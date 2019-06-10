Today
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, bit.ly/2UX24cG
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, bit.ly/2UX24cG
Childhood Cancer
What: Throughout June, Monkey Joe’s will host in-store lemonade stands to boost Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation’s fundraising efforts during Alex’s Lemonade Days and donate a percentage of all June lemonade sales to the organization.
Where: Monkey Joe’s, 4952 Centre Pointe Drive, Suite 116, North Charleston
More Info: 843-202-1999
NAMI Support
What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.
When: 6 p.m. June 10
Where: Seacoast Church, West Ashley Campus, 2049 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org
Caregiver Support
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness. Call or visit website for additional groups on different days and in different locations.
When: 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month
Where: First Baptist Church, 211 W. Main Street (Hwy 78), Harleyville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-832-2357, thearkofsc.org
Healing Arts
What: People Against Rape offers a monthly Healing Arts Workshop for adult survivors of sexual violence in the tri-county area. This group provides a safe environment where survivors can explore healing through art and movement.
When: 6:30 p.m. June 10
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-9882, bit.ly/307EAW0
Co-Dependents
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s' addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Room 237-B, Charleston Center, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-327-2109
Tuesday
Tools for Caregivers
What: Offered by The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational program designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend with a chronic illness. Registration is required.
When: 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 11-July 16
Where: Dorchester County Library, St. George, 506 N. Parler Ave.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org
Wednesday
Support Group
What: Wellmore and Home Instead Senior Care will host a monthly Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group. A trained facilitator will help attendees exchange information, share experiences and learn about resources.
When: 10:30 a.m.-noon June 12
Where: Wellmore of Daniel Island, 580 Robert Daniel Dr., Daniel Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-377-8279, bit.ly/2WnaDOv
Mental Health
What: Emotional health life coach Diana Deaver will lead a discussion on examining and dealing with internalized oppression.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. June 12
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-345-7061, bit.ly/2Ws7h1O
Thursday
Moving On
What: Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully after a major life shift. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.
When: 9 a.m. June 13
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2GXLFks
CBD Oil
What: Mark Hamann will discuss CBD oil and how he and others have partnered with Charleston Hemp Company to create a local product. Register in advance online.
When: 9:30 a.m. June 13
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2Wi4LGk
Race the Landing
What: The Race the Landing 5K Series features a Kids Fun Run and a 5K Race/Walk, followed by awards, food and beer, presented by The Friends of Charles Towne Landing.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. June 13
Where: Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $12-$35
More Info: 843-224-7878, racethelanding.com
Silent Yoga & Wine
What: Quiet Kingz Headphone Events and instructor Katie Cousins will hold a silent yoga session followed by a social hour.
When: 6:30-9 p.m. June 13
Where: Carolina Ale House, 145 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $9-$18
More Info: 843-805-7020, bit.ly/2XzawAT
Friday
Navigation Club
What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.
When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays
Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org
Saturday
Support Group
What: The Lowcountry S.C. Myasthenia Gravis Support Group, a part of MG Foundation of America, is dedicated to sharing experiences, techniques and accurate information.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. third Saturday of each month
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-216-6174, mgsupport11@comcast.net
Fathers For Fitness
What: The inaugural Fathers For Fitness Walk/Run will include a 2.5 mile route and a talk from Corey Rouse on the importance of health and fitness.
When: 2-5 p.m. June 15
Where: West Ashley Bike Trail, 780 Playground Road, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-724-7341, bit.ly/2WmC7UG
WERQ Benefit Bash
What: Cardio dance workout instructors will lead an event to benefit the National Pancreas Foundation.
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. June 15
Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
Price: $12-$15
More Info: 843-569-6000, bit.ly/2wJC2zL
Benefit Concert
What: Benefit concert to fundraise for the kidney transplant for James Haynes. Open to the public.
When: 6 p.m. June 15
Where: Chapel Hill Baptist Church, 8749 Old Number Six Highway, Santee
More Info: 803-854-2730
Sunday
Triathlon Series
What: The Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series (swimming, biking, running) kicks off its 29th year and is a five-race series from May-August.
When: 7:15 a.m. June 16, July 7, July 28 and Aug. 11 championship race
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $50-$204
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2PTJvoE