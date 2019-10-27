Today
Pumpkin Patch
What: The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch features attractions and games, a petting zoo, vendors and more. Note: This event is separate from the house and grounds at the main entrance.
When: Daily through Oct. 31
Where: Boone Hall Plantation, across from 2413 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: $12 general; free for children younger than 2; pumpkins priced by the pound
More Info: boonehallpumpkinpatch.com
Fall Tours
What: The Preservation Society’s 43rd annual Fall Tours of Homes, History & Architecture, with tours of homes and gardens in several of downtown Charleston’s finest historic neighborhoods, as well as photography workshops and historic walks and talks.
When: Through Nov. 2
More Info: 843-405-1050, preservationsociety.org/falltours
Sunday Market
What: The Celadon Sunday Flea & Farmers Market features local artisans, crafters, makers and farmers, and food and beverage trucks will be on site.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month
Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-884-7005, celadonathome.com/events
Halloween Harvest
What: A pumpkin patch and a chance to decorate them, candy apples, cider and s’mores, musical performances, a costume contest and a fun house.
When: 1-5 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free with general admission
More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com
Walk Through a Story
What: Free kickoff event for the StoryWalk with games, activities and a special storytime.
When: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Palmetto Islands County Park, 444 Needlerush Parkway, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2MJmKE3
Tuesday
Trunk 'n' Treat
What: Trick-or-treating and kids’ activities.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-554-1847, bit.ly/2oggBpB
Wednesday
Fall Flower Festival
What: British floral designer Lee Berrill will host three seminars on flower arranging in sacred and secular spaces.
When: 1 p.m. Oct. 30; 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31; 9:30 a.m. Nov. 1
Where: Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$130
More Info: 843 723-4575, gracechurchcharleston.org/flower-guild
Conservation Seminar
What: Discussion on plastic pollution and the effect on sea turtles and other marine life and what can be done to protect them.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-849-6161, bit.ly/35WpaXD
Thursday
Park Trick-or-Treat
What: A free and safe trick-or-treating alternative with arts and crafts, games, jump castle, pony rides, hay rides and a costume contest by the lagoon.
When: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/36c8P18
Halloween Event
What: Free family-friendly festivities with games, food and prizes. Designed for ages 5-12.
When: 5 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2WcI1cd
Ghostly Get-Together
What: Free family-oriented haunted house, with trick-or-treating, games, crafts, jump castles and a costume contest. Designed for ages 12 and younger.
When: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Bees Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Gardens Blvd., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2PjJfRF
Halloween Carnival
What: Free family-friendly Halloween carnival and costume contest, presented by the Folly Beach Civic Club.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Folly River Park, 1100 W. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
More Info: bit.ly/32JSKO1
Friday
Field & Flow
What: The third annual Field and Flow Festival includes camping, healing arts, workshops, art vendors live music, guided paddle tours and additional nature exploration.
When: Nov. 1-3
Where: Natural Gathering Grounds, 7338 Pierce Road, Ridgeville
Price: $65-$150; free for ages 11 and younger
More Info: fieldandflowfest.com
Monarch Migration
What: Join a naturalist to search for and potentially tag Monarch butterflies while learning about their annual migration.
When: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 W. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
Price: $9
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2PfvO5e
Saturday
Roots & Shoots
What: Grand opening of Roots and Shoots Garden Center, with a discussion on landscaping for wildlife with native plants.
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 2; discussion 11 a.m. Nov. 2
Where: Roots and Shoots Garden Center, 1108 Wappoo Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-633-1429, rootsandshootsnursery.com
Park Sweep
What: Help pick up litter on the grounds and keep the park and roads clean.
When: 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 2
Where: Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville
More Info: 843-546-9361, bit.ly/2MJOsQZ
Yard Sale
What: Community yard sale with items from more than 30 area homes.
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Pimlico Plantation, 1305 Waterside Blvd., Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-761-5704
Tour of Homes
What: Self-guided tour of six island homes, presented by the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League, followed by a Masterworks-style concert from the symphony.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Kiawah Island
Price: $45-$50
More Info: 843-813-3617, csolinc.org
Harvest Festival
What: A crafters market, children's activities, bluegrass music, food and more!
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road
Price: $8 general; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/138/Harvest-Festival
Brew at the Zoo
What: Tastings of more than 30 regional and national craft beers, with food and live entertainment.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Garden Drive, Murrells Inlet
Price: $40-$45
More Info: 843-235-6000, brookgreen.org/events
