Today

Caregiver Resources

What: Sara Perry with Respite Care Charleston will speak about resources and support services for those caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Register in advance.

When: 10 a.m. Nov. 18

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2IUbGBH

Handling Holidays

What: Learn ways to handle difficult, painful emotions and self-care while including the memory of loved ones during the holidays.

When: 11 a.m. Nov. 18

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com

Alice’s Support Group

What: Emotional support, community, and discussion for caregivers, facilitated by a licensed independent social worker.

When: 3 p.m. the third Monday of each month

Where: Alice's Clubhouse, 1156 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-284-8320, alicesclubhouse.com

Mind-Body Class 

What: This free monthly Mind-Body Connection Class is a yoga class for cancer patients and survivors of all fitness levels to promote health and wellness. Mats will be provided.

When: 4 p.m. Nov. 18

Where: MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, 86 Jonathan Lucas St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-327-2109, musc.co/hollings-mind-body

Tuesday

Campaign Convening 

What: Carolina Youth Project will teach how to get involved with its Safer Schools Without SROs and Sex Education Beyond Abstinence campaigns. Designed for girls, trans youth or gender nonconforming youth who attend high school in the tricounty area and are between the ages of 14-18. Lunch and snacks provided.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 19

Where: Palmetto Scholars Academy, 7499 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

More Info: scyouthaction.org

AmbassaCare 

What: AmbassaCare presents Home for the Holidays: The Conversation Project, a seminar for those interested in learning more about how to talk with family members regarding care in the event of a medical crisis, as well which documents are important to have in place.

When: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 19

Where: 1036 Lansing Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-990-3256, theconversationproject.org

Don't Be a Dealer

What: Roper St. Francis Hospital and the city of Charleston Police Dept. will host a prescription drug take-back day to safely and responsibly dispose of unused and expired prescription medications.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 19

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Open to the public

More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com

Wednesday

Memory Screening

What: A free 15-20 minute screening for individuals age 55 and older concerned about their memory and interested in research. Screenings are conducted by Roper St. Francis Research and Innovation Center call or visit the center to make your appointment.

When: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 20

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com

Healthy Holiday

What: A registered dietitian with Roper St. Francis Diabetes Center will give tips and tricks for healthy holiday eating.

When: 11 a.m.-noon Nov. 20

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com

Author Lecture

What: Dr. Victoria Johnson will present the Warren A. Sawyer Lecture, which will focus on the work of 19th-century physician and botanist David Hosack, who is also the topic of her book “American Eden.” A reception will follow.

When: 5:15 p.m. Nov. 20

Where: MUSC's Drug Discovery Building Auditorium, 70 President St., downtown

Price: Free

More Info: 843-792-2288, bit.ly/2KmZuKG

Weight Loss Seminar

What: A bariatric surgeon will give a presentation on surgical weight loss options. Register in advance.

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 20

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/2HMtAHJ

Grief Workshop

What: This Grief Workshop will provide discussion on healthy ways to give thanks in the midst of loss and grief and how to prepare for the holidays after the loss of a loved one, as well as create a community collage of hope, honor, celebration and remembrance.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 20

Where: St. George’s Episcopal Church, 9110 Dorchester Road, Summerville

More Info: 843-873-0772

Yoga: Festival of Lights

What: Holiday edition of Starlight Yoga at the Festival of Lights, in the meadow at Santa’s Village. Open to all fitness levels; register in advance.

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 20

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $5-$8 (in addition to festival admission fee)

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2KkfSvs

Friday

Camp Happy Days Gala 

What: “Thirty Dancing, The Time of My Life” is this year’s benefit gala for Camp Happy Days, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Cabooty Party, and will feature live entertainment, heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and live and silent auctions. Proceeds benefit children with cancer with cost-free programs, events and crisis resources.

When: 7-11 p.m. Nov. 22

Where: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston

Price: $150 per person

More Info: 843-571-4336, bit.ly/33O708Z

Saturday

Mindfulness Class

What: The Charleston Meditation and Buddhism Group will host “Mindfulness in Daily Life,” a meditation class that teaches techniques to remain balanced, flexible and peaceful in the midst of difficult situations and conflicts.

When: 10:30-11:45 a.m. Nov. 23

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: bit.ly/2qh1gpw

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events