Today
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Parkinson's
What: Improve balance, posture and range of motion with this class based on techniques of contemporary movement improvisation. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers also can participate for free.
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2TBSs83
Co-Dependents
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-327-2109
Tuesday
Caregiver Support
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness. Call or visit website for additional groups on different days and in different locations (Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties).
When: 11 a.m. Sept. 3
Where: St. Luke's Fellowship Hall, 206 Central Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-670-1360, thearkofsc.org/support-groups
Toddler Storytime
What: Storytime for ages 2-3 years (with an adult) includes additional activities that encourage language skills.
When: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 3
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 Ion Ave.
More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/33a0zNC
Wednesday
Weight Loss Talk
What: Bariatric surgeon Dr. Morris Washington will give a presentation on surgical weight loss options. Register in advance.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 4
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/30QM9Qy
Fitness Series
What: Tabata, Vinyasa Flow and Off the Barre workout series with JD Fitness, Yoga Daily, Kate Moon Yoga and Barre Evolution, in partnership with Athleta and lululemon, sponsored by Roper St. Francis.
When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays in September
Where: The Oaks at Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2zjzJ88
Sonic Soundbath
What: This meditation is designed with the collective intention of raising frequency through sonic sound to create a more harmonious/balanced mental, physical and spiritual state of being.
When: 7-8 p.m. Sept. 4
Where: Sheperd Integrative Dermatology, 912 Old Georgetown Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Fee not listed
More Info: bit.ly/2zhHtr1
Thursday
Moving On
What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Registration required.
When: 9 a.m. Sept. 5
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Medicare Questions
What: Q&A session and program overview on Medicare open enrollment. Registration required.
When: 9:30 a.m. Sept. 5
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free for members and nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Friday
Black and Blue Clinics
What: Black and Blue clinics for athletes will continue through the fall athletic season for all youth and adult sports. Open to walk-ins. Dedicated orthopedic surgeons will be available to examine, diagnosis and treat sports injuries. X-Rays, casting, splinting and physical therapy are also available on site, same day.
When: 8 a.m.-noon. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Lowcountry Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, 1951 Clements Ferry Road, Charleston
More Info: 843 -793-6785, bit.ly/2ZDSXjy
Navigation Club
What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.
When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays
Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org
Ice Cream and Medicare
What: Enjoy an ice cream sundae during a Q&A about Medicare. Register in advance.
When: Noon-1 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2NfCb7R
Saturday
9/11 Heroes 5K
What: The Travis Manion Foundation will host the 12th annual Charleston 9/11 Heroes 5K Run/Walk in memory of the 3,000 lives lost and in honor of veterans, military and first responders. Register in advance.
When: 8:30 a.m. opening ceremony, 9 a.m. race Sept. 7
Where: Charleston Fire and Police Department, 235 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
Price: $35-$40; family team options available
More Info: 843-597-9240, 911heroesrun.org/charleston
Autism Study
What: Dr. Laura Carpenter will collect saliva samples for MUSC’s SPARK (Simons Powering Autism Research), for a large study of autism, and participating families will receive a $50 Amazon gift card. Register in advance.
When: 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Carolina Speech & Language Center, 221 Stallsville Loop, Summerville
More Info: 843-714-1352, bit.ly/30H4kbG
Field Day
What: Palmetto Healthy Kids will host the second Field Day, with outdoor events, local health vendors and demonstrations.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Brown Family Park at Nexton, 3000 Front St., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2L2nNOF
Saturday
Black Health Expo
What: The third annual Black Health Expo will include a panel discussion with local health and wellness professionals and business owners.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Harvest Pointe Church Community Impact Center, 4870 Piedmont Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: bit.ly/2KPUMpk
Monday
Healing Arts
What: People Against Rape offers a monthly Healing Arts Workshop for adult survivors of sexual violence in the tri-county area. This group provides a safe, confidential environment where survivors can explore healing through art and movement. Register in advance.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-9882, ccpl.org/events/healing-arts-workshop-0
