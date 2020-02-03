Tuesday
Stand Up to Falls
What: MUSC physical therapy students and a professor from the division will give interactive presentations on fall prevention.
When: 1 p.m. Feb. 4
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2M2N0J1
Grief Share
What: A 13-week seminar/support group for anyone who has lost a friend or loved one.
When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4-April 28 (Moncks Corner); 7 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 6-May 20 (Summerville)
Where: First Presbyterian Church, 419 W. Main St., Moncks Corner; St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 111 Waring St., Summerville
More Info: griefshare.org/groups/search
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Paul Price, who will discuss stem cell research and its use in cellular development for the growth of new cells and treating disease.
When: 7 a.m. Feb. 5
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Diabetes Prevention
What: A year-long program with weekly meetings for the first six months, then once a month for the second six months. Led by a trained lifestyle coach, this program focuses on weight loss, healthy physical activity, and stress management.
When: Noon-1 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning Feb. 5
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members, $50 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/37T7lJi
Baby Bodywork
What: Infant massage class series will teach techniques to help babies sleep deeper and longer, to ease colic, teething pain and other ailments.
When: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5, 12 and 18
Where: Salt Spa & Yoga, 703-B King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Call for pricing details
More Info: saltspacharleston.com
Get Your Groove Back
What: Get Your Groove Back After Giving Birth is a free seminar for expecting moms and postpartum moms. Join a physical therapist for a conversation about nonsurgical rehabilitation exercises and techniques to help get back to an active lifestyle, as well as discussion on other pertinent topics. Registration required.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 5
Where: Summerville Medical Center, 295 Midland Parkway
More Info: 843-797-3463, bit.ly/2RYnHtC
Friday
Caregivers Connections
What: Support, understanding and resources for caregivers.
When: 10-11 a.m. Feb. 7
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/3aVszs7
Lunch & Learn
What: A clinical research nurse with Roper St. Francis Research and Innovation Center will discuss the developments in Alzheimer’s research through clinical trials. Register in advance.
When: Noon. Feb. 7
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/38AscCi
Saturday
Cupid’s Chase
What: Valentine’s 5K open to runners, walkers, and rollers (baby strollers and wheelchairs), in support of people with disabilities.
When: 8 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. race Feb. 8
Where: 208 W. Doty Ave., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/37H0LWx
Wellness Fair
What: The Medi Community Resource Center and the Royal Family Life Center will host a Community Wellness Fair offering free health screenings, free health consultations, face painting and more.
When: 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Royal Family Life Center, 4750 Abraham Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-518-1238, bit.ly/2GA4rxm
Wellness & Forgiveness
What: Seminar on Emotional Polarity Technique (EPT) and how to facilitate physical and emotional healing through forgiveness and love.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Kirar Superior Healthcare, 551 College Park Road, Ladson
Price: $99
More Info: bit.ly/38TzZKu
Sunday
‘Illuminate Charleston’
What: Festival featuring local holistic wellness practitioners, astrology and tarot readings, artisans and more. Practitioners offer mini sessions of body work such as Reiki, massage or sound therapy. Admission includes hourly free workshops on a wide range of topics.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Marriott North Charleston, 4770 Goer Drive
Price: $5-$6
More Info: 575-519-5883, bit.ly/2tZCg8h
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events