Today

Feeding Program 

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

The Doctor Is In 

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.

When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Move for Parkinson's

What: Improve balance, posture and range of motion with this class based on techniques of contemporary movement improvisation. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers also can participate for free.

When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2TBSs83

Transplant Talk

What: This solid organ/LVAD group is to help those awaiting an organ transplant as well as those who have been through a transplant to cope with the process and share questions.

When: 3 p.m. Aug. 26.

Where: Park Circle Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

More Info: 843-792-9207, mooreeu@musc.edu

Energy Clinic

What: Drop-in Energy Clinic with an introduction to techniques that promote healing, stress reduction and relaxation, including Reiki, healing touch, tuning forks, acupuncture, reconnective healing, and palm and card readings.

When: 5-8 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2TMjM3J

Co-Dependents  

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Recovery Yoga 

What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-327-2109

Tuesday

Blood Pressure 

What: The “Know Your Numbers” health table offers a free blood pressure screening, information about stroke prevention and more.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 27

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843- 402-1990, bit.ly/30msb02

Equine Therapy

What: “Unbridled: Horses Healing Humans Healing Horses” will discuss the benefits of equine-assisted learning and how spending time with domestic horses in a safe, gentle, guided environment can enhance life and health

When: 1 p.m. Aug. 27

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2TVACNG

Yoga

What: Improve your flexibility, tone your muscles and build strength at a free yoga class. Bring your own mat.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 27

Where: SC Blue, 1795 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/30BPnY8

Wednesday

Better Breathers 

What: A Roper St. Francis Healthcare respiratory therapist will discuss the effects of lung disease, breathing techniques, exercise, talking with physicians and medications.

When: 3 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of every month.

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2ZlewZL

Fleet Feet

What: End of Summer Luau with a three-mile run, followed by food, beverages, a costume contest and giveaways, as well as a school supply drive for Pattinson’s Academy (see event website for specific needs).

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 28

Where: Fleet Feet Mount Pleasant, 881 Houston Northcutt Blvd.

More Info: 843-606-2546, bit.ly/2Z8rkUk

Thursday

Moving On  

What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.

When: 9 a.m. Aug. 29

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Journey Through Grief

What: This is a six-week program in a small group setting focusing on grief, its meanings and how to live without a loved one. Attendees will not be admitted after the second week. Taught by licensed social worker and grief counselor Elena Bell. Registration required. This is the second week and the last week to join.

When: 4-6 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 28

Where: James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-766-1365, JamesAMcAlister@msn.com

Friday

Navigation Club 

What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.

When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville

More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org

Saturday 

Lowvelo Series

What: Personal trainers with the MUSC Wellness Center will lead a five-part training series for the upcoming Lowvelo bike ride, featuring cross-training, heart-rate training, endurance and strength training. Registration required.

When: 11 a.m. Aug. 31; noon Sept. 26; 11 a.m. Sept. 28; noon Oct. 10; 11 a.m. Oct. 12

Where: MUSC Wellness Center, 45 Courtenay Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free for registered Lowvelo riders; $15 for guests

More Info: 843-792-5757, bit.ly/2P5fmGj

Sunday

CrossFit Team

What: The inaugural Southern Hospitality Showdown is a team competition in scaled and Rx divisions for both men and women.

When: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: CrossFit Charleston, 450 Deanna Lane, Wando

Price: $225 per team

More Info: 843-790-5811, bit.ly/33RwVNy

Autism Fundraiser

What: Ice cream fundraiser and raffle for the Autism Platform Project.

When: 3-6 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Park Circle Creamery, 1044 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-509-4904, bit.ly/2NlZqgp

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.