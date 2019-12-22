Today
Holiday Market
What: Last day of the Charleston Farmers Market’s Holiday Market, featuring extended hours, holiday vendors, visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/33fgE3r
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Festival of Lights
What: The 30th annual Holiday Festival of Lights is a three-mile driving tour with over 700 light displays and additional attractions in the Winter Wonderland and Santa’s Village.
When: 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 5:30-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, through Dec. 31
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $15-$20 per vehicle (increased fees for buses, etc.)
More Info: 843-795-4386, holidayfestivaloflights.com
Lights Driving Tour
What:The Holiday Lights Driving Tour in Moncks Corner begins at Santee Cooper headquarters and continues its way through Old Santee Canal Park. The dozens of spectacular light displays will be up through Dec. 30. Proceeds from admission will benefit local charities.
When:: 6-9 p.m. daily through Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 24-25)
Where:: Santee Cooper HQ, 1 Riverwood Drive, Moncks Corner
Price: $5 per vehicle
More Info: 843-899-4708, celebratetheseason.org
Children's Village
What: The Children's Garden at Magnolia will transform into the Children's Holiday Village, featuring a ride on the Holiday Express to Candy Cane Lane, with a celebration of international holiday traditions, food and activities, and Santa and Mrs. Clause will visit. Visit the website for a breakdown of additional activities and events are scheduled each weekend, such as juggling elves and stilt walkers.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in December
Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $20 adult; $10 ages 6-12 years; free for ages 5 and younger; BOGO admission with a donation of a canned food item for the Lowcountry Food Bank
More Info: 843-571-1266, bit.ly/2K3nUKk
Thursday
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
Friday
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market features more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F
Saturday
Lowcountry Market
What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
