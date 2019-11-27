The Flowertown Players, Charleston Stage company, Woolfe Street, Queen Street and the Cultural Arts Center Charleston all have holiday productions this year, but "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" and "The Muppet Christmas Carol" will grace a couple of movie screens as well.

Friday November 29

‘We Three Thieves’

What: Black Fedora’s holiday show about a hardworking criminal trying to give his family a decent Christmas and volunteer audience members can join a hoity-toity holiday party.

When: Various showtimes Nov. 29-Dec. 27

Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$24

More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com

‘A Doublewide, Texas Christmas’

What: Comedy about the residents of Doublewide, Texas (population: 10), who try prove their town’s legitimacy with a Battle of the Mangers competition with their Nativity at the Alamo display, presented by the Flowertown Players.

When: Various showtimes Nov. 29-Dec. 14

Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org

Monday December 2

‘Christmas Vacation’

What: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” starring Chevy Chase, will kick off the Music Hall’s Holiday Film Series. Caroling will begin at 6:30 p.m.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Wednesday December 4

‘Elf, The Musical’

What: Based on the 2003 film “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell, about Buddy, who was raised as an elf and unaware that he is actually a human, but when he learns the truth, he asks Santa’s permission to leave the toy workshop and travel to New York City to find his true identity, presented by Charleston Stage.

When: Various showtimes Dec. 4-22

Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $29-$71

More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com

Thursday December 5

‘Holiday Spectacular’

What: The Arts Center’s company ensemble will be joined by guest artists from New York and Los Angeles for this music revue of classic and contemporary Christmas songs. Suitable for all ages.

When: Various showtimes Dec. 5-22

Where: Cultural Arts Center Charleston, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

Price: $10-$45

More Info: 843-991-5582, cartscc.com

Friday December 6

‘All is Calm’

What: South Carolina premiere of “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914,” based on the true stories of soldiers stationed along the WWI Western Front during Christmas in 1914. The a capella production features selections ranging from iconic patriotic tunes to medieval ballads and European Christmas carols.

When: Various showtimes Dec. 6-22

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$30

More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com

‘She Loves Me’

What: The Footlight Players present the Broadway musical with a Christmastime twist, “She Loves Me,” an adaptation of the 1937 play, “Parfumerie,” which inspired the films, “The Shop Around the Corner” and “You’ve Got Mail,” about two sparring parfumerie clerks who find out that the other is the anonymous romantic pen pal that the other has fallen madly in love with.

When: Various showtimes Dec. 6-22

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$40

More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net

Saturday December 7

‘The Nutcracker’

What: Mt. Pleasant Performing Arts Company presents its 15th season of “The Nutcracker,” featuring 38 dance members and over 50 extras playing the roles of party children, mice and angels. Community members play the roles of Drosselmeyer, fathers in the party scene and Mother Ginger.

When: 7 Dec. 7 and 14; 3 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: Rose Maree Myers Theatre, School of the Arts, 5109-B Enterprise St., North Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-971-7880, mppac.brownpapertickets.com

Sunday December 8

Gracie & Lacy

What: Song-and-dance sisters Gracie & Lacy present their holiday program, “It’s a Wonderful Life Spectacular.”

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$30

More Info: 843-259-8872, gracieandlacy.com

Wednesday December 11

‘A Christmas Carol’

What: Traveling Literary Theater presents a reading of the abbreviated version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” with British stage actor James Dyne in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 11

Where: Campbell Rotunda, Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$30

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org

Thursday December 12

‘Christmas Vacation’

What: King Street Rooftop will host a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” starring Chevy Chase, and the movie package will include popcorn, a soft drink or bottled water and movie candy. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets if the weather is chilly.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 12

Where: The Restoration, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-518-5100, therestorationhotel.com/happenings

‘Polar Express’

What: Continuing in the tradition, this holiday outdoor movie night will feature a screening of “The Polar Express,” starring Tom Hanks, hosted by Chick-fil-A North Mount Pleasant and with hot chocolate and s’mores. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfort. School supplies donations will be accepted for Charleston Hope.

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 12

Where: Lawn adjacent to the Chick-fil-A at Oakland Market, 3102 Ironclad Alley, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-849-2281, bit.ly/37mujJ7

Friday December 13

‘Muppet Christmas’

What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a family movie night screening of “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” starring Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge, with games and activities before the movie, and food trucks will be on site.

When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: Lenevar Park, 1305 Lenevar Drive S., Charleston

Price: Free, but registration requested

More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/2O32fTr

‘Charleston Christmas Special’

What: Producers Brad and Jennifer Moranz have created a new family-friendly show of musical performances and comedy sketches with a holiday theme, featuring Broadway actor and baritone Nathaniel Hackman, teenage operatic vocalist Jenna Flaherty, Lakieta Bagwell-Graves, Matthew Billman, Melissa Van Pelt, tenor Tim McManus, Tiffany Parker and singing ventriloquist Michael Minor, directed by local pianist Demetrius Doctor.

When: Various showtimes Dec. 13-22

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $18-$40

More Info: 843-853-2252, bradandjennifermoranz.com or charlestonmusichall.com

Holiday Dinner Theater

What: Presented by the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department, this seasonal dinner theater performance will feature “Carol of the Belles” from What If? Productions and a buffet-style dinner. This production presents vocalists Nakeisha Daniel, Becca Anderson and Tiffany Gammell with Brian Porter and includes holiday classics, “obscure gems” and audience interaction.

When: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: Montague Terrace at the North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $40

More Info: bit.ly/2qCuHT8

Saturday December 14

‘Best Christmas Pageant’

What: Charleston Stage is bringing back “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” about the Herdmans, the worst kids in town, and when they somehow wrangle the leading roles in the local Christmas Pageant, nothing is safe, not even the Communion wine.

When: 10 a.m. Dec. 14 and 21

Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $31

More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com

Sunday December 15

‘Carol of the Belles’

What: What If? Productions’ third annual Holiday Piano Bar series returns with the “Carol of the Belles” Christmas cabaret, featuring a lineup of three of Charleston’s top female vocal talents and special guest Brian Porter in an adults-only show.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $18-$30

More Info: 843-737-6059, whatifproductions.org

Monday December 16

‘Elf’

What: Screening of “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell, as part of the Music Hall’s Holiday Film Series. Caroling will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dressing up as an elf is encouraged.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 16

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Tuesday December 17

Holiday Movie Night

What: Enjoy snacks and a signature cocktail during a screening of the beloved holiday classic “Love Actually.”

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 17

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestonlibrarysociety.org

Wednesday December 18

‘A Christmas Carol’

What: Adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” presented by the Nebraska Theatre Caravan, with new arrangements and renditions of classic holiday songs from live musicians and Broadway-style scenery and costumes.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 18

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$65

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Friday December 20

Holiday Family Movie Night

What: A holiday classic on the big screen and hot chocolate and other goodies will be on sale. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets to sit on (no chairs permitted).

When: 6 p.m. Dec, 20

Where: Bees Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Gardens Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-4571, bit.ly/2KXv9mf

Saturday December 21

‘Great Russian Nutcracker’

What: The Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker” makes a tour stop in the Lowcountry, featuring “world-class artists, over 200 dazzling costumes, stunning sets, towering puppets and soaring birds.”

When: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 21

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $29-$99

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Sunday December 22

‘Carol of the Belles’

What: What If? Productions’ third annual Holiday Piano Bar series returns with the “Carol of the Belles” Christmas cabaret, featuring a lineup of three of Charleston’s top female vocal talents and special guest Brian Porter in an adults-only show.

When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 22

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 477 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $18-$30

More Info: 843-737-6059, whatifproductions.org

Monday December 23

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

What: Screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” starring Jimmy Stewart, as part of the Music Hall’s Holiday Film Series. Caroling will begin at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will receive a jingle bell and instructions. The evening’s proceeds will benefit the Charleston Animal Society.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 16

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com