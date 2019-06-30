My Charleston: Living (copy)

Middleton Place, home of a signer of the Declaration of Independence will hold readings of the Declaration and other interactive demonstrations for Independence Day.

 file/staff

Today

Celadon Flea Market

What: On the last Sunday of each month, Celadon will open its warehouse to local artisans, crafters, makers and farmers.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 30

Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-7005, bit.ly/2FJmrof

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt

Monday

Scavenger Hunt

What: 16 signs designed by students at Sullivan's Island Elementary to mark paths and nesting areas for Wilson's plover shorebirds on the south end of the island. The first person to locate each sign gets a prize.

When: All day through Aug. 20

Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, PO Box 798 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivan's Island

More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2wTrcre

Master Gardener Q&A

What: Daniel Island Library will host a question and answer session with master gardeners the first Monday of each month.

When: 4-6 p.m. June 3

Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-471-2952, bit.ly/2NdHshH

Summer Market

What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.

When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3Kkxo

Wednesday

Island Produce Stand

What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.

When: 9 a.m. July 3

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2wPd2Hs

Beach Walk

What: A naturalist will lead a guided walk on Folly Beach every Wednesday morning and discuss the barrier islands and the animals that inhabit them.

When: 9:30 a.m. July 3

Where: Folly Beach near Lighthouse, 1746 E. Ashley Ave, Folly Beach

Price: $5-$10

More Info: 843-813-5009, bit.ly/2WEznSq

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2LgtOJO

Thursday

July 4 Celebration

What: Middleton Place, home of Arthur Middleton, a signer of the Declaration of Independence will hold readings of the Declaration and other interactive demonstrations.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Included in $10-$29 admission

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2JYeWgV

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

Friday

Night Market 

What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F

Saturday

Charleston Market

What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Lowcountry Market

What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Johns Island Market

What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx

History Fair

What: The seventh annual History Fair at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens will showcase 30 historic organizations in education, religion, social services, the arts and tourism.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 6

Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Included in $10-$20 admission

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2X6PX2C

Defense of a Colony

What: The Charles Towne Militia will fire replica, 17th-century cannons to recreate farmers and laborers’ defenses against the Spanish.

When: Noon July 6

Where: Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston

Price: Included in $6.50-$10 admission

More Info: 843-852-4200, bit.ly/2xgAeie

Evening Paddle

What: Attendees will paddle around the remnants of America’s first canal and learn about Old Santee Canal Park’s plants and nocturnal animals.

When: 6-8 p.m. July 6

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner

Price: $15

More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/1dIxvi2

To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.