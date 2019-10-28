Today
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, bit.ly/2UX24cG
Men’s Health
What: Lunch and Learn about important men’s health issues, such as enlarged prostate, low testosterone, erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence.
When: Noon. Oct. 28
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/33BMY1C
Move for Parkinson's
What: Improve balance, posture and range of motion with this class based on techniques of contemporary movement improvisation. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers also can participate for free.
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2TBSs83
Mind-Body Class
What: This monthly Mind-Body Connection Class is a yoga class for cancer patients and survivors of all fitness levels to promote health and wellness. Mats will be provided.
When: 4 p.m. Oct. 28
Where: MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, 86 Jonathan Lucas St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-327-2109, musc.co/hollings-mind-body
Co-Dependents Anonymous
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-327-2109
Tuesday
Senior Summit
What: The Charleston Mayor’s Office on Aging will host the 2019 Senior Information Summit, a free event for seniors, their families and caregivers, with workshops and health screenings. Register in advance.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
MUSC’s Science Cafe
What: Dr. Frederica del Monte will discuss links between Alzheimer’s Disease and heart failure.
When: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: Holiday Inn Riverview, 301 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-2926, MUSC.edu/science-café
Wednesday
Physical Activity
What: Discussion with Dr. Russell R. Pate, a professor of exercise science with the University of South Carolina, about his research and his book, “Increasing Physical Activity in the U.S. Population: A Comprehensive Strategic Plan. His particular interests are in the health implication of physical activity and physical fitness in children.
When: 7-8 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: Room 101, Rita Hollings Science Center, 58 Coming St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-8050, bit.ly/2N9hyIL
Thursday
Moving On
What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Registration required.
When: 9 a.m. Oct. 31
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Friday
Navigation Club
What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.
When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays
Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org
Caregivers Connections
What: Support, understanding, and resources for caregivers.
When: 10-11 a.m. Nov. 1
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Lowvelo Opening
What: The opening ceremonies for Lowvelo’s finale race, an outdoor bike ride with 100 percent of rider-raised dollars going to cancer research, will include music by The Blue Dogs, food, beer and wine.
When: 3-8:30 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free Lowvelo riders, $40 for nonriders
More Info: bit.ly/2BDJPle
Saturday
Chili 5K
What: A 5K trail run/walk with chili and beer available after the race.
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 2
Where: Laurel Hill County Park, 1400 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant
Price: $28-$34
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2BDIkDK
Goat Yoga
What: Flowertown Charm Mini-Farm’s goat yoga class incorporates baby goats with yoga. Bring a mat or blanket. Register in advance.
When: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 2
Where: Flowertown Charm Mini-Farm, 255 Stallsville Loop, Summerville
Price: $24.50
More Info: bit.ly/2p73UxI
Brunch for Babies
What: Presented by Bundles of Joy: Diaper Bank of the Lowcountry, this brunch and silent auction fundraiser will explain the organization’s mission to supply fresh, dry diapers and work on education programs for local families in need.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Awaken Church, 3870 Leeds Ave., North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: bit.ly/2PcHo17
