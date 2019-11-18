Today
Caregiver Resources
What: Sara Perry with Respite Care Charleston will speak about resources and support services for those caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Register in advance.
When: 10 a.m. Nov. 18
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2IUbGBH
Handling Holidays
What: Learn ways to handle difficult, painful emotions and self-care while including the memory of loved ones during the holidays.
When: 11 a.m. Nov. 18
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Alice’s Support Group
What: Emotional support, community, and discussion for caregivers, facilitated by a licensed independent social worker.
When: 3 p.m. the third Monday of each month
Where: Alice's Clubhouse, 1156 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-284-8320, alicesclubhouse.com
Mind-Body Class
What: This free monthly Mind-Body Connection Class is a yoga class for cancer patients and survivors of all fitness levels to promote health and wellness. Mats will be provided.
When: 4 p.m. Nov. 18
Where: MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, 86 Jonathan Lucas St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-327-2109, musc.co/hollings-mind-body
Tuesday
Campaign Convening
What: Carolina Youth Project will teach how to get involved with its Safer Schools Without SROs and Sex Education Beyond Abstinence campaigns. Designed for girls, trans youth or gender nonconforming youth who attend high school in the tricounty area and are between the ages of 14-18. Lunch and snacks provided.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 19
Where: Palmetto Scholars Academy, 7499 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
More Info: scyouthaction.org
AmbassaCare
What: AmbassaCare presents Home for the Holidays: The Conversation Project, a seminar for those interested in learning more about how to talk with family members regarding care in the event of a medical crisis, as well which documents are important to have in place.
When: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 19
Where: 1036 Lansing Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-990-3256, theconversationproject.org
Don't Be a Dealer
What: Roper St. Francis Hospital and the city of Charleston Police Dept. will host a prescription drug take-back day to safely and responsibly dispose of unused and expired prescription medications.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 19
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Open to the public
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Wednesday
Memory Screening
What: A free 15-20 minute screening for individuals age 55 and older concerned about their memory and interested in research. Screenings are conducted by Roper St. Francis Research and Innovation Center call or visit the center to make your appointment.
When: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Healthy Holiday
What: A registered dietitian with Roper St. Francis Diabetes Center will give tips and tricks for healthy holiday eating.
When: 11 a.m.-noon Nov. 20
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Author Lecture
What: Dr. Victoria Johnson will present the Warren A. Sawyer Lecture, which will focus on the work of 19th-century physician and botanist David Hosack, who is also the topic of her book “American Eden.” A reception will follow.
When: 5:15 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: MUSC's Drug Discovery Building Auditorium, 70 President St., downtown
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-2288, bit.ly/2KmZuKG
Weight Loss Seminar
What: A bariatric surgeon will give a presentation on surgical weight loss options. Register in advance.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/2HMtAHJ
Grief Workshop
What: This Grief Workshop will provide discussion on healthy ways to give thanks in the midst of loss and grief and how to prepare for the holidays after the loss of a loved one, as well as create a community collage of hope, honor, celebration and remembrance.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: St. George’s Episcopal Church, 9110 Dorchester Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-873-0772
Yoga: Festival of Lights
What: Holiday edition of Starlight Yoga at the Festival of Lights, in the meadow at Santa’s Village. Open to all fitness levels; register in advance.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $5-$8 (in addition to festival admission fee)
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2KkfSvs
Friday
Camp Happy Days Gala
What: “Thirty Dancing, The Time of My Life” is this year’s benefit gala for Camp Happy Days, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Cabooty Party, and will feature live entertainment, heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and live and silent auctions. Proceeds benefit children with cancer with cost-free programs, events and crisis resources.
When: 7-11 p.m. Nov. 22
Where: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston
Price: $150 per person
More Info: 843-571-4336, bit.ly/33O708Z
Saturday
Mindfulness Class
What: The Charleston Meditation and Buddhism Group will host “Mindfulness in Daily Life,” a meditation class that teaches techniques to remain balanced, flexible and peaceful in the midst of difficult situations and conflicts.
When: 10:30-11:45 a.m. Nov. 23
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: bit.ly/2qh1gpw
