Palmetto Islands County Park, 444 Needlerush Parkway, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free for members and children under 12; $8 for nonmembers

More Info: ccprc.com/139/Pet-Fest

BBQ & Brews

What: Goose Creek’s BBQ and Brews event will include live music, barbecue food vendors, beer and lawn games.

When: 4-7 p.m. March 30

Where: Carnes Crossroads Green Barn, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2J4owv1

