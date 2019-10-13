Today
Pumpkin Patch
What: The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch features attractions and games, a petting zoo, vendors and more. Note: this event is separate from the house and grounds at the main entrance.
When: Daily through Oct. 31
Where: Boone Hall Plantation, across from 2413 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: $12 general; free for children younger than 2; pumpkins priced by the pound
More Info: boonehallpumpkinpatch.com
Fall Tours
What: The Preservation Society’s 43rd annual Fall Tours of Homes, History & Architecture, with tours of homes and gardens in several of downtown Charleston’s finest historic neighborhoods, as well as photography workshops and historic walks and talks.
When: Through Nov. 2
More Info: 843-405-1050, preservationsociety.org/falltours
Autumn on the Ashley
What: Final day of the annual arts and crafts fair with dozens of Lowcountry artisans with handcrafted items, a plant sale, demos and more.
When: Oct. 13
Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free admission; plantation admission prices are separate
More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com
Factory Sample Sale
What: A large selection of popular Le Creuset products including cast iron, stoneware, enamel on steel, stainless steel, tools and accessories at discounted prices. This is the last day.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14
Where: Food Court at Tanger Outlets, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2pJXC7j
Barktoberfest
What: Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary’s Barktoberfest pub crawl fundraiser every Sunday in October. This week is hosted by Frothy Beard, with additional vendors on site.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Frothy Beard Brewing Co., 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2MtCd9Z
Honey Hooplah
What: Visit the honey farm, tour the honey house, pet the goats, eat some snow cones and jump in the bounce houses.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: R and R Acres, 124 R and R Acres Trail, Jamestown
Price: Free
More Info: 843-300-5747, bit.ly/2Iqornq
Blackwater Boogie
What: Final day of the inaugural outdoor festival featuring outdoor activities, live music and bonfire jam sessions, camping, guided tours, artisan vendors and food and beverage trucks. Proceeds will benefit improvements to the park and future festivals.
When: Oct. 13
Where: Givhans Ferry State Park, 746 County Road S-18-30, Ridgeville
Price: $25-$45 adult; $5 ages 6-16; free for ages 5 and younger
More Info: edistoblackwaterboogie.com
Orchid Society
What: Steven Frowine, author of “Orchids for Dummies” and “The Complete Guide to Phalaenopsis,” will speak to the Coastal Carolina Orchid Society on growing orchids without a greenhouse, followed by a plant raffle.
When: 2:30 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Charleston Southern University, Science Building, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-889-8897, coastalcarolinaos.org
Monday
Quilts of Valor
What: Sit & Sew for the Quilts of Valor Foundation, which provides quilts to service members and veterans affected by war.
When: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14
Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-871-8872
Lecture Series
What: Interactive lecture with Jenn Stringer, owner of local container design company Living Colors, with real-time container gardening design demonstrations, followed by a Q&A, presented by CHS Hort. Education Center.
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free for members; $10 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org/lectures
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Vince Graham, developer of the I’On community.
When: 7 a.m. Oct. 16
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Thursday
Pumpkin Painting
What: Bring your own pumpkin for kooky or spooky Halloween decorations. Supplies provided and registration required.
When: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Hazel Parker Playground, 70 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2OAXRM9
Clothing Swap
What: The Naked Lady Society will present a clothing swap for women of all styles, shapes, sizes and ages. Unswapped clothes will be donated to My Sister's House, Shifa Clinic, Lowcountry Orphan Relief or seniors through Meals on Wheels of Charleston. There also will be information on causes that support local women in need.
When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2KJe52g
Friday
Truck-or-Treat
What: The Town of Summerville Parks and Rec will host its inaugural Truck-or-Treat Halloween Bash & Movie, with games and a screening of “Hocus Pocus.”
When: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: Gahagan Park, 515 W. Boundary St., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2VtRPyk
Mushroom Gathering
What: The sixth annual Mushroom Gathering will feature tastings from local chefs, local brews, discussions with farmers, live music, vendors and more.
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: GrowFood Carolina Warehouse, 990 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $40-$55
More Info: bit.ly/2B2alEE
Saturday
‘Natural World’
What: Join a Master Naturalist instructor for a casual afternoon stroll across the picturesque grounds of Caw Caw, with light hors d'oeuvres and adult beverages
When: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $30
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2Vuf6Aj
Harvest Festival
What: The North Charleston Harvest Festival will feature a kids’ zone, artists market, pop-up pumpkin patch with decorating, trick-or-treat on the street, live music and more.
When: 4-7 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Olde Village area, E. Montague Ave. near Park Circle, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2VsIw1I
