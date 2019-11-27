Whether you're looking for gifts for friends or family (or even yourself), or need some holiday decorations to spruce up the house, there are plenty of specialty markets and shopping events to choose from.

Friday November 29

Holiday Market

What: The Garden Market & Nursery and Museum Shop will kick-off the shopping season with an open-air market, including local artisans and vendors, live musicians performing festive carols, complimentary hot cider and treats, and featured items in both shops. Admission is not required to shop.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 29-30

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/34gEpt4

Night Market

What: The Charleston Night Market features more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F

Saturday November 30

Ashborough Market

What: This holiday shopping event will feature more than 50 local vendors, food trucks and more.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 30

Where: Ashborough Civic Association Building, 208 Ashborough Ave., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/33mJNto

Sunday December 1

Holy City Vintage

What: Festive market with vintage vinyl, winter coats, sweaters, holiday party wear, hot food and beverages and a multitude of various vendors.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 1

Where: Park Cafe, 730 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2PW5bAQ

Friday December 6

Holiday Book Sale

What: The annual THAT Holiday Book Sale will include fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, CDs, DVDs and all proceeds benefit Charleston County Public Library.

When: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Dec. 6; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 133 Mathis Ferry Road

More Info: 843-805-6882, bit.ly/33kt7To

'Made in the South'

What: The 27th annual Christmas Made in the South holiday market returns with hundreds of exhibitors, artisans and craftspeople, entertainment, gourmet food and more.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Exchange Park, 9850 Highway 78, Ladson

Price: $8 general; free for ages 12 and younger

More Info: 704-847-9480, madeinthesouthshows.com

Holiday Market

What: Carolina Voyager Charter’s PTO will host its inaugural Holiday Vendor Market with local artisans, craftsmen and small businesses, a raffle, and photos can be taken against a winter-themed backdrop.

When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6

Where: Gymnasium, Carolina Voyager Charter School, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-203-3891, bit.ly/33ndavv

James Island Market

What: The annual James Island Christmas Market & Movie will feature more than 60 local vendors, food trucks, vendor workshops, a bouncy castle and more, as well as a screening of “The Grinch.”

When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6

Where: The Town Market, 1122 Dills Bluff Road, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2Dhh7Yg

Holiday Bazaar

What: “Glam cocktail casual” is the suggested attire for this holiday bazaar with interactive vendor booths, presentations and selections from Maris and Alden DeHart’s holiday collection, presented by Oblique Magazine.

When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6

Where: Principle Gallery Charleston, 125 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $55

More Info: bit.ly/33kSKDE

Saturday December 7

Holiday Craft Fair

What: The senior center’s seventh annual Holiday Craft Fair will feature handmade local crafts and more.

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2ZFcJfm

Holiday Market

What: The Charleston Farmers Market will host its annual Holiday Market, featuring extended hours, holiday vendors, visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/33fgE3r

Homegrown Bazaar

What: If similar to last year, the sixth annual Homegrown Holiday Bazaar will feature more than 150 local vendors for a unique shopping opportunity, with food trucks and additional activities.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Johns Island Market, 2662 Mullet Hall Road

More Info: 843-793-1234, bit.ly/2KT3AtU

Holiday Pop-Up

What: Fine jewelry holiday pop-up, featuring special discounts on Italian bracelets, leather and sterling silver jewelry and more.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Linguard Room, French Quarter Inn, 166 Church St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/34m2Wgl

‘Crafty Bastards’

What: The Crafty Bastards: Arts & Crafts Festival, promoted by the Charleston City Paper, promotes underground art and consumers can discover unconventional, hard-to-find arts and crafts, meet the artists and even make something themselves. Food will be available for purchase.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Joe Riley Park, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charleston.craftybastards.com

Market & Craft Show

What: The 20th annual Holiday Farmers Market & Craft Show combines all the goodies from the traditional food market with handcrafted gifts created by local artisans, as well as an assortment of Christmas ornaments, glasswork, whimsical crafts and a wide variety of original art by locally recognized potters, artists, craftsmen and photographers. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Mount Pleasant Farmers Market Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd.

More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2OkHMts

Charity Fashion Show

What: The “Walking in a Winter Wonderland” fashion show will feature seven designers, music and light bites. Proceeds will benefit the National Brain Tumor Society.

When: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Tabbuli, 6 N. Market St., downtown Charleston

Price: $30 general; $10 ages 12 and younger; VIP option available

More Info: bit.ly/2XMWw7B

Christmas Market

What: The Biergarten’s first Christmas market, Christkindlmarkt, is the venue’s take on a German Christmas market and in addition to vendors, there will be live music, kids’ activities and visits from Santa.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7-8

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-266-2437, bit.ly/37CeqhI

Sunday December 8

‘Deck the Hall’

What: The Deck the Hall at Drayton Hall Holiday Market & Food Truck Brunch will include an artisan holiday market and food trucks for a Lowcountry holiday celebration. There also will be book signings, wreath-making and brush lettering workshops and music from the Bluestone Ramblers.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Sally Reahard Visitor Center, Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org

Friday December 13

Holiday Market

What: A hand-picked selection of artisans and local crafts people, along with holiday music and Santa at this third annual holiday market under the celebration tent.

When: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: East Beach Conference Center, 5490 Sea Forest Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-768-6001, bit.ly/2sh4wlC

Saturday December 14

Drop, Shop & Play

What: Have fun and win prizes while shopping with local vendors at this family-friendly event, featuring a gift shop, art activities, holiday bites, music, trivia and prizes.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-608-9416, bit.ly/2OkSMqK

Holiday Sip & Shop

What: Cakes 4 Hope presents its third annual Holiday Sip & Shop, featuring local vendors, kids’ activities, a photo booth with Santa, hot chocolate bar, food and music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Rollins Edwards Community Center, 301 N. Hickory St., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2KU6sqv

Green Barn Market

What: The Holiday Market at the Green Barn returns with an artisan market with 75 vendors with a variety of local, handmade gifts, goodies and treats, surrounded by festive decor and holiday music, with food and beverage trucks on site, kids’ activities and a visit from Santa.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: The Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville

More Info: 843-761-8600, bit.ly/35Aan3W

Holy City Market

What: The fifth annual Holy City Holiday Market will feature more than 40 local vendors and photos with Santa. Donations will be accepted for Camp Rise Above, which provides fun, life-changing camp experiences to children with serious illnesses, life challenges, and disabilities.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Holy City Brewing, 1021 Aragon Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-225-5623, bit.ly/2Dizf3O

PoHoHo Night Market

What: The Holiday Night Market will feature local artists and makers with vintage, vinyl and handmade goods and live music.

When: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: 843-571-4343, bit.ly/2SQ3olz