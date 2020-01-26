Today
Oyster Festival
What: The world’s largest oyster festival includes oyster-shucking and oyster-eating contests, live music, a children’s area and a food court filled with local vendors.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $25
More Info: 843-853-8000, bit.ly/38z0zbV
Home & Design Show
What: Charleston Home + Design magazine’s 17th annual Home + Design Show will feature local contractors, craftsmen and other home professionals with booths and seminars on home improvements, design, decoration, remodeling and more. Today is the last day of the show.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $2-$7
More Info: 843-577-7652, charlestonhomeanddesignshow.com
Charleston Boat Show
What: Celebrate life on the water, learn about new industry trends, attend fishing seminars, check out new powerboats and more, featuring boat dealers, local manufacturers and other marine-related companies. Today is the last day of the show.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $5-$20
More Info: thecharlestonboatshow.com
Markdowns & Mocktails
What: Grease Kelly Vintage and Runaround Sue Vintage will host a clearance sale with brunch and “mocktails.” Most items will be $10 or under.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/30IO5f3
Monday
‘America’s Forests’
What: The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation will partner with SC ETV and the ETV Endowment of South Carolina to present a free screening and panel discussion of “America’s Forests with Chuck Leavell,” episode three, which features Lowcountry forests and the Sustainable Forestry & African American Land Retention program.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 27
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2tGYEmK
Wednesday
Astronomy in the Park
What: Join amateur stargazers and look through telescopes at objects in the nighttime sky. Open to all ages.
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston
More Info: lowcountrystargzers.org
Thursday
Paddle the Park
What: Exploration of the park and canal with history discussions and more with a staff educator. Canoes, life jackets and paddles will be provided and a short instructional period for beginners will be done in the classroom.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 30
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $10
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/35EAE0t
Identity Thefts
What: The S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs will present a seminar for adult citizens on identity protection, repair and avoiding scams.
When: 2 p.m. Jan. 30
Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road
More Info: 843-572-1376, bit.ly/36elNKp
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
Friday
Gigantic Book Sale
What: The Friends of the Summerville Library will host a sale with previously owned books, CDs, DVDs and audio books at discounted prices. Proceeds benefit the George H. Seago, Jr. Summerville Public Library. Refreshments provided by the ALP Ladies Auxiliary to benefit S.C. Girls State.
When: Jan. 31-Feb. 2
Where: American Legion Post 21, 105 Sumter Ave., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2NPHn1u
Winter Coin Show
What: The Low Country Coin Club’s Winter Coin Show will feature nearly 50 tables of coins, currency, assorted collectibles and collecting supplies, including a special kids’ table to introduce them to the world of collecting.
When: Jan. 31-Feb. 2
Where: Exchange Park, 9850 Highway 78, Ladson
Price: Free admission
More Info: lowcountrycoinclub.com
Curator Talk
What: Drayton Hall’s “Curator Talks” are held weekly and cover a variety of research topics. This week’s talk will be on the high tech restoration of Drayton.
When: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 31
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Included with general admission
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2sNj0u2
Saturday
Black History Month
What: Middleton will celebrate black history with Beyond the Fields walking tours and viewings of Eliza’s House, where an exhibit focusing on the daily lives of enslaved people and their work “beyond the fields” is on display. There will be additional programs throughout the month.
When: Feb. 1-29
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: All programs included with general admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2RkyYVP
Park Sweep
What: Volunteers are requested to assist with the removal of litter around the park, road and grounds of the Hampton site, hosted by S.C. State Parks. Take water and bug spray.
When: 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 1
Where: Ranger Station, Hampton Plantation Historical Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville
More Info: bit.ly/2tNJps2
Pup Bowl
What: Third annual Pup Bowl with the Charleston Animal Society, a pet adoption and family-fun day, with “puppy football” and additional activities for kids and pets and music from DJ Luigi at Latin Groove Entertainment. Leashed dogs allowed.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2unEQF5
Camellia Workshop
What: Master Gardener and Middleton Place VP of Horticulture, Sidney Frazier, will lead a lively and free workshop in the Garden Market & Nursery on propagating, growing and caring for camellias. Reservations required.
When: 1 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2un9UEN
Oyster Roast
What: Roasted local oysters, hot dogs, chili and beer, with live music and kids’ activities, presented by the Charleston Horticultural Society.
When: 4-6:30 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: McLeod Plantation, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island
Price: $35-$40; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 843-579, 9922, bit.ly/37oKRzY
Steam & Shuck
What: The Friends of Philip Simmons Schools will host the annual Steam & Shuck benefit with oysters, BBQ, live entertainment and more, for ages 21 and older.
When: 5-9 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: The Stables at Boals Farm, 242 Boals Farm Road, Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-818-9396, bit.ly/3aMrcMq
