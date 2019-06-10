Health calendar (copy)

On Sunday, Charleston County Parks will host the third race in the 29th annual Sprint Triathlon five-race series that spans May through August.

Today

Feeding Program

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, bit.ly/2UX24cG

The Doctor Is In

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.

When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, bit.ly/2UX24cG

 Childhood Cancer 

What: Throughout June, Monkey Joe’s will host in-store lemonade stands to boost Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation’s fundraising efforts during Alex’s Lemonade Days and donate a percentage of all June lemonade sales to the organization.

Where: Monkey Joe’s, 4952 Centre Pointe Drive, Suite 116, North Charleston

More Info: 843-202-1999

NAMI Support

What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.

When: 6 p.m. June 10

Where: Seacoast Church, West Ashley Campus, 2049 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org

Caregiver Support 

What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness. Call or visit website for additional groups on different days and in different locations.

When: 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month

Where: First Baptist Church, 211 W. Main Street (Hwy 78), Harleyville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-832-2357, thearkofsc.org

Healing Arts 

What: People Against Rape offers a monthly Healing Arts Workshop for adult survivors of sexual violence in the tri-county area. This group provides a safe environment where survivors can explore healing through art and movement.

When: 6:30 p.m. June 10

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-9882, bit.ly/307EAW0

Co-Dependents 

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Recovery Yoga

What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s' addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Room 237-B, Charleston Center, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-327-2109

Tuesday

Tools for Caregivers

What: Offered by The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational program designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend with a chronic illness. Registration is required.

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 11-July 16

Where: Dorchester County Library, St. George, 506 N. Parler Ave.

Price: Free

More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org

Wednesday

Support Group

What: Wellmore and Home Instead Senior Care will host a monthly Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group. A trained facilitator will help attendees exchange information, share experiences and learn about resources.

When: 10:30 a.m.-noon June 12

Where: Wellmore of Daniel Island, 580 Robert Daniel Dr., Daniel Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-377-8279, bit.ly/2WnaDOv

Mental Health 

What: Emotional health life coach Diana Deaver will lead a discussion on examining and dealing with internalized oppression.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. June 12

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-345-7061, bit.ly/2Ws7h1O

Thursday

Moving On 

What: Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully after a major life shift. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.

When: 9 a.m. June 13

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2GXLFks

CBD Oil

What: Mark Hamann will discuss CBD oil and how he and others have partnered with Charleston Hemp Company to create a local product. Register in advance online.

When: 9:30 a.m. June 13

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2Wi4LGk

Race the Landing 

What: The Race the Landing 5K Series features a Kids Fun Run and a 5K Race/Walk, followed by awards, food and beer, presented by The Friends of Charles Towne Landing.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. June 13

Where: Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston

Price: $12-$35

More Info: 843-224-7878, racethelanding.com

Silent Yoga & Wine

What: Quiet Kingz Headphone Events and instructor Katie Cousins will hold a silent yoga session followed by a social hour.

When: 6:30-9 p.m. June 13

Where: Carolina Ale House, 145 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $9-$18

More Info: 843-805-7020, bit.ly/2XzawAT

Friday

Navigation Club

What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.

When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville

More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org

Saturday

Support Group

What: The Lowcountry S.C. Myasthenia Gravis Support Group, a part of MG Foundation of America, is dedicated to sharing experiences, techniques and accurate information.

When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. third Saturday of each month

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-216-6174, mgsupport11@comcast.net

Fathers For Fitness 

What: The inaugural Fathers For Fitness Walk/Run will include a 2.5 mile route and a talk from Corey Rouse on the importance of health and fitness.

When: 2-5 p.m. June 15

Where: West Ashley Bike Trail, 780 Playground Road, Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-724-7341, bit.ly/2WmC7UG

WERQ Benefit Bash

What: Cardio dance workout instructors will lead an event to benefit the National Pancreas Foundation.

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. June 15

Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson

Price: $12-$15

More Info: 843-569-6000, bit.ly/2wJC2zL

Benefit Concert

What: Benefit concert to fundraise for the kidney transplant for James Haynes. Open to the public.

When: 6 p.m. June 15

Where: Chapel Hill Baptist Church, 8749 Old Number Six Highway, Santee

More Info: 803-854-2730

Sunday

Triathlon Series

What: The Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series (swimming, biking, running) kicks off its 29th year and is a five-race series from May-August.

When: 7:15 a.m. June 16, July 7, July 28 and Aug. 11 championship race

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $50-$204

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2PTJvoE

