Whether you're looking for gifts for friends or family (or even yourself), or need some holiday decorations to spruce up the house, there are plenty of specialty markets and shopping events to choose from.
Friday November 29
Holiday Market
What: The Garden Market & Nursery and Museum Shop will kick-off the shopping season with an open-air market, including local artisans and vendors, live musicians performing festive carols, complimentary hot cider and treats, and featured items in both shops. Admission is not required to shop.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 29-30
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/34gEpt4
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market features more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F
Saturday November 30
Ashborough Market
What: This holiday shopping event will feature more than 50 local vendors, food trucks and more.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: Ashborough Civic Association Building, 208 Ashborough Ave., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/33mJNto
Sunday December 1
Holy City Vintage
What: Festive market with vintage vinyl, winter coats, sweaters, holiday party wear, hot food and beverages and a multitude of various vendors.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Park Cafe, 730 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2PW5bAQ
Friday December 6
Holiday Book Sale
What: The annual THAT Holiday Book Sale will include fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, CDs, DVDs and all proceeds benefit Charleston County Public Library.
When: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Dec. 6; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 133 Mathis Ferry Road
More Info: 843-805-6882, bit.ly/33kt7To
'Made in the South'
What: The 27th annual Christmas Made in the South holiday market returns with hundreds of exhibitors, artisans and craftspeople, entertainment, gourmet food and more.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Exchange Park, 9850 Highway 78, Ladson
Price: $8 general; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 704-847-9480, madeinthesouthshows.com
Holiday Market
What: Carolina Voyager Charter’s PTO will host its inaugural Holiday Vendor Market with local artisans, craftsmen and small businesses, a raffle, and photos can be taken against a winter-themed backdrop.
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: Gymnasium, Carolina Voyager Charter School, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-203-3891, bit.ly/33ndavv
James Island Market
What: The annual James Island Christmas Market & Movie will feature more than 60 local vendors, food trucks, vendor workshops, a bouncy castle and more, as well as a screening of “The Grinch.”
When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: The Town Market, 1122 Dills Bluff Road, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2Dhh7Yg
Holiday Bazaar
What: “Glam cocktail casual” is the suggested attire for this holiday bazaar with interactive vendor booths, presentations and selections from Maris and Alden DeHart’s holiday collection, presented by Oblique Magazine.
When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: Principle Gallery Charleston, 125 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $55
More Info: bit.ly/33kSKDE
Saturday December 7
Holiday Craft Fair
What: The senior center’s seventh annual Holiday Craft Fair will feature handmade local crafts and more.
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2ZFcJfm
Holiday Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market will host its annual Holiday Market, featuring extended hours, holiday vendors, visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/33fgE3r
Homegrown Bazaar
What: If similar to last year, the sixth annual Homegrown Holiday Bazaar will feature more than 150 local vendors for a unique shopping opportunity, with food trucks and additional activities.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Johns Island Market, 2662 Mullet Hall Road
More Info: 843-793-1234, bit.ly/2KT3AtU
Holiday Pop-Up
What: Fine jewelry holiday pop-up, featuring special discounts on Italian bracelets, leather and sterling silver jewelry and more.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Linguard Room, French Quarter Inn, 166 Church St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/34m2Wgl
‘Crafty Bastards’
What: The Crafty Bastards: Arts & Crafts Festival, promoted by the Charleston City Paper, promotes underground art and consumers can discover unconventional, hard-to-find arts and crafts, meet the artists and even make something themselves. Food will be available for purchase.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Joe Riley Park, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charleston.craftybastards.com
Market & Craft Show
What: The 20th annual Holiday Farmers Market & Craft Show combines all the goodies from the traditional food market with handcrafted gifts created by local artisans, as well as an assortment of Christmas ornaments, glasswork, whimsical crafts and a wide variety of original art by locally recognized potters, artists, craftsmen and photographers. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Mount Pleasant Farmers Market Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd.
More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2OkHMts
Charity Fashion Show
What: The “Walking in a Winter Wonderland” fashion show will feature seven designers, music and light bites. Proceeds will benefit the National Brain Tumor Society.
When: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Tabbuli, 6 N. Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30 general; $10 ages 12 and younger; VIP option available
More Info: bit.ly/2XMWw7B
Christmas Market
What: The Biergarten’s first Christmas market, Christkindlmarkt, is the venue’s take on a German Christmas market and in addition to vendors, there will be live music, kids’ activities and visits from Santa.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7-8
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, bit.ly/37CeqhI
Sunday December 8
‘Deck the Hall’
What: The Deck the Hall at Drayton Hall Holiday Market & Food Truck Brunch will include an artisan holiday market and food trucks for a Lowcountry holiday celebration. There also will be book signings, wreath-making and brush lettering workshops and music from the Bluestone Ramblers.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Sally Reahard Visitor Center, Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org
Friday December 13
Holiday Market
What: A hand-picked selection of artisans and local crafts people, along with holiday music and Santa at this third annual holiday market under the celebration tent.
When: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: East Beach Conference Center, 5490 Sea Forest Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-768-6001, bit.ly/2sh4wlC
Saturday December 14
Drop, Shop & Play
What: Have fun and win prizes while shopping with local vendors at this family-friendly event, featuring a gift shop, art activities, holiday bites, music, trivia and prizes.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-608-9416, bit.ly/2OkSMqK
Holiday Sip & Shop
What: Cakes 4 Hope presents its third annual Holiday Sip & Shop, featuring local vendors, kids’ activities, a photo booth with Santa, hot chocolate bar, food and music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Rollins Edwards Community Center, 301 N. Hickory St., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2KU6sqv
Green Barn Market
What: The Holiday Market at the Green Barn returns with an artisan market with 75 vendors with a variety of local, handmade gifts, goodies and treats, surrounded by festive decor and holiday music, with food and beverage trucks on site, kids’ activities and a visit from Santa.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: The Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
More Info: 843-761-8600, bit.ly/35Aan3W
Holy City Market
What: The fifth annual Holy City Holiday Market will feature more than 40 local vendors and photos with Santa. Donations will be accepted for Camp Rise Above, which provides fun, life-changing camp experiences to children with serious illnesses, life challenges, and disabilities.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Holy City Brewing, 1021 Aragon Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-5623, bit.ly/2Dizf3O
PoHoHo Night Market
What: The Holiday Night Market will feature local artists and makers with vintage, vinyl and handmade goods and live music.
When: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: 843-571-4343, bit.ly/2SQ3olz