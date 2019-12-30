Today

Yoga for Back Health

What: This gentle yoga class focuses on supporting a strong and flexible spine. The class includes standing, seated and floor work. Modifications are offered, but students should be able to get up and down from the floor. Bring a yoga mat.

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: $15 for members; $25 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2Nse9WT

Co-Dependents Support

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Recovery Yoga

What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-327-2109

Saturday

Infant Massage 

What: Leg by a licensed massage therapist, this three-class workshop will give parents the knowledge and skills to soothe and bond with their baby through infant massage. Register in advance.

When: 3 p.m. Jan. 4, 11 and 18

Where: Salt Spa & Yoga, 703 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $125

More Info: 303-931-1136, bit.ly/2Zes2MC