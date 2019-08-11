Waterfrontpark sunset (copy)

Mount Pleasant residents and visitors can bring blankets and chairs to listen to music from Chris Boone Music and then watch “Footloose.” File/Matthew Fortner/Staff

Today

Triathlon Championship

What: The five-race Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series at James Island County Park features a 600-yard freshwater swim, 12-mile bike ride, and 5K flat run. This is the championship race.

When: 7:15-11:15 a.m. Aug. 11

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: $50 -$204

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2T1mi5I

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt

Ice Cream Sunday

What: The Ponds will host an ice cream sundaes event where attendees can tour model homes, new sites and move-in ready homes.

When: 2-5 p.m. Aug. 11

Where: The Ponds Welcome Center, 467 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-832-6100, bit.ly/2YQ8r3w

Sunset Sail

What: This cruise on the Schooner Pride will include hors d’oeuvres and tastings of up to five wines.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 11

Where: Aquarium Wharf, 360 Concord St., downtown Charleston

Price: $90

More Info: 843-722-1112, bit.ly/31t6NpU

Monday

Reptile Program

What: Goose Creek Library will host a presentation on the habitats of local reptiles by the Old Santee Canal Park.

When: 1-2 p.m. Aug. 12

Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-572-1376, bit.ly/2Kmvj6L

Summer Market

What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.

When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3Kkxo

Scavenger Hunt

What: Students at Sullivan's Island Elementary designed 16 signs to mark paths and nesting areas for Wilson's plover shorebirds on the south end of the island. The first person to locate each sign gets a prize.

When: All day through Aug. 20

Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, PO Box 798 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivan's Island

More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2wTrcre

Tuesday

Mount Pleasant Market

What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.

When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Wednesday

Island Produce Stand

What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.

When: 9 a.m. Aug. 14

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2wPd2Hs

Beach Walk

What: A naturalist will lead a guided walk on Folly Beach every Wednesday morning and discuss the barrier islands and the animals that inhabit them.

When: 9:30 a.m. Aug. 14

Where: Folly Beach near Lighthouse, 1746 E. Ashley Ave, Folly Beach

Price: $5-$10

More Info: 843-813-5009, bit.ly/2WEznSq

Summer Splash Bash

What: This end of summer break party hosted by the Mount Pleasant Recreation Department will include inflatable water slides, a DJ and other free activities.

When: 2-7 p.m. Aug. 14

Where: Park West Recreation Fields, 1251 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-856-6076, bit.ly/2LVuDab

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2LgtOJO

Awendaw Barn Jam

What: This installment of the outdoor concert series from Awendaw Green will feature Singer in the Round, Drew Peterson, Riley Moore, Jackson Lundy, Steve Minotti, Saunders and Triebold, Ted Hefko and the Thousandaires, and The Up and Up Music.

When: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 14

Where: Sewee Outpost 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $5

More Info: 843-452-1642, bit.ly/2Vtw9AP

Thursday

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

North Charleston Market

What: The North Charleston Farmers Market takes place every Thursday through Oct. 31 and features food trucks, art & craft vendors, specialty foods, a jump castle, live music and free yoga.

When: 3-7 p.m. Aug. 15

Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5853, bit.ly/2JNyzaQ

Friday

Waterfront Music & Movie

What: Mount Pleasant residents and visitors can bring blankets and chairs to listen to music from Chris Boone Music and then watch “Footloose.”

When: 6-10:30 p.m. Aug. 16

Where: Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2TctmfV

Raise the Woof

What: This night of stand-up comedy by Raise the Woof, a comedy organization that works exclusively with animal relief efforts, will benefit Pet Helpers.

When: 6:30-10 p.m. Aug. 16

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-795-1110, bit.ly/2KvP3DH

Night Market

What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F

Saturday

Charleston Market

What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Lowcountry Market

What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Johns Island Market

What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx

Home Ownership 

What: Realtor Michael Fenwrick will lead an interactive workshop about credit and home buying. One participant will receive a gas card as a door prize.

When: 11 a.m. Aug. 17

Where: John L. Dart Library, 1067 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-7550, bit.ly/2yNtrNw

Beach Party 

What: The Carolina Kingfish Classic will finish its three-day event with a beach party and charity auction benefiting the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, will include live music, silent and live auctions and children’s activities.

When: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $5-$30

More Info: 843-284-7065, bit.ly/2TdUZoS

To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

