Magnolia Plantations and Gardens will hold its sixth annual Ladybug Release on Saturday, July 20.

Today

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt

Adoption Event

What: This is the last day of the Pick Me! S.C. statewide adoption event sponsored by the Petco Foundation.

When: July 14

Where: Various Petco locations statewide

More Info: 843-329-1564, pickmesc.com

Monday

Summer Market

What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.

When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3Kkxo

Scavenger Hunt

What: Students at Sullivan's Island Elementary created 16 signs to mark paths and nesting areas for Wilson's plover shorebirds on the south end of the island. The first person to locate each sign gets a prize.

When: All day through Aug. 20

Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, PO Box 798 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivan's Island

More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2wTrcre

Tuesday

Global Record Launch

What: Berkeley County Library System will hold a Guinness Book of World Records Global Record Launch at multiple libraries to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Mission.

When: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. July 16

Where: Multiple library locations

Price: Free

More Info: 843-719-4223, berkeleylibrarysc.org

Mount Pleasant Market

What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.

When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX

Wednesday

88 Club Breakfast

What: This meeting’s guest speaker is Mount Pleasant Work Place/Affordable Housing Initiative member Chris Brooks.

When: 7 a.m. June 17

Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-881-8861

Island Produce Stand

What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.

When: 9 a.m. July 17

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2wPd2Hs

Beach Walk

What: A naturalist will lead a guided walk on Folly Beach and discuss the barrier islands and the animals that inhabit them.

When: 9:30 a.m. July 17

Where: Folly Beach near Lighthouse, 1746 E. Ashley Ave, Folly Beach

Price: $5-$10

More Info: 843-813-5009, bit.ly/2WEznSq

Mobile Planetarium

What: The Starlab portable planetarium from the S.C. State Museum will come to the Moncks Corner branch of the Berkeley County Library System. Register in advance online.

When: 2-3 p.m. July 17

Where: Main Library & Administration Building, 1003 U.S. Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-719-4223, bit.ly/2LEI1OZ

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2LgtOJO

Awendaw Barn Jam

What: This installment of the outdoor concert series from Awendaw Green will feature Singer in the Round, Jesse Harman, Micha Scott, Mercer and Johnson, Hustle Souls, C2 and The Brothers Reed, and Moses Jones and The Dirty Southern Soul.

When: 6-10 p.m. July 17

Where: Sewee Outpost 4853 N. Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $5

More Info: 843-452-1642, bit.ly/2Vtw9AP

Thursday

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

Music on the Green

What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from Java. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.

When: 6-9 p.m. July 19

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2JqbTgs

Night Market

What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F

Saturday

Charleston Market

What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Lowcountry Market

What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Johns Island Market

What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx

6th Annual Ladybug Release

What: Magnolia Plantation & Gardens will hold its sixth annual Ladybug Release, including a ladybug Volkswagen Beetle, a costume contest and 200,000 ladybugs.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 20

Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 843-571-1266, bit.ly/2ICaVfN

