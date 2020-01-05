Red Wolves

Captive red wolves can be seen at the Sewee Visitor and Environment Education Center in Awendaw. File/Staff

 File/Staff

Today

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com

Wednesday

Morning Bird Walk

What: A trek through many distinct habitats will allow guests to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies and other organisms.

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $10

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1222/Birding

City Speaks Series

What: Drayton Hall curator Cameron Moon will host “The Civil War is Lost: How an African American Community and Phosphate Mining Revived Drayton Hall,” a discussion on the labor force of freedmen that worked on the plantation after the Civil War and how it shaped the property and community economy. A reception will precede the talk.

When: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 8

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2udL2iL

Thursday

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

Puppies & Pints

What: Pet-friendly happy hour every Thursday.

When: 4 p.m. Jan. 9

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com

Friday

‘For the Birds’

What: “Homeschool in the Parks: For the Birds” is an opportunity to discover the characteristics of birds by taking a close look at beaks, feet, eggs and feathers, as well as observe bird behaviors such as flying, bathing and feeding during a walk around the park. Designed for ages 7-12 years.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 10

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $5

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/36jnSpk

‘America's First Museum’

What: In celebration of the museum’s birthday this month, “Conversations with a Curator: A Brief History of America's First Museum” will take a look at where the museum started, its buildings, staff and collections for the past 240-plus years, led by the museum’s executive director, Carl Borick.

When: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free with general admission; free for members

More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/35hKAwL

Free Family Friday

What: The Children’s Museum will offer free admission for everyone; no registration required.

When: 4-7 p.m. Jan. 10

Where: Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry

More Info: 843-853-8962, bit.ly/2uemV3x

Sunset Beach Walk

What: Join a naturalist for a leisurely walk on the beach as the sun sets and the full moon rises, looking for animals that live on the southwest end of the island. Designed for ages 12 and older.

When: 4-6 p.m. Jan. 10

Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 W. Ashley Ave.

Price: $9

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2QS3g15

Saturday

Therapy Dogs

What: Read to some furry friends of the STAR Therapy Dogs Reading Program.

When: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11

Where: Village Branch Library, 430 Whilden St., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2FdxIgr

