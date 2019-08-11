Today
Triathlon Championship
What: The five-race Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series at James Island County Park features a 600-yard freshwater swim, 12-mile bike ride, and 5K flat run. This is the championship race.
When: 7:15-11:15 a.m. Aug. 11
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $50 -$204
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2T1mi5I
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Ice Cream Sunday
What: The Ponds will host an ice cream sundaes event where attendees can tour model homes, new sites and move-in ready homes.
When: 2-5 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: The Ponds Welcome Center, 467 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-832-6100, bit.ly/2YQ8r3w
Sunset Sail
What: This cruise on the Schooner Pride will include hors d’oeuvres and tastings of up to five wines.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: Aquarium Wharf, 360 Concord St., downtown Charleston
Price: $90
More Info: 843-722-1112, bit.ly/31t6NpU
Monday
Reptile Program
What: Goose Creek Library will host a presentation on the habitats of local reptiles by the Old Santee Canal Park.
When: 1-2 p.m. Aug. 12
Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-1376, bit.ly/2Kmvj6L
Summer Market
What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.
When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3Kkxo
Scavenger Hunt
What: Students at Sullivan's Island Elementary designed 16 signs to mark paths and nesting areas for Wilson's plover shorebirds on the south end of the island. The first person to locate each sign gets a prize.
When: All day through Aug. 20
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, PO Box 798 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivan's Island
More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2wTrcre
Tuesday
Mount Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Wednesday
Island Produce Stand
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. Aug. 14
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2wPd2Hs
Beach Walk
What: A naturalist will lead a guided walk on Folly Beach every Wednesday morning and discuss the barrier islands and the animals that inhabit them.
When: 9:30 a.m. Aug. 14
Where: Folly Beach near Lighthouse, 1746 E. Ashley Ave, Folly Beach
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-813-5009, bit.ly/2WEznSq
Summer Splash Bash
What: This end of summer break party hosted by the Mount Pleasant Recreation Department will include inflatable water slides, a DJ and other free activities.
When: 2-7 p.m. Aug. 14
Where: Park West Recreation Fields, 1251 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-856-6076, bit.ly/2LVuDab
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2LgtOJO
Awendaw Barn Jam
What: This installment of the outdoor concert series from Awendaw Green will feature Singer in the Round, Drew Peterson, Riley Moore, Jackson Lundy, Steve Minotti, Saunders and Triebold, Ted Hefko and the Thousandaires, and The Up and Up Music.
When: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 14
Where: Sewee Outpost 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $5
More Info: 843-452-1642, bit.ly/2Vtw9AP
Thursday
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
North Charleston Market
What: The North Charleston Farmers Market takes place every Thursday through Oct. 31 and features food trucks, art & craft vendors, specialty foods, a jump castle, live music and free yoga.
When: 3-7 p.m. Aug. 15
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5853, bit.ly/2JNyzaQ
Friday
Waterfront Music & Movie
What: Mount Pleasant residents and visitors can bring blankets and chairs to listen to music from Chris Boone Music and then watch “Footloose.”
When: 6-10:30 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2TctmfV
Raise the Woof
What: This night of stand-up comedy by Raise the Woof, a comedy organization that works exclusively with animal relief efforts, will benefit Pet Helpers.
When: 6:30-10 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-795-1110, bit.ly/2KvP3DH
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Lowcountry Market
What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx
Home Ownership
What: Realtor Michael Fenwrick will lead an interactive workshop about credit and home buying. One participant will receive a gas card as a door prize.
When: 11 a.m. Aug. 17
Where: John L. Dart Library, 1067 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-7550, bit.ly/2yNtrNw
Beach Party
What: The Carolina Kingfish Classic will finish its three-day event with a beach party and charity auction benefiting the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, will include live music, silent and live auctions and children’s activities.
When: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $5-$30
More Info: 843-284-7065, bit.ly/2TdUZoS
