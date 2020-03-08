Home & Garden calendar

Today
Antiques Show
What: Final day of the Charleston Antiques Show, featuring a showcase of English, European and American period furnishings, decorative arts and fine art, architectural elements, garden furniture, vintage jewelry, and silver, all from antiquities to the 20th century, presented by the Historic Charleston Foundation.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 8
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20, includes a complimentary Bloody Mary
More Info: 843-722-3405, bit.ly/3aepgLg
Seed Share
What: If you have seeds to donate, place them in the provided paper packets with growing info. If you need seeds, help yourself from the box located on the Holds Counter.
When: March 8
Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/events/seed-share
Tuesday
Camellia Walks
What: Special walking tours given by expert guides focus on the historic camellias at Middleton. Tours last approximately 75 minutes. Register in advance.
When: 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through March 14
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Included with general admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2HJbR1z
Indigo Dyeing
What: “Tangled Up in Blue” is a program where visitors can watch and learn as costumed interpreters dye skeins of yarn that were sheared from the Middleton sheep. Indigo, a plant that produces a blue dye, was an important part of South Carolina’s 18th-century economy.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 10
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Included with general admission price
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Walking Tour
What: A part of Women’s History Month programming, “Mary, Martha, Anna and Eliza: A Story of Work and Home” is a 40-minute walking tour that discusses the numerous African American women who not only helped to maintain and restore Middleton Place in the 20th century, but who became some of the first historical interpreters on the site during the 1970s.
When: 10:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in March
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Included with general admission price
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Wednesday
Festival of Houses
What: The Historic Charleston Foundation will present the 73rd annual Festival of Houses and Gardens, an opportunity to step inside private houses and gardens, learn about Charleston’s distinctive architecture and history, and attend luncheons, concerts and other Lowcountry lifestyle events. Tours and events vary by day.
When: March 11-April 18
Where: Various locations
Price: Various prices
More Info: 843-722-3405, historiccharleston.org
Bird Walks
What: A trek through many distinct habitats will allow guests to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies and other organisms.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1222/Birding
Garden Club
What: The St. Paul’s Garden Club meeting will feature guest speaker Chris Burtt on the topic of shrubs. The floral design for March will be “Dancing Waters.”
When: 11 a.m. March 11
Where: Christ St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 4981 Chapel Road, Yonges Island
More Info: 843-693-5931
Beneficial Insects
What: Master gardener and master naturalist Linda Geronilla will give a presentation on beneficial insects and their habitats.
When: 1 p.m. March 11
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/3atfOE9
Astronomy in the Park
What: Join amateur stargazers and look through telescopes at objects in the nighttime sky. Open to all ages.
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston
More Info: lowcountrystargzers.org
Thursday
Paws on the Patio
What: Monthly happy hour fundraiser for owners and pets to benefit Charleston Animal Society.
When: 6-8 p.m. March 12
Where: Burtons Grill, 1875 Highway 17 at Towne Centre, Mount Pleasant
Price: $25, includes two drink tickets and an appetizer buffet
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/32OssuR
Friday
Bird Walk
What: The Lighthouse Inlet bird walk will focus on the diversity of the northeast end of Folly Island, including the maritime forest, beach, dunes and marsh habitats for wildlife.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. March 13
Where: Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve, 1750 E Ashley Ave, Folly Beach
Price: $7
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2TKachU
Natural Gardening
What: Dr. Linda Geronilla will discuss which plants native bees and butterflies need most and how to plant them.
When: 10:30 a.m. March 13
Where: Folly Beach Library, 55 Center St.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-588-2001, bit.ly/2IgsFxt
Paddling the Waterways
What: Join park rangers for a series of special tours focused on both historical and natural elements of the creeks and rivers that connected the settlement of Charles Towne and the surrounding area. Start times will be tide dependent, so pay particular attention to the date, meeting time and meeting location. These tours are part of Charleston’s 350th anniversary program series.
When: Various dates in March, May and June
Where: Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Rd, Charleston
Price: $40-$99
More Info: 843-852-4200, bit.ly/2TGEXEE
Movie in the Park
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy presents its free Movie Night in the Park series and this event will feature a screening of “Trolls,” with activities before the film and a food truck on site.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 13
Where: Medway Park, 2069 Medway Road, James Island
More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/2PMv4UM
Saturday
Spring Symposium
What: This year’s Spring Symposium, with the theme “A Fresh Perspective: Gardens with a World of Inspiring Plants,” will include workshops, demonstrations, guest speakers, a market and plant sale. Admission to the spring market and plant sale is free.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 14
Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Workshops, demos and kids’ activities require paid garden admission
More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com
Litter Sweep
What: Volunteers meet at the Philip Simmons statue in Hampstead Square (across from Mall Park) for a litter sweep on Charleston’s Eastside Neighborhood. All cleanup supplies will be provided.
When: 9-11 a.m. every second Saturday
Where: Mall Playground, 68 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-579-7501, bit.ly/39sVIJU
Curator Walk
What: Join the Curators of Historic Architecture of Drayton Hall for a walking tour in downtown Charleston to see and discuss the history of the Drayton family. Generations of Draytons lived in both downtown Charleston and at Drayton Hall, and many of their homes still stand today.
When: 10 a.m.-noon March 14
Where: Gazebo at White Point Garden Park, The Battery, 2 Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $40-$50
More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org
Tractor Pull
What: Antique tractor pull, pedal pull, antique car, airplane, truck and tractor show, with craft and food vendors.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. March 14
Where: Bair-ly Pulling, 762 Mount Zion Road, St. George
Price: $10 general; free for ages 9 and younger
More Info: 843-563-4114, bairlypulling.com
Shuckin' in the Park
What: The 21st annual Shuckin’ in the Park oyster roast will include kids’ activities, live entertainment and opportunities to explore the park along the backwaters of Biggin Creek.
When: 1-6 p.m. March 14
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $5 per person; free for ages 11 and younger; $10 per oyster bucket
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/38nyW4P
Shredding Event
What: Shred 360 and Keller Williams will host a document shredding event and donations will go directly to Dragon Boat Charleston and the organization’s efforts to help local cancer survivors.
When: 3:30-6 p.m. March 14
Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Drive
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 888-874-3839, bit.ly/3cBvGpR
BBQ & Brews
What: Live music, barbecue food vendors, beer, St. Patrick's Day-themed crafts, free kids' activities and lawn games. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.
When: 4-7 p.m. March 14
Where: Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Goose Creek
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2IkdnI8
