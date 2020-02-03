Tuesday

Stand Up to Falls

What: MUSC physical therapy students and a professor from the division will give interactive presentations on fall prevention.

When: 1 p.m. Feb. 4

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2M2N0J1

Grief Share

What: A 13-week seminar/support group for anyone who has lost a friend or loved one.

When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4-April 28 (Moncks Corner); 7 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 6-May 20 (Summerville)

Where: First Presbyterian Church, 419 W. Main St., Moncks Corner; St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 111 Waring St., Summerville

More Info: griefshare.org/groups/search

Wednesday

88 Club Breakfast 

What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Paul Price, who will discuss stem cell research and its use in cellular development for the growth of new cells and treating disease.

When: 7 a.m. Feb. 5

Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-881-8861

Diabetes Prevention

What: A year-long program with weekly meetings for the first six months, then once a month for the second six months. Led by a trained lifestyle coach, this program focuses on weight loss, healthy physical activity, and stress management.

When: Noon-1 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning Feb. 5

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members, $50 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/37T7lJi

Baby Bodywork

What: Infant massage class series will teach techniques to help babies sleep deeper and longer, to ease colic, teething pain and other ailments.

When: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5, 12 and 18

Where: Salt Spa & Yoga, 703-B King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Call for pricing details

More Info: saltspacharleston.com

Get Your Groove Back

What: Get Your Groove Back After Giving Birth is a free seminar for expecting moms and postpartum moms. Join a physical therapist for a conversation about nonsurgical rehabilitation exercises and techniques to help get back to an active lifestyle, as well as discussion on other pertinent topics. Registration required.

When: 6 p.m. Feb. 5

Where: Summerville Medical Center, 295 Midland Parkway

More Info: 843-797-3463, bit.ly/2RYnHtC

Friday

Caregivers Connections

What: Support, understanding and resources for caregivers.

When: 10-11 a.m. Feb. 7

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/3aVszs7

Lunch & Learn

What: A clinical research nurse with Roper St. Francis Research and Innovation Center will discuss the developments in Alzheimer’s research through clinical trials. Register in advance.

When: Noon. Feb. 7

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/38AscCi

Saturday

Cupid’s Chase

What: Valentine’s 5K open to runners, walkers, and rollers (baby strollers and wheelchairs), in support of people with disabilities.

When: 8 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. race Feb. 8

Where: 208 W. Doty Ave., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/37H0LWx

Wellness Fair   

What: The Medi Community Resource Center and the Royal Family Life Center will host a Community Wellness Fair offering free health screenings, free health consultations, face painting and more.

When: 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: Royal Family Life Center, 4750 Abraham Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-518-1238, bit.ly/2GA4rxm

Wellness & Forgiveness

What: Seminar on Emotional Polarity Technique (EPT) and how to facilitate physical and emotional healing through forgiveness and love.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: Kirar Superior Healthcare, 551 College Park Road, Ladson

Price: $99

More Info: bit.ly/38TzZKu

Sunday

‘Illuminate Charleston’

What: Festival featuring local holistic wellness practitioners, astrology and tarot readings, artisans and more. Practitioners offer mini sessions of body work such as Reiki, massage or sound therapy. Admission includes hourly free workshops on a wide range of topics.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 9

Where: Marriott North Charleston, 4770 Goer Drive

Price: $5-$6

More Info: 575-519-5883, bit.ly/2tZCg8h

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events