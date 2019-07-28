Awendaw Green_004.JPG (copy)

Lights from the Awendaw Green Barn Jam are reflected on a body of water near the Sewee Outpost. This installment of the outdoor concert series from Awendaw Green will feature Singer in the Round, Boneheart Flannigan, Mary Scholz, Shealee, The Rough and Tumble, Weigh Station, and Mr. Wait. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

Today

Sprint Triathlon

What: The five-race Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series at James Island County Park features a 600-yard freshwater swim, 12-mile bike ride, and 5K flat run. This is the fourth race.

When: 7:15-11:15 a.m. June 28

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: $50 -$204

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/32EJTxf

Celadon Market

What: On the last Sunday of each month, Celadon will open its warehouse to local artisans, crafters, makers and farmers.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 28

Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-7005, bit.ly/2FJmrof

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt

Charleston Bridal Show

What: This event will bring hundreds of Charleston's wedding vendors under one roof.

When: Noon-4 p.m. July 28

Where: Shriners Auditorium, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-452-3950, bit.ly/2M7J6iR

Monday

Summer Market

What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.

When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3Kkxo

Scavenger Hunt

What: Students at Sullivan's Island Elementary designed 16 signs to mark paths and nesting areas for Wilson's plover shorebirds on the south end of the island. The first person to locate each sign gets a prize.

When: All day through Aug. 20

Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library

More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2wTrcre

Body Boot Camp

What: The Restoration Hotel will host a body boot camp with a personal trainer on the rooftop.

When: 6-7 p.m. July 29

Where: The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-518-5116, bit.ly/2Szkh0r

Tuesday

Mount Pleasant Market

What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.

When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX

Site Plan Meeting

What: The National Park Service will hold a public meeting to exhibit plans for the Charles Pinckney Historic Site’s visitor center.

When: 5:30 p.m. July 30

Where: Mount Pleasant Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-881-5516, nps.gov/chpi/index.htm

Wednesday

Island Produce Stand

What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.

When: 9 a.m. July 31

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2wPd2Hs

Beach Walk

What: A naturalist will lead a guided walk on Folly Beach every Wednesday morning and discuss the barrier islands and the animals that inhabit them.

When: 9:30 a.m. July 31

Where: Folly Beach near Lighthouse, 1746 E. Ashley Ave, Folly Beach

Price: $5-$10

More Info: 843-813-5009, bit.ly/2WEznSq

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2LgtOJO

Awendaw Barn Jam

What: This installment of the outdoor concert series from Awendaw Green will feature Singer in the Round, Boneheart Flannigan, Mary Scholz, Shealee, The Rough and Tumble, Weigh Station, and Mr. Wait.

When: 6-10 p.m. July 31

Where: Sewee Outpost 4853 N. Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $5

More Info: 843-452-1642, bit.ly/2Vtw9AP

Thursday

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

North Charleston Market

What: The North Charleston Farmers Market takes place every Thursday through Oct. 31 and features food trucks, art & craft vendors, specialty foods, a jump castle, live music and free yoga.

When: 3-7 p.m. Aug. 1

Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5853, bit.ly/2JNyzaQ

Friday

Night Market

What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F

Saturday

Charleston Market

What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Lowcountry Market

What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Johns Island Market

What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx

