Drayton Hall will host a tour of the Lenhardt Garden at 3 p.m. March 23.

 Brad Nettles/Staff

Today

Houses & Gardens Festival

What: More than 100 historic houses and gardens will be on display for five weeks in a series of tours. In its 72nd year, the annual fundraiser will showcase the lives of modern residents and the generations who preceded them throughout the city’s 300-year history.

When: 9:15 a.m. March 13-April 18

Where: Historic District, 40 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$150

More Info: 843-723-1623, bit.ly/2tPbY50

Brunch Market

What: Every Sunday, The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 17

Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 321-695-6249, sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com

Women’s Tour

What: In celebration of Women’s History Month, The Joseph Manigault House will give special tours Sundays through March 31 focusing on the lives of the women who made history at the house.

When: 2 p.m. March 17

Where: The Joseph Manigault House, 350 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12 admission

More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org

Farmers Market

What: The Post and Courier will host a weekly farmers and crafters market each Sunday featuring local vendors, artisans and food trucks.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 17

Where: King & Columbus Visitors Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-937-5904, postandcourierfarmersmarket.com

Vintage Market

What: Ten vintage vendors at the Holy City Vintage Market will feature the color green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 17

Where: Park Cafe Parking Lot, 730 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: holycityvtg@gmail.com, bit.ly/2u6H08p

Thursday

Quilters Meeting

What: Patchwork Gals, a Mount Pleasant splinter group of Cobblestone Quilters Guild, meets the third Thursday of each month to share quilting techniques and projects.

When: 10:30 a.m. March 21

Where: Longpoint Neighborhood Amenity Center, 251 Mount Royall Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: none, cobblestonequilters.com/calendar.htm

Family Fun Purim

What: This family event includes hamantaschen, megillah reading, jumping in costume and dinner.

When: 5-7 p.m. March 21

Where: Sky Zone Trampoline Park, 411 Wando Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $12

More Info: 843-588-5777, bit.ly/2F931sD

Purim 2019

What: This over-21 event includes an open bar, megillah reading, costumes and live music.

When: 8 p.m. March 21

Where: Chabad of Charleston-Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-2323, bit.ly/2T2u39N

Storeroom Tour

What: The Charleston Museum chief curator Grahame Long hill lead a hands-on storeroom tour of the museum’s incredible jewelry collection. Light refreshments provided. Reservations required.

When: 5:30 p.m. March 21

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $40 for members; $55 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2u7H3B8

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.

When: 3 p.m. March 21

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG

Saturday

Spring Roll Challenge

What: The inaugural McClellanville Spring Roll Challenge will include sumo wrestling, a keg roll, ski ball, an eggroll making competition and more.

When: Noon, March 23

Where: Johnson Family Farms, 10882 Highway 17, McClellanville

More Info: 843-887-3058, http://bit.ly/2Uvh5mE 

Woofstock

What: This dog music festival will feature seven bands, food trucks and will benefit six local rescue groups.

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. March 23

Where: Brittlebank Park, Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $26-$30

More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/2T2zC8b

Garden Party

What: This event in the Lenhardt Garden will showcase the Drayton Hall line of pottery created by master potter and craftsman Guy Wolff and will feature wine from Rudi’s Cafe.

When: 2-3 p.m. March 23

Where: The Shop, Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Free for members; $22 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2APb7oS

Garden Lecture

What: Drayton Hall will host Trustee Benjamin Lenhardt Jr. for a tour and talk on the inspiration, design and first year of the Lenhardt Garden’s life. Followed by a reception.

When: 3 p.m. March 23

Where: Hill Hall, Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Free for members; $10 nonmembers

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2rNBFBN

