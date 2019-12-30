Today
Yoga for Back Health
What: This gentle yoga class focuses on supporting a strong and flexible spine. The class includes standing, seated and floor work. Modifications are offered, but students should be able to get up and down from the floor. Bring a yoga mat.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: $15 for members; $25 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2Nse9WT
Co-Dependents Support
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-327-2109
Saturday
Infant Massage
What: Leg by a licensed massage therapist, this three-class workshop will give parents the knowledge and skills to soothe and bond with their baby through infant massage. Register in advance.
When: 3 p.m. Jan. 4, 11 and 18
Where: Salt Spa & Yoga, 703 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $125
More Info: 303-931-1136, bit.ly/2Zes2MC