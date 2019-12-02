Today
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, bit.ly/2UX24cG
Move for Parkinson's
What: Improve balance, posture and range of motion with this class based on techniques of contemporary movement improvisation. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers also can participate for free.
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2TBSs83
World AIDS Day
What: The annual Charleston World AIDS Day Vigil will reflect upon those who have passed away, honor the lives of survivors and celebrate the medical and societal advancements that have been made, presented by the SHAPE (Sexual Health Awareness, Prevention and Education) Tri-County Initiative. A free community reception will follow the commemoration.
When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2D13ooe
Tuesday
Opioid Epidemic
What: An ECHO (Empowering Communities for Healthy Outcomes) coordinator with Charleston Center will discuss the opioid crisis on a national and local scale. Register in advance.
When: 1 p.m. Dec. 3
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/31hvEwL
Caregiver Support
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness. Call or visit website for additional groups on different days and in different locations (Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties).
When: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3
Where: Roper Hospital-Berkeley, 730 Stoney Landing Road, Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-614-2464, bit.ly/2YQUmYg
Wednesday
Health Care Heroes
What: The Health Care Heroes awards honor the men, women and service and therapy animals who serve as professionals and volunteers in health care, first responders, education and other areas, with food and beverages in addition to the special presentation.
When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 4
Where: Francis Marion Hotel, 387 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $60
More Info: bit.ly/2rAkQh6
Weight Loss Seminar
What: A bariatric surgeon will give a presentation on surgical weight loss options. Register in advance.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/2HMtAHJ
Thursday
Holiday Hoedown
What: People with special needs and their families and friends are invited to celebrate the holiday, country-style, and attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite western gear. There will be music from a DJ, pizza and light refreshments with Mrs. Clause.
When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: Cypress Hall at Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $4-$5; free for chaperones
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2OOZiF5
Friday
Navigation Club
What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.
When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays
Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org
Saturday
Reindeer Run
What: The 29th annual Reindeer Run is a festive 5K through downtown Charleston to benefit the MUSC Children's Hospital and hosted by the Charitable Society of Charleston. The Reindeer Run starts at near the corner of East Bay and Queen streets, continues along the Battery and then back to the start. Costumes are encouraged for a contest and a beer garden will be set up after the race.
When: 9 a.m. Dec. 7
Where: Downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$40+
More Info: reindeerrun.org
