Today
Houses & Gardens Festival
What: More than 100 historic houses and gardens will be on display for five weeks in a series of tours. In its 72nd year, the annual fundraiser will showcase the lives of modern residents and the generations who preceded them throughout the city’s 300-year history.
When: 9:15 a.m. March 13-April 18
Where: Historic District, 40 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$150
More Info: 843-723-1623, bit.ly/2tPbY50
Brunch Market
What: Every Sunday, The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 17
Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 321-695-6249, sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Women’s Tour
What: In celebration of Women’s History Month, The Joseph Manigault House will give special tours Sundays through March 31 focusing on the lives of the women who made history at the house.
When: 2 p.m. March 17
Where: The Joseph Manigault House, 350 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12 admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Farmers Market
What: The Post and Courier will host a weekly farmers and crafters market each Sunday featuring local vendors, artisans and food trucks.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 17
Where: King & Columbus Visitors Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-5904, postandcourierfarmersmarket.com
Vintage Market
What: Ten vintage vendors at the Holy City Vintage Market will feature the color green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 17
Where: Park Cafe Parking Lot, 730 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: holycityvtg@gmail.com, bit.ly/2u6H08p
Thursday
Quilters Meeting
What: Patchwork Gals, a Mount Pleasant splinter group of Cobblestone Quilters Guild, meets the third Thursday of each month to share quilting techniques and projects.
When: 10:30 a.m. March 21
Where: Longpoint Neighborhood Amenity Center, 251 Mount Royall Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: none, cobblestonequilters.com/calendar.htm
Family Fun Purim
What: This family event includes hamantaschen, megillah reading, jumping in costume and dinner.
When: 5-7 p.m. March 21
Where: Sky Zone Trampoline Park, 411 Wando Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $12
More Info: 843-588-5777, bit.ly/2F931sD
Purim 2019
What: This over-21 event includes an open bar, megillah reading, costumes and live music.
When: 8 p.m. March 21
Where: Chabad of Charleston-Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2323, bit.ly/2T2u39N
Storeroom Tour
What: The Charleston Museum chief curator Grahame Long hill lead a hands-on storeroom tour of the museum’s incredible jewelry collection. Light refreshments provided. Reservations required.
When: 5:30 p.m. March 21
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40 for members; $55 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2u7H3B8
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.
When: 3 p.m. March 21
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG
Saturday
Spring Roll Challenge
What: The inaugural McClellanville Spring Roll Challenge will include sumo wrestling, a keg roll, ski ball, an eggroll making competition and more.
When: Noon, March 23
Where: Johnson Family Farms, 10882 Highway 17, McClellanville
More Info: 843-887-3058, http://bit.ly/2Uvh5mE
Woofstock
What: This dog music festival will feature seven bands, food trucks and will benefit six local rescue groups.
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. March 23
Where: Brittlebank Park, Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $26-$30
More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/2T2zC8b
Garden Party
What: This event in the Lenhardt Garden will showcase the Drayton Hall line of pottery created by master potter and craftsman Guy Wolff and will feature wine from Rudi’s Cafe.
When: 2-3 p.m. March 23
Where: The Shop, Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free for members; $22 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2APb7oS
Garden Lecture
What: Drayton Hall will host Trustee Benjamin Lenhardt Jr. for a tour and talk on the inspiration, design and first year of the Lenhardt Garden’s life. Followed by a reception.
When: 3 p.m. March 23
Where: Hill Hall, Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free for members; $10 nonmembers
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2rNBFBN
