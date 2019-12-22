Holiday Village Magnolia Plantation (copy)

This is the last weekend for Magnolia Plantation's Children's Holiday Village, located in the Children's Garden.

 Magnolia Plantation/provided

Today

Holiday Market

What: Last day of the Charleston Farmers Market’s Holiday Market, featuring extended hours, holiday vendors, visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 22

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/33fgE3r

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt

Festival of Lights

What: The 30th annual Holiday Festival of Lights is a three-mile driving tour with over 700 light displays and additional attractions in the Winter Wonderland and Santa’s Village.

When: 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 5:30-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, through Dec. 31

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $15-$20 per vehicle (increased fees for buses, etc.)

More Info: 843-795-4386, holidayfestivaloflights.com

Lights Driving Tour

What:The Holiday Lights Driving Tour in Moncks Corner begins at Santee Cooper headquarters and continues its way through Old Santee Canal Park. The dozens of spectacular light displays will be up through Dec. 30. Proceeds from admission will benefit local charities.

When:: 6-9 p.m. daily through Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 24-25)

Where:: Santee Cooper HQ, 1 Riverwood Drive, Moncks Corner

Price: $5 per vehicle

More Info: 843-899-4708, celebratetheseason.org

Children's Village

What: The Children's Garden at Magnolia will transform into the Children's Holiday Village, featuring a ride on the Holiday Express to Candy Cane Lane, with a celebration of international holiday traditions, food and activities, and Santa and Mrs. Clause will visit. Visit the website for a breakdown of additional activities and events are scheduled each weekend, such as juggling elves and stilt walkers.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in December

Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $20 adult; $10 ages 6-12 years; free for ages 5 and younger; BOGO admission with a donation of a canned food item for the Lowcountry Food Bank

More Info: 843-571-1266, bit.ly/2K3nUKk

Thursday

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

Friday

Night Market

What: The Charleston Night Market features more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F

Saturday

Lowcountry Market

What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

