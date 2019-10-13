Today

Pumpkin Patch

What: The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch features attractions and games, a petting zoo, vendors and more. Note: this event is separate from the house and grounds at the main entrance.

When: Daily through Oct. 31

Where: Boone Hall Plantation, across from 2413 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

Price: $12 general; free for children younger than 2; pumpkins priced by the pound

More Info: boonehallpumpkinpatch.com

Fall Tours

What: The Preservation Society’s 43rd annual Fall Tours of Homes, History & Architecture, with tours of homes and gardens in several of downtown Charleston’s finest historic neighborhoods, as well as photography workshops and historic walks and talks.

When: Through Nov. 2

More Info: 843-405-1050, preservationsociety.org/falltours

Autumn on the Ashley

What: Final day of the annual arts and crafts fair with dozens of Lowcountry artisans with handcrafted items, a plant sale, demos and more.

When: Oct. 13

Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Free admission; plantation admission prices are separate

More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com

Factory Sample Sale

What: A large selection of popular Le Creuset products including cast iron, stoneware, enamel on steel, stainless steel, tools and accessories at discounted prices. This is the last day.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14

Where: Food Court at Tanger Outlets, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2pJXC7j

Barktoberfest

What: Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary’s Barktoberfest pub crawl fundraiser every Sunday in October. This week is hosted by Frothy Beard, with additional vendors on site.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: Frothy Beard Brewing Co., 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2MtCd9Z

Honey Hooplah

What: Visit the honey farm, tour the honey house, pet the goats, eat some snow cones and jump in the bounce houses.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: R and R Acres, 124 R and R Acres Trail, Jamestown

Price: Free

More Info: 843-300-5747, bit.ly/2Iqornq

Blackwater Boogie

What: Final day of the inaugural outdoor festival featuring outdoor activities, live music and bonfire jam sessions, camping, guided tours, artisan vendors and food and beverage trucks. Proceeds will benefit improvements to the park and future festivals.

When: Oct. 13

Where: Givhans Ferry State Park, 746 County Road S-18-30, Ridgeville

Price: $25-$45 adult; $5 ages 6-16; free for ages 5 and younger

More Info: edistoblackwaterboogie.com

Orchid Society

What: Steven Frowine, author of “Orchids for Dummies” and “The Complete Guide to Phalaenopsis,” will speak to the Coastal Carolina Orchid Society on growing orchids without a greenhouse, followed by a plant raffle.

When: 2:30 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: Charleston Southern University, Science Building, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-889-8897, coastalcarolinaos.org

Monday

Quilts of Valor 

What: Sit & Sew for the Quilts of Valor Foundation, which provides quilts to service members and veterans affected by war.

When: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14

Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

More Info: 843-871-8872

Lecture Series

What: Interactive lecture with Jenn Stringer, owner of local container design company Living Colors, with real-time container gardening design demonstrations, followed by a Q&A, presented by CHS Hort. Education Center.

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free for members; $10 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org/lectures

Wednesday

88 Club Breakfast   

What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Vince Graham, developer of the I’On community.

When: 7 a.m. Oct. 16

Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-881-8861

Thursday

Pumpkin Painting

What: Bring your own pumpkin for kooky or spooky Halloween decorations. Supplies provided and registration required.

When: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 17

Where: Hazel Parker Playground, 70 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2OAXRM9

Clothing Swap

What: The Naked Lady Society will present a clothing swap for women of all styles, shapes, sizes and ages. Unswapped clothes will be donated to My Sister's House, Shifa Clinic, Lowcountry Orphan Relief or seniors through Meals on Wheels of Charleston. There also will be information on causes that support local women in need.

When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 17

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2KJe52g

Friday

Truck-or-Treat

What: The Town of Summerville Parks and Rec will host its inaugural Truck-or-Treat Halloween Bash & Movie, with games and a screening of “Hocus Pocus.”

When: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 18

Where: Gahagan Park, 515 W. Boundary St., Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2VtRPyk

Mushroom Gathering   

What: The sixth annual Mushroom Gathering will feature tastings from local chefs, local brews, discussions with farmers, live music, vendors and more.

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 18

Where: GrowFood Carolina Warehouse, 990 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $40-$55

More Info: bit.ly/2B2alEE

Saturday

‘Natural World’

What: Join a Master Naturalist instructor for a casual afternoon stroll across the picturesque grounds of Caw Caw, with light hors d'oeuvres and adult beverages

When: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $30

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2Vuf6Aj

Harvest Festival

What: The North Charleston Harvest Festival will feature a kids’ zone, artists market, pop-up pumpkin patch with decorating, trick-or-treat on the street, live music and more.

When: 4-7 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: Olde Village area, E. Montague Ave. near Park Circle, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2VsIw1I

