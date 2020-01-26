Camellia Workshop

Middleton Place will host a camellia workshop with Master Gardener Sidney Frazier on Saturday. File/Provided

Today

Oyster Festival

What: The world’s largest oyster festival includes oyster-shucking and oyster-eating contests, live music, a children’s area and a food court filled with local vendors.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26

Where: Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $25

More Info: 843-853-8000, bit.ly/38z0zbV

Home & Design Show

What: Charleston Home + Design magazine’s 17th annual Home + Design Show will feature local contractors, craftsmen and other home professionals with booths and seminars on home improvements, design, decoration, remodeling and more. Today is the last day of the show.

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $2-$7

More Info: 843-577-7652, charlestonhomeanddesignshow.com

Charleston Boat Show

What: Celebrate life on the water, learn about new industry trends, attend fishing seminars, check out new powerboats and more, featuring boat dealers, local manufacturers and other marine-related companies. Today is the last day of the show.

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26

Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: $5-$20

More Info: thecharlestonboatshow.com

Markdowns & Mocktails

What: Grease Kelly Vintage and Runaround Sue Vintage will host a clearance sale with brunch and “mocktails.” Most items will be $10 or under.

When: Noon-4 p.m. Jan. 26

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/30IO5f3

Monday

‘America’s Forests’

What: The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation will partner with SC ETV and the ETV Endowment of South Carolina to present a free screening and panel discussion of “America’s Forests with Chuck Leavell,” episode three, which features Lowcountry forests and the Sustainable Forestry & African American Land Retention program.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 27

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2tGYEmK

Wednesday

Astronomy in the Park

What: Join amateur stargazers and look through telescopes at objects in the nighttime sky. Open to all ages.

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston

More Info: lowcountrystargzers.org

Thursday

Paddle the Park

What: Exploration of the park and canal with history discussions and more with a staff educator. Canoes, life jackets and paddles will be provided and a short instructional period for beginners will be done in the classroom.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 30

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner

Price: $10

More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/35EAE0t

Identity Thefts 

What: The S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs will present a seminar for adult citizens on identity protection, repair and avoiding scams.

When: 2 p.m. Jan. 30

Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road

More Info: 843-572-1376, bit.ly/36elNKp

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

Friday

Gigantic Book Sale

What: The Friends of the Summerville Library will host a sale with previously owned books, CDs, DVDs and audio books at discounted prices. Proceeds benefit the George H. Seago, Jr. Summerville Public Library. Refreshments provided by the ALP Ladies Auxiliary to benefit S.C. Girls State.

When: Jan. 31-Feb. 2

Where: American Legion Post 21, 105 Sumter Ave., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2NPHn1u

Winter Coin Show

What: The Low Country Coin Club’s Winter Coin Show will feature nearly 50 tables of coins, currency, assorted collectibles and collecting supplies, including a special kids’ table to introduce them to the world of collecting.

When: Jan. 31-Feb. 2

Where: Exchange Park, 9850 Highway 78, Ladson

Price: Free admission

More Info: lowcountrycoinclub.com

Curator Talk

What: Drayton Hall’s “Curator Talks” are held weekly and cover a variety of research topics. This week’s talk will be on the high tech restoration of Drayton.

When: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 31

Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Included with general admission

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2sNj0u2

Saturday

Black History Month

What: Middleton will celebrate black history with Beyond the Fields walking tours and viewings of Eliza’s House, where an exhibit focusing on the daily lives of enslaved people and their work “beyond the fields” is on display. There will be additional programs throughout the month.

When: Feb. 1-29

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: All programs included with general admission

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2RkyYVP

Park Sweep

What: Volunteers are requested to assist with the removal of litter around the park, road and grounds of the Hampton site, hosted by S.C. State Parks. Take water and bug spray.

When: 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 1

Where: Ranger Station, Hampton Plantation Historical Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville

More Info: bit.ly/2tNJps2

Pup Bowl

What: Third annual Pup Bowl with the Charleston Animal Society, a pet adoption and family-fun day, with “puppy football” and additional activities for kids and pets and music from DJ Luigi at Latin Groove Entertainment. Leashed dogs allowed.

When: Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 1

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2unEQF5

Camellia Workshop

What: Master Gardener and Middleton Place VP of Horticulture, Sidney Frazier, will lead a lively and free workshop in the Garden Market & Nursery on propagating, growing and caring for camellias. Reservations required.

When: 1 p.m. Feb. 1

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2un9UEN

Oyster Roast

What: Roasted local oysters, hot dogs, chili and beer, with live music and kids’ activities, presented by the Charleston Horticultural Society.

When: 4-6:30 p.m. Feb. 1

Where: McLeod Plantation, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island

Price: $35-$40; free for ages 12 and younger

More Info: 843-579, 9922, bit.ly/37oKRzY

Steam & Shuck

What: The Friends of Philip Simmons Schools will host the annual Steam & Shuck benefit with oysters, BBQ, live entertainment and more, for ages 21 and older.

When: 5-9 p.m. Feb. 1

Where: The Stables at Boals Farm, 242 Boals Farm Road, Charleston

Price: $40

More Info: 843-818-9396, bit.ly/3aMrcMq

