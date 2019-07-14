Today
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Adoption Event
What: This is the last day of the Pick Me! S.C. statewide adoption event sponsored by the Petco Foundation.
When: July 14
Where: Various Petco locations statewide
More Info: 843-329-1564, pickmesc.com
Monday
Summer Market
What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.
When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3Kkxo
Scavenger Hunt
What: Students at Sullivan's Island Elementary created 16 signs to mark paths and nesting areas for Wilson's plover shorebirds on the south end of the island. The first person to locate each sign gets a prize.
When: All day through Aug. 20
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, PO Box 798 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivan's Island
More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2wTrcre
Tuesday
Global Record Launch
What: Berkeley County Library System will hold a Guinness Book of World Records Global Record Launch at multiple libraries to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Mission.
When: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. July 16
Where: Multiple library locations
Price: Free
More Info: 843-719-4223, berkeleylibrarysc.org
Mount Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: This meeting’s guest speaker is Mount Pleasant Work Place/Affordable Housing Initiative member Chris Brooks.
When: 7 a.m. June 17
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Island Produce Stand
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. July 17
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2wPd2Hs
Beach Walk
What: A naturalist will lead a guided walk on Folly Beach and discuss the barrier islands and the animals that inhabit them.
When: 9:30 a.m. July 17
Where: Folly Beach near Lighthouse, 1746 E. Ashley Ave, Folly Beach
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-813-5009, bit.ly/2WEznSq
Mobile Planetarium
What: The Starlab portable planetarium from the S.C. State Museum will come to the Moncks Corner branch of the Berkeley County Library System. Register in advance online.
When: 2-3 p.m. July 17
Where: Main Library & Administration Building, 1003 U.S. Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: 843-719-4223, bit.ly/2LEI1OZ
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2LgtOJO
Awendaw Barn Jam
What: This installment of the outdoor concert series from Awendaw Green will feature Singer in the Round, Jesse Harman, Micha Scott, Mercer and Johnson, Hustle Souls, C2 and The Brothers Reed, and Moses Jones and The Dirty Southern Soul.
When: 6-10 p.m. July 17
Where: Sewee Outpost 4853 N. Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $5
More Info: 843-452-1642, bit.ly/2Vtw9AP
Thursday
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
Music on the Green
What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from Java. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.
When: 6-9 p.m. July 19
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2JqbTgs
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Lowcountry Market
What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx
6th Annual Ladybug Release
What: Magnolia Plantation & Gardens will hold its sixth annual Ladybug Release, including a ladybug Volkswagen Beetle, a costume contest and 200,000 ladybugs.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 20
Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-571-1266, bit.ly/2ICaVfN
