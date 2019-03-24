Today
Houses & Gardens
What: More than 100 historic houses and gardens will be on display in a series of tours.
When: 9:15 a.m. through April 18
Where: Historic District, 40 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$150
More Info: 843-723-1623, bit.ly/2tPbY50
Farmers Market
What: The Post and Courier will host a weekly farmers and crafters market each Sunday featuring local vendors, artisans and food trucks.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 17
Where: King & Columbus Visitors Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-5904, postandcourierfarmersmarket.com
Brunch Market
What: The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 24
Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 321-695-6249, http://bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Tuesday
Waterwise Gardening
What: Clemson Extension will teach participants how to conserve and use runoff to support rain gardens, rainwater harvesting, native plant gardens and vegetative buffers.
When: 11 a.m. March 26
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, http://bit.ly/2TXnVEm
Wednesday
Designer Showhouse
What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League will hold its 42nd Symphony Designer Showhouse to raise money for the Charleston Symphony and CSOL Music Scholarships.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 27-April 28
Where: Charleston Symphony Designer Showhouse, 16 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 973-714-7557, http://bit.ly/2JrOOfE
Wine Down Wednesday
What: Guests can enjoy wine and live music at Old Towne Creek County Park. A commemorative wine glass is included, and food truck fare will be available.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 27
Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2HlkKQZ
Thursday
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.
When: 3 p.m. March 28
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG
Silk Shopping
What: Teresa Teixeira, curator of historic textiles, will give a lecture on how the wealthy people of Charleston obtained silk and how Eliza Lucas Pinckney attempted to spearhead an American effort at silk production. Registration is encouraged.
When: 6-7 p.m. March 28
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2HJQX3C
Tour Preview Party
What: The Garden Club of Charleston will host a preview party for its 84th annual house & garden tour.
When: 4-7 p.m. March 28
Where: Hibernian Hall, 105 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $55
More Info: https://bit.ly/2JrmeuH
Sea Turtle Benefit
What: The South Carolina Aquarium, Lilly Pulitzer, Wild Dunes Resort and Charleston Magazine will host a fundraising event for the Sea Turtle Care Center including a fashion show, live music, refreshments and more.
When: 5:30-9 p.m. March 28
Where: The Citadel Beach Club, Wild Dunes Resort, 4700 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: $75
More Info: 843-577-3474, http://bit.ly/2Ohgm61
Saturday
Tea Party
What: Magnolia Plantation’s Mad Hatter Tea Party in the new Children’s Garden will include a giant chess set, flamingo croquet, face painting, photo booth, games, refreshments and more.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 30
Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $5 plus $10-$20 admission
More Info: 843-571-1266, http://bit.ly/2TMqpWS
Pet Fest
What: Pets and their owners are invited to Palmetto Islands County Park for exhibits, demonstrations, experts, entertainment, and more at Charleston’s premiere pet festival.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 30
Where: Palmetto Islands County Park, 444 Needlerush Parkway, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free for members and children under 12; $8 for nonmembers
More Info: ccprc.com/139/Pet-Fest
BBQ & Brews
What: Goose Creek’s BBQ and Brews event will include live music, barbecue food vendors, beer and lawn games.
When: 4-7 p.m. March 30
Where: Carnes Crossroads Green Barn, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2J4owv1
