Health & Wellness calendar

Today
Caregiver Support
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness. Call or visit website for additional groups on different days and in different locations (Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties).
When: 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month
Where: First Baptist Church, 211 W. Main St. (Hwy 78), Harleyville
More Info: 843-832-2357, thearkofsc.org/support-groups
Co-Dependents
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-327-2109
Tuesday
Wine & Wellness
What: A life coach from Empowered Through Peace will discuss mindfulness and mindset practices to relieve stress and grow inner strength. Additional wellness experts will join each meeting.
When: 6-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month
Where: Wine & Tapas Bar, 103 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $10-$15
More Info: bit.ly/38oMFsm
Wednesday
Wellmore Support
What: In partnership with Home Instead Senior Care, Wellmore hosts a monthly Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group. A support group offers a comfortable and confidential place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, to meet and develop a mutual support system.
When: 10:30 a.m. March 11
Where: Wellmore of Daniel Island, 580 Robert Daniel Drive
More Info: 843-377-8279, well-more.com/Charleston
Stroke Facts
What: A stroke program coordinator with Roper Rehabilitation Hospital will discuss how strokes can happen at any time and will separate the myths from facts.
When: 12:15 p.m. March 11
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Health Symposium
What: Attendees can focus on how to live healthier and make better choices, and will have an opportunity to access expert help and get useful tips that can inspire the first step towards a better lifestyle, both physically and mentally.
When: 1:30-3:30 p.m. March 11
Where: Hilton Garden Inn Charleston Airport, 5265 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free but registration requested
More Info: bit.ly/2IoPrDq
Better Breathers
What: A respiratory therapist will discuss the effects of lung disease, breathing techniques, exercise, talking with physicians and medications.
When: 3 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of every month
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/3aBho7A
Parkinson’s Support
What: Monthly support group meeting for those living with Parkinson’s Disease to learn, share, and connect with others. Facilitated by a psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner.
When: 3:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com
Friday
Empowerment
What: The nonprofit women’s center My Sister’s House will present a workshop on empowerment for women and others, creating change and making a positive impact in the community.
When: 4-6 p.m. March 13
Where: Baxter-Patrick James Island Library, 1858 South Grimball Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-795-6679, bit.ly/3at1ewe
Saturday
Herbal Gathering
What: The Gullah Geechee Herbal Gathering will include workshops, plant walks, food, and herbal artisan vendors, guided activities and more.
When: 9 a.m. March 14
Where: Fresh Future Farm, 2008 Success St., North Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: bit.ly/32Omwlu
Kettlebells & Kegs
What: CrossFit Charleston will host a fundraiser with teams of five competing to see who can complete the most kettlebell swings in 30 minutes. Proceeds will benefit nonprofit Postpartum Support Charleston, an organization that provides peer support and resources for mothers in the community who are struggling with postpartum depression and anxiety. Available kettlebell weights are 50 and 40 pounds for men and 30 and 18 pounds for women. The winning team will receive a prize bag plus a free pint of beer from Indigo Reef Brewing.
When: 1 p.m. March 14
Where: Indigo Reef Brewing, 2079 Wambaw Creek, Charleston (just off Clements Ferry Road)
Price: $20 per person
More Info: bit.ly/2wAuoLa
Shredding Event
What: Shred 360 and Keller Williams will host a document shredding event and donations will go directly to Dragon Boat Charleston and the organization’s efforts to help local cancer survivors.
When: 3:30-6 p.m. March 14
Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Drive
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 888-874-3839, bit.ly/3cBvGpR
Shifa Clinic
What: The Shifa Clinic will host its annual fundraising banquet to benefit its mission of helping families and individuals in need that have been neglected and overlooked. Special guests include Mayor Tecklenburg, Kenneth Battle, Darin T. Zimmerman, Shaykh Ahmed Billoo, with entertainment from Jeremy McLellan. Babysitting available for children under age 12 for $15.
When: 6 p.m. March 14
Where: Charleston Marriott Hotel, 170 Lockwood Blvd., downtown
Price: $50
More Info: 843-352-4580, shifaclinics.com/banquet2020
Dancing with ARK
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services will host its tenth annual Dancing with The ARK’s Stars fundraising event, which pairs local celebrities with professional dancers. The event includes hors d'oeuvres, open bar and a silent auction. Cocktail attire requested.
When: 7 p.m. March 14
Where: Pinewood Preparatory School, 1114 Orangeburg Road, Summerville
Price: $65-$75
More Info: 843-471-1360, bit.ly/2TnOVfh
Sunday
Hatha & Hops Yoga
What: A “beertender” and certified Hatha yoga teacher will lead a 45-minute yoga class, followed by a pint of beer. Extra yoga mats available.
When: 11 a.m. March 15
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant
Price: $6-$15
More Info: 843-654-4564, bit.ly/2vvsc7U
