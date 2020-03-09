Health & Wellness calendar

Germaine Jenkins, co-founder of Fresh Future Farm, shows off herbs in the garden. The Gullah Geechee Herbal Gathering will take place at the farm on Saturday.File/Lauren Petracca/Staff

Today

Caregiver Support 

What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness. Call or visit website for additional groups on different days and in different locations (Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties).

When: 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month

Where: First Baptist Church, 211 W. Main St. (Hwy 78), Harleyville

More Info: 843-832-2357, thearkofsc.org/support-groups

Co-Dependents

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Recovery Yoga 

What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-327-2109

Tuesday

Wine & Wellness

What: A life coach from Empowered Through Peace will discuss mindfulness and mindset practices to relieve stress and grow inner strength. Additional wellness experts will join each meeting.

When: 6-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month

Where: Wine & Tapas Bar, 103 S. Main St., Summerville

Price: $10-$15

More Info: bit.ly/38oMFsm

Wednesday

Wellmore Support

What: In partnership with Home Instead Senior Care, Wellmore hosts a monthly Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group. A support group offers a comfortable and confidential place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, to meet and develop a mutual support system.

When: 10:30 a.m. March 11

Where: Wellmore of Daniel Island, 580 Robert Daniel Drive

More Info: 843-377-8279, well-more.com/Charleston

Stroke Facts

What: A stroke program coordinator with Roper Rehabilitation Hospital will discuss how strokes can happen at any time and will separate the myths from facts.

When: 12:15 p.m. March 11

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com

Health Symposium

What: Attendees can focus on how to live healthier and make better choices, and will have an opportunity to access expert help and get useful tips that can inspire the first step towards a better lifestyle, both physically and mentally.

When: 1:30-3:30 p.m. March 11

Where: Hilton Garden Inn Charleston Airport, 5265 International Blvd., North Charleston

Price: Free but registration requested

More Info: bit.ly/2IoPrDq

Better Breathers 

What: A respiratory therapist will discuss the effects of lung disease, breathing techniques, exercise, talking with physicians and medications.

When: 3 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of every month

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/3aBho7A

Parkinson’s Support 

What: Monthly support group meeting for those living with Parkinson’s Disease to learn, share, and connect with others. Facilitated by a psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner.

When: 3:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com

Friday

Empowerment 

What: The nonprofit women’s center My Sister’s House will present a workshop on empowerment for women and others, creating change and making a positive impact in the community.

When: 4-6 p.m. March 13

Where: Baxter-Patrick James Island Library, 1858 South Grimball Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-795-6679, bit.ly/3at1ewe

Saturday

Herbal Gathering

What: The Gullah Geechee Herbal Gathering will include workshops, plant walks, food, and herbal artisan vendors, guided activities and more.

When: 9 a.m. March 14

Where: Fresh Future Farm, 2008 Success St., North Charleston

Price: $10-$35

More Info: bit.ly/32Omwlu

Kettlebells & Kegs

What: CrossFit Charleston will host a fundraiser with teams of five competing to see who can complete the most kettlebell swings in 30 minutes. Proceeds will benefit nonprofit Postpartum Support Charleston, an organization that provides peer support and resources for mothers in the community who are struggling with postpartum depression and anxiety. Available kettlebell weights are 50 and 40 pounds for men and 30 and 18 pounds for women. The winning team will receive a prize bag plus a free pint of beer from Indigo Reef Brewing.

When: 1 p.m. March 14

Where: Indigo Reef Brewing, 2079 Wambaw Creek, Charleston (just off Clements Ferry Road)

Price: $20 per person

More Info: bit.ly/2wAuoLa

Shredding Event

What: Shred 360 and Keller Williams will host a document shredding event and donations will go directly to Dragon Boat Charleston and the organization’s efforts to help local cancer survivors.

When: 3:30-6 p.m. March 14

Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Drive

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 888-874-3839, bit.ly/3cBvGpR

Shifa Clinic

What: The Shifa Clinic will host its annual fundraising banquet to benefit its mission of helping families and individuals in need that have been neglected and overlooked. Special guests include Mayor Tecklenburg, Kenneth Battle, Darin T. Zimmerman, Shaykh Ahmed Billoo, with entertainment from Jeremy McLellan. Babysitting available for children under age 12 for $15.

When: 6 p.m. March 14

Where: Charleston Marriott Hotel, 170 Lockwood Blvd., downtown

Price: $50

More Info: 843-352-4580, shifaclinics.com/banquet2020

Dancing with ARK

What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services will host its tenth annual Dancing with The ARK’s Stars fundraising event, which pairs local celebrities with professional dancers. The event includes hors d'oeuvres, open bar and a silent auction. Cocktail attire requested.

When: 7 p.m. March 14

Where: Pinewood Preparatory School, 1114 Orangeburg Road, Summerville

Price: $65-$75

More Info: 843-471-1360, bit.ly/2TnOVfh

Sunday

Hatha & Hops Yoga

What: A “beertender” and certified Hatha yoga teacher will lead a 45-minute yoga class, followed by a pint of beer. Extra yoga mats available.

When: 11 a.m. March 15

Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant

Price: $6-$15

More Info: 843-654-4564, bit.ly/2vvsc7U

