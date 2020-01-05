Today
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Wednesday
Morning Bird Walk
What: A trek through many distinct habitats will allow guests to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies and other organisms.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1222/Birding
City Speaks Series
What: Drayton Hall curator Cameron Moon will host “The Civil War is Lost: How an African American Community and Phosphate Mining Revived Drayton Hall,” a discussion on the labor force of freedmen that worked on the plantation after the Civil War and how it shaped the property and community economy. A reception will precede the talk.
When: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 8
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2udL2iL
Thursday
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
Puppies & Pints
What: Pet-friendly happy hour every Thursday.
When: 4 p.m. Jan. 9
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com
Friday
‘For the Birds’
What: “Homeschool in the Parks: For the Birds” is an opportunity to discover the characteristics of birds by taking a close look at beaks, feet, eggs and feathers, as well as observe bird behaviors such as flying, bathing and feeding during a walk around the park. Designed for ages 7-12 years.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 10
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $5
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/36jnSpk
‘America's First Museum’
What: In celebration of the museum’s birthday this month, “Conversations with a Curator: A Brief History of America's First Museum” will take a look at where the museum started, its buildings, staff and collections for the past 240-plus years, led by the museum’s executive director, Carl Borick.
When: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free with general admission; free for members
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/35hKAwL
Free Family Friday
What: The Children’s Museum will offer free admission for everyone; no registration required.
When: 4-7 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry
More Info: 843-853-8962, bit.ly/2uemV3x
Sunset Beach Walk
What: Join a naturalist for a leisurely walk on the beach as the sun sets and the full moon rises, looking for animals that live on the southwest end of the island. Designed for ages 12 and older.
When: 4-6 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 W. Ashley Ave.
Price: $9
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2QS3g15
Saturday
Therapy Dogs
What: Read to some furry friends of the STAR Therapy Dogs Reading Program.
When: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11
Where: Village Branch Library, 430 Whilden St., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2FdxIgr
