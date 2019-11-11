Tuesday
Wine & Wellness
What: A life coach from Empowered Through Peace will discuss mindfulness and mindset practices to relieve stress and grow inner strength. Additional wellness experts will join each meeting.
When: 6-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month
Where: Wine & Tapas Bar, 103 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $10-$15
More Info: bit.ly/30JZmdo
Infertility Seminar
What: For those struggling with infertility, fertility experts will discuss the causes and treatments of infertility at this special seminar. RSVP requested.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Coastal Fertility Specialists, 1375 Hospital Drive. Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-5800, CoastalFamilies.com
Chakradance
What: A fusion of four key elements, the chakras, dance, music and mandala art, is a creative art-making process that acts as a bridge between inner and outer worlds, and a way of connecting to all the facets of yourself through music.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 12 and 19 and Dec. 3 and 10
Where: The Discovery Room, Sheperd Integrative Dermatology, 912 Old Georgetown Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $20
More Info: 843-216-3530, bit.ly/2CjMMrA
Wednesday
Lunch & Learn
What: Roper St. Francis Research and Innovation Center staff will discuss challenges and share strategies and resources for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 13
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2TBSs83
Mindfulness
What: The practice of mindfulness is a type of awareness training, a step-by-step process for stabilizing the mind and is an effective method for managing stress and reactivity.
When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13
Where: The Sophia Institute, 3 Broad St., Suite 400, downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-720-8528, bit.ly/36I9d7M
Fleet Feet
What: Part of the Fall Pub Run Series, the Glow Run after-party will include demos from Brooks Running. Be sure to wear reflective gear and blinkie lights.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 13
Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King Street Extension, North Charleston
More Info: 843-606-2546, bit.ly/32tuPBg
Thursday
Domestic Violence
What: Advocates from the North Charleston Police Department and the non-profit women’s shelter, My Sister’s House, will present discussion, dialogue and community support for those affected by domestic violence. Counselors from My Sister’s House will also be available to offer one-on-one support.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-766-2546, bit.ly/34Cii08
Saturday
'Walk a Mile'
What: Family-friendly one-mile walk to celebrate and support domestic violence victims, hosted by My Sister’s House. Survivors wear purple and men wear high-heel shoes. There also will be survivor testimonies, kids’ activities, food, raffle prizes and more.
When: 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 16
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-747-4069, bit.ly/2pT4Fux
Forgotten Children
What: The Forgotten Children Bike/Walk-a-Thon will benefit Bicyclist Building Bridges, an organization that provides free transportation for children to visit their incarcerated parents four times a year.
When: 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 16
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: bit.ly/2JZd1aY
Fishing Rodeo
What: The sixth annual Therapeutic Fishing Rodeo is designed for people of all ages with physical or intellectual disabilities. Limited supplies will be provided, but participants encouraged to bring their own bait and fishing rods. Lunch provided.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Lake behind the Goose Creek Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2WTLLzV
Warrior Pageant
What: The church will host the fourth annual Miss Cancer Warrior Pageant, “Stayin’ Alive,” featuring and celebrating female cancer survivors.
When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Royal Baptist Family Life Center, 4750 Abraham Ave., North Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-729-7140, bit.ly/2CmtaTD
Sunday
9/11 Heroes Run
What: The veteran nonprofit the Travis Manion Foundation will host the rescheduled 12th annual 9/11 Heroes Run and participants can run, walk or ruck. This event will honor veterans, military, first responders and those whose lives were lost on 9/11.
When: 1:30 p.m. opening ceremonies, 2 p.m. race Nov. 17
Where: Charleston Fire and Police Department, 235 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
Price: $31.50-$135 (family pack options)
More Info: bit.ly/2WUWWZi
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events