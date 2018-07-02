Today
Swim Tune-Up
What: Train on the Charleston Sprint Triathlon swim course with a Blue Sky Endurance certified triathlon coach to help improve confidence and times.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 2
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $15
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Recovery Yoga
What: Confidential group discussion followed by a yoga practice for anyone suffering from addiction.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays through July 30
Where: Penthouse, Longevity Fitness Charleston, 163 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-327-2109, https://bit.ly/2lGFuFP
Tuesday
Creekside Yoga
What: Yoga alongside the sights and sounds of Horlbeck Creek with certified yoga instructors.
When: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
Where: Palmetto Island County Park, 444 Needlerush Parkway, Mount Pleasant
Price: $8
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Chronic Condition
What: Trained fitness professionals will conduct a low-intensity class specifically designed for those managing chronic conditions by blending physical activity with targeted health education.
When: 10-11 a.m. July 3
Where: Schroder Community Center, 7224 Highway 162, Hollywood
Price: $50-$63
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Pure Barre
What: Bring a mat and a bottle of water for a 45-minute low-impact pure barre class, suitable for all levels on the rooftop.
When: 6 p.m. July 3
Where: The Restoration, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-732-1727, https://bit.ly/2NbC7Ua
Wednesday
Zumba
What: Weekly Zumba class fusing Latin and international dance to create a group exercise experience.
When: 4 p.m. Wednesdays through August 22
Where: Baldwin Carson Community Outreach Center, 1161 Baldwin Corner Road, Huger
Price: Free
More Info: 843-336-3848, ext. 8000, eccocharleston.org
Bike Parade
What: Patriotic parade for all ages on bikes, skates, roller blades or by foot led by the Kiawah Island Fire Department.
When: 5 p.m. July 4
Where: Kiawah Recreation, 4000 Sea Forest Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-2121, kiawahresort.com
Tools for Caregivers
What: The Alzheimer’s Family Support Services will offer an education program designed to help caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend with a chronic illness.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday through July 25
Where: The Blake at Carnes Crossroads, 4015 2nd Ave., Summerville; Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 574-459-4751, thearkofsc.org; 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com
Thursday
Fit with Fido
What: Bring a mat, towel and water. Dolittle’s Eunoia Rescue will provide the adoptable furry companions for an outdoor yoga class.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. first Thursdays
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-619-7210, studio33kiawah.com
Saturday
Wheelchair Basketball
What: Seventh annual Shots With a Spin wheelchair basketball tournament to support Adaptive Expeditions.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 7
Where: Deas Hall, The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$50
More Info: coter@musc.edu, bit.ly/2KhTvZf
‘Power of Choice’
What: Workshop led by life coach Jackie McCullough on power dialogue techniques and the five steps to fully understanding the pattern of change.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 7
Where: Unity Church, 2535 Leeds Ave., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-566-0600, unitychs.org
Sunday
Sprint Triathlon
What: The third in a five-race series includes a 0.3-mile swim, a 12-mile bike ride and a 5K run. Participants must be comfortable swimming 600M in open water and riding a bicycle on roads open to traffic. Fees and registration options vary.
When: 7 a.m. July 8
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Cat Yoga
What: Bring a yoga mat and a water bottle for an hour of yoga in the cat room followed by 30 minutes to play with the cats and have a coffee, tea or mimosa.
When: 9:15 a.m. Sundays through July
Where: Pounce Cat Cafe, 283 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $22
More Info: 843-212-5500, pouncecatcafe.com
Self-Care Ayurveda
What: Hands-on class using Ayurveda to embrace self-care with tangible resources chosen to create lasting healthy habits.
When: 3-5:30 p.m. July 8
Where: Lotus Healing Centre, 232 A Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-724-9807, lotuscharleston.com