Today
Gardening for Health
What: Speakers from MUSC Health Promotions will discuss how the art of gardening, cooking and the science of food intersect to promote health and wellness.
When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free for members; $15 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-579-9922, bit.ly/2FClRsp
Tuesday
Journey Through Grief
What: This is a program in a small group setting focusing on grief, its meanings and how to live without a loved one. Attendees will not be admitted after the second week. Taught by licensed social worker and grief counselor. Registration required.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays Jan. 14-Feb. 18
Where: James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-1365, JamesAMcAlister@msn.com
Funeral Planning
What: A certified home funeral guide will share an inside look into funeral planning and to know when pre-planning. Register in advance.
When: 3 p.m. Jan. 14
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2RKRxTL
Wednesday
Human Story Series
What: The Human Story Series invites interested members of the community to engage in open, honest and respectful dialogue with individuals who have been exposed to prejudice or stigma. This session is “Get to Know People with Chronic Conditions” and will welcome Dorathea Chaplin, who lives with Type 1 diabetes, and Ginger Smith, who lives with Lyme disease.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 15
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2N7NIoH
Thursday
Tools for Caregivers
What: Learn strategies to help better handle the unique challenges of caregiving. Topics include ways to reduce personal stress and how to use community resources.
When: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursdays Jan. 16-Feb. 20
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg, Charleston
Price: $15 suggested donation
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2tJgeq0
Saturday
Off-Road Duathlon
What: Third annual beginner-friendly off-road duathlon, a two-mile run, followed by seven-mile bike ride, followed by another two-mile run on the scenic off-road trails of Laurel Hill County Park.
When: 8:30 a.m. Jan. 18
Where: Laurel Hill County Park, 1400 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant
Price: $45-$54
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2QDf5Jz
Women’s Empowerment
What: Seventh annual women’s empowerment workshop to strengthen the body, detox the soul and improve well-being, presented by Burns Counseling Services, “a multicultural practice where healing is possible, mind, body and spirit.”
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
Price: $60
More Info: 843-762-4619, bit.ly/35FaXNp
Rooftop Meditation
What: The Gadsden, Still Soul Studio and Hustle Smoothie Bar & Cafe will host a wellness event focusing on meditation and healthy eating habits. Attendees are invited up to the Gadsden rooftop for Still Soul meditation and smoothies from Hustle.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 18
Where: The Gadsden, 5 Gadsdenboro St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: bit.ly/35aGmaa
Healthy Cooking
What: Learn to make a simple, healthy dinner of salad and veggie pizza for two in the Charlie Cart, a mobile kitchen classroom, in partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank. Register in advance.
When: 3 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/36EPUMb
Sunday
‘Stand By Me’
What: This Lonon Foundation FUNraiser, “Stand By Me: A Day to Lift Up and Love,” will feature a fun and artistic day of hip-hop classes with the Dance Conservatory of Charleston, acting classes with the Charleston Academy of Musical Theatre, a craft room, performances and more. The Lonon Foundation provides resources to children affected by their parent’s or caregiver’s cancer. Lunch will be provided.
When: 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Dance Conservatory of Charleston, 1632 Ashley Hall Road
Price: $25
More Info: bit.ly/39R0i5D
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events