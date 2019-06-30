Today
Celadon Flea Market
What: On the last Sunday of each month, Celadon will open its warehouse to local artisans, crafters, makers and farmers.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 30
Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-7005, bit.ly/2FJmrof
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Monday
Scavenger Hunt
What: 16 signs designed by students at Sullivan's Island Elementary to mark paths and nesting areas for Wilson's plover shorebirds on the south end of the island. The first person to locate each sign gets a prize.
When: All day through Aug. 20
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, PO Box 798 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivan's Island
More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2wTrcre
Master Gardener Q&A
What: Daniel Island Library will host a question and answer session with master gardeners the first Monday of each month.
When: 4-6 p.m. June 3
Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-471-2952, bit.ly/2NdHshH
Summer Market
What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.
When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3Kkxo
Wednesday
Island Produce Stand
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. July 3
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2wPd2Hs
Beach Walk
What: A naturalist will lead a guided walk on Folly Beach every Wednesday morning and discuss the barrier islands and the animals that inhabit them.
When: 9:30 a.m. July 3
Where: Folly Beach near Lighthouse, 1746 E. Ashley Ave, Folly Beach
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-813-5009, bit.ly/2WEznSq
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2LgtOJO
Thursday
July 4 Celebration
What: Middleton Place, home of Arthur Middleton, a signer of the Declaration of Independence will hold readings of the Declaration and other interactive demonstrations.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Included in $10-$29 admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2JYeWgV
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
Friday
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Lowcountry Market
What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx
History Fair
What: The seventh annual History Fair at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens will showcase 30 historic organizations in education, religion, social services, the arts and tourism.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 6
Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Included in $10-$20 admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2X6PX2C
Defense of a Colony
What: The Charles Towne Militia will fire replica, 17th-century cannons to recreate farmers and laborers’ defenses against the Spanish.
When: Noon July 6
Where: Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: Included in $6.50-$10 admission
More Info: 843-852-4200, bit.ly/2xgAeie
Evening Paddle
What: Attendees will paddle around the remnants of America’s first canal and learn about Old Santee Canal Park’s plants and nocturnal animals.
When: 6-8 p.m. July 6
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $15
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/1dIxvi2
