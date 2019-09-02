Today

Feeding Program

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

The Doctor Is In

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.

When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Parkinson's

What: Improve balance, posture and range of motion with this class based on techniques of contemporary movement improvisation. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers also can participate for free.

When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2TBSs83

Co-Dependents 

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Recovery Yoga

What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-327-2109

Tuesday

Caregiver Support

What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness. Call or visit website for additional groups on different days and in different locations (Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties).

When: 11 a.m. Sept. 3

Where: St. Luke's Fellowship Hall, 206 Central Ave., Summerville

More Info: 843-670-1360, thearkofsc.org/support-groups

Toddler Storytime

What: Storytime for ages 2-3 years (with an adult) includes additional activities that encourage language skills.

When: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 3

Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 Ion Ave.

More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/33a0zNC

Wednesday

Weight Loss Talk

What: Bariatric surgeon Dr. Morris Washington will give a presentation on surgical weight loss options. Register in advance.

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 4

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/30QM9Qy

Fitness Series

What: Tabata, Vinyasa Flow and Off the Barre workout series with JD Fitness, Yoga Daily, Kate Moon Yoga and Barre Evolution, in partnership with Athleta and lululemon, sponsored by Roper St. Francis.

When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays in September

Where: The Oaks at Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2zjzJ88

Sonic Soundbath

What: This meditation is designed with the collective intention of raising frequency through sonic sound to create a more harmonious/balanced mental, physical and spiritual state of being.

When: 7-8 p.m. Sept. 4

Where: Sheperd Integrative Dermatology, 912 Old Georgetown Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Fee not listed

More Info: bit.ly/2zhHtr1

Thursday

Moving On

What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Registration required.

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 5

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Medicare Questions

What: Q&A session and program overview on Medicare open enrollment. Registration required.

When: 9:30 a.m. Sept. 5

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free for members and nonmembers

More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com

Friday

Black and Blue Clinics 

What: Black and Blue clinics for athletes will continue through the fall athletic season for all youth and adult sports. Open to walk-ins. Dedicated orthopedic surgeons will be available to examine, diagnosis and treat sports injuries. X-Rays, casting, splinting and physical therapy are also available on site, same day.

When: 8 a.m.-noon. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Lowcountry Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, 1951 Clements Ferry Road, Charleston

More Info: 843 -793-6785, bit.ly/2ZDSXjy

Navigation Club

What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.

When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville

More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org

Ice Cream and Medicare

What: Enjoy an ice cream sundae during a Q&A about Medicare. Register in advance.

When: Noon-1 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2NfCb7R

Saturday

9/11 Heroes 5K

What: The Travis Manion Foundation will host the 12th annual Charleston 9/11 Heroes 5K Run/Walk in memory of the 3,000 lives lost and in honor of veterans, military and first responders. Register in advance.

When: 8:30 a.m. opening ceremony, 9 a.m. race Sept. 7

Where: Charleston Fire and Police Department, 235 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

Price: $35-$40; family team options available

More Info: 843-597-9240, 911heroesrun.org/charleston

Autism Study

What: Dr. Laura Carpenter will collect saliva samples for MUSC’s SPARK (Simons Powering Autism Research), for a large study of autism, and participating families will receive a $50 Amazon gift card. Register in advance.

When: 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Sept. 7

Where: Carolina Speech & Language Center, 221 Stallsville Loop, Summerville

More Info: 843-714-1352, bit.ly/30H4kbG

Field Day

What: Palmetto Healthy Kids will host the second Field Day, with outdoor events, local health vendors and demonstrations.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 7

Where: Brown Family Park at Nexton, 3000 Front St., Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2L2nNOF

Saturday

Black Health Expo

What: The third annual Black Health Expo will include a panel discussion with local health and wellness professionals and business owners.

When: Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 7

Where: Harvest Pointe Church Community Impact Center, 4870 Piedmont Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: bit.ly/2KPUMpk

Monday

Healing Arts

What: People Against Rape offers a monthly Healing Arts Workshop for adult survivors of sexual violence in the tri-county area. This group provides a safe, confidential environment where survivors can explore healing through art and movement. Register in advance.

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 9

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-9882, ccpl.org/events/healing-arts-workshop-0

