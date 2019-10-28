Today

The Doctor Is In

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.

When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, bit.ly/2UX24cG

Men’s Health

What: Lunch and Learn about important men’s health issues, such as enlarged prostate, low testosterone, erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence.

When: Noon. Oct. 28

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/33BMY1C

Move for Parkinson's

What: Improve balance, posture and range of motion with this class based on techniques of contemporary movement improvisation. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers also can participate for free.

When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2TBSs83

Mind-Body Class

What: This monthly Mind-Body Connection Class is a yoga class for cancer patients and survivors of all fitness levels to promote health and wellness. Mats will be provided.

When: 4 p.m. Oct. 28

Where: MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, 86 Jonathan Lucas St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-327-2109, musc.co/hollings-mind-body

Co-Dependents Anonymous

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Recovery Yoga

What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-327-2109

Tuesday

Senior Summit

What: The Charleston Mayor’s Office on Aging will host the 2019 Senior Information Summit, a free event for seniors, their families and caregivers, with workshops and health screenings. Register in advance.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 29

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com

MUSC’s Science Cafe

What: Dr. Frederica del Monte will discuss links between Alzheimer’s Disease and heart failure.

When: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29

Where: Holiday Inn Riverview, 301 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-792-2926, MUSC.edu/science-café

Wednesday

Physical Activity 

What: Discussion with Dr. Russell R. Pate, a professor of exercise science with the University of South Carolina, about his research and his book, “Increasing Physical Activity in the U.S. Population: A Comprehensive Strategic Plan. His particular interests are in the health implication of physical activity and physical fitness in children.

When: 7-8 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: Room 101, Rita Hollings Science Center, 58 Coming St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-953-8050, bit.ly/2N9hyIL

Thursday

Moving On 

What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Registration required.

When: 9 a.m. Oct. 31

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Friday

Navigation Club

What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.

When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville

More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org

Caregivers Connections

What: Support, understanding, and resources for caregivers.

When: 10-11 a.m. Nov. 1

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com

Lowvelo Opening

What: The opening ceremonies for Lowvelo’s finale race, an outdoor bike ride with 100 percent of rider-raised dollars going to cancer research, will include music by The Blue Dogs, food, beer and wine.

When: 3-8:30 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free Lowvelo riders, $40 for nonriders

More Info: bit.ly/2BDJPle

Saturday

Chili 5K

What: A 5K trail run/walk with chili and beer available after the race.

When: 9 a.m. Nov. 2

Where: Laurel Hill County Park, 1400 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant

Price: $28-$34

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2BDIkDK

Goat Yoga

What: Flowertown Charm Mini-Farm’s goat yoga class incorporates baby goats with yoga. Bring a mat or blanket. Register in advance.

When: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 2

Where: Flowertown Charm Mini-Farm, 255 Stallsville Loop, Summerville

Price: $24.50

More Info: bit.ly/2p73UxI

Brunch for Babies

What: Presented by Bundles of Joy: Diaper Bank of the Lowcountry, this brunch and silent auction fundraiser will explain the organization’s mission to supply fresh, dry diapers and work on education programs for local families in need.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: Awaken Church, 3870 Leeds Ave., North Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: bit.ly/2PcHo17

