Today
Sprint Triathlon
What: The fourth of a five-race series includes a 0.3-mile swim, a 12-mile bike ride and a 5K run. Participants must be comfortable swimming 600 meters in open water and riding a bicycle on roads open to traffic. Fees and registration options vary.
When: 7 a.m. July 29
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Celadon Market
What: Celadon will open its warehouse for a market that includes local food and drink vendors, farmers, artisans, crafters and live music.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. last Sunday
Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-884-6124, celadonathome.com
Not-So-Basic Brunch
What: Brunch featuring all-you-can-drink cocktails by Mercantile and Mash, a live DJ, Candlefish candles’ mobile candle library, Colur Studios’ beauty bar and more.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 29
Where: The Cedar Room, 701 East Bay St., Ste. 200, downtown Charleston
Price: $65-$75
More Info: 843-793-4103, bit.ly/2uRfkVj
Monday
Mixtape Cocktails
What: Join the Charleston chapter of the U.S. Bartender’s Guild for a night of curated cocktails using Copper and King Spirits and inspired by the bartender’s favorite albums.
When: 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. July 30
Where: Felix Cocktails et Cuisine, 550 King St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-203-6297, facebook.com/USBGCharleston
Tuesday
Essential Oils 101
What: Brook Griffin, essential oil educator, will teach the basics of essential oils, how to use them safely and the importance of using pure oils. Registration is encouraged.
When: 10:30 a.m. July 31
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Garden & Learn
What: Weekly guided volunteer session for people of all ages and garden skill levels. Each volunteer has the opportunity to bring home fresh, seasonal produce and are asked to wear closed toe shoes. All tools and gloves will be provided.
When: 12:15-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: MUSC Urban Farm, 29-1/2 Bee St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: urbanfarm@musc.edu, musc.edu/ohp/urban-farm
Twilight Paddle
What: Kayak trip along the Ashley River led by a professional naturalist during golden hour. Registration is required.
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through August
Where: Lodge Building, Middleton Place, 4290 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $55
More Info: 843-628-2879, charlestonkayakcompany.com
Wednesday
Hoop Class
What: Hula-hooping class led by Rachel Sullivan of Dances with Circles for all levels of hoopers. Attendees are asked to bring a water bottle and their own hula-hoops.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $60
More Info: rachelsullivan300@gmail.com, facebook.com/danceswithcircles
Sunset Sail
What: Two-hour sail aboard the “Schooner Pride” featuring a wine tasting of five wines from local wine experts accompanied by light hors d’oeuvres. Registration is recommended.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: Aquarium Wharf, 360 Concord St., downtown Charleston
Price: $85
More Info: 843-303-1113, schoonerpride.com
Charity Trivia
What: Trivia night to support Communities in School, featuring cash prizes and a chance to win a suite at a RiverDogs game.
When: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-998-6828, thebrickcharleston.com
Thursday
Mental Health
What: Two-day conference with eight mental health experts hosting talks on a variety of topics, including happiness, relationships, tips for living a more enriching and rewarding life, addiction and more. The conference will feature live performances by pop/country star Edwin McCain and classical music act Tanya Gabrielian.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 2-3
Where: Gaillard Performance Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$99
More Info: 843-696-0977, lowcountrymhconference.com
Volunteer Fair
What: Explore volunteer opportunities and meet representatives from a variety of local organizations including Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding, Charleston Friends of the Library, Lutheran Hospice, Reading Partners and Trident Literacy Association.
When: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-849-6161, ccpl.org
Cupping & Gua Sha
What: Workshop exploring the ancient Chinese medicine practices of facial cupping and gua sha led by herbalist and acupuncturist Lisa Abernathy of Blue Heron Acupuncture & Apothecary and Holly Thorpe of Wildcraft Charleston. Registration is required.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Wildcraft Charleston, 38 Windermere Blvd.
Price: $55
More Info: 843-901-9040, wildcraftcharleston.com
Friday
Coin Show
What: Three-day show to browse the tables of collectibles, build collections, sell coins and more. The event will feature a kids section and a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Aug. 3; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 4; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 5
Where: Commercial Exhibit Building, Exchange Park Fairgrounds, 9860 Highway 78, Ladson
Price: Free
More Info: 843-302-6210, lowcountrycoinclub.com
Parents Night Out
What: Family-friendly evening of activities, games, arts and crafts, dinner and a movie. Registration is required.
When: 5:30-9 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: Bees Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Gardens Blvd., Charleston
Price: $5-$15
More Info: 843-402-4571, charleston-sc.gov
Saturday
‘Power of Choice'
What: Life Options Workshop led by life coach Jackie McCullough on power dialogue techniques and the five steps to fully understanding the pattern of change.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 4
Where: Unity Church, 2535 Leeds Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-566-0600, unitychs.org
Night Market
What: The Charleston Pour House will present its summer night market including more than 30 vendors, artisans and makers, including vintage ware, vinyl and more. The event will also feature its twelfth annual Jerry Garcia tribute show from the Holy City Heaters and Cosmic Charlie.
When: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 4
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
