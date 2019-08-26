Today
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Move for Parkinson's
What: Improve balance, posture and range of motion with this class based on techniques of contemporary movement improvisation. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers also can participate for free.
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2TBSs83
Transplant Talk
What: This solid organ/LVAD group is to help those awaiting an organ transplant as well as those who have been through a transplant to cope with the process and share questions.
When: 3 p.m. Aug. 26.
Where: Park Circle Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
More Info: 843-792-9207, mooreeu@musc.edu
Energy Clinic
What: Drop-in Energy Clinic with an introduction to techniques that promote healing, stress reduction and relaxation, including Reiki, healing touch, tuning forks, acupuncture, reconnective healing, and palm and card readings.
When: 5-8 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2TMjM3J
Co-Dependents
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-327-2109
Tuesday
Blood Pressure
What: The “Know Your Numbers” health table offers a free blood pressure screening, information about stroke prevention and more.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 27
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843- 402-1990, bit.ly/30msb02
Equine Therapy
What: “Unbridled: Horses Healing Humans Healing Horses” will discuss the benefits of equine-assisted learning and how spending time with domestic horses in a safe, gentle, guided environment can enhance life and health
When: 1 p.m. Aug. 27
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2TVACNG
Yoga
What: Improve your flexibility, tone your muscles and build strength at a free yoga class. Bring your own mat.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 27
Where: SC Blue, 1795 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/30BPnY8
Wednesday
Better Breathers
What: A Roper St. Francis Healthcare respiratory therapist will discuss the effects of lung disease, breathing techniques, exercise, talking with physicians and medications.
When: 3 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of every month.
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2ZlewZL
Fleet Feet
What: End of Summer Luau with a three-mile run, followed by food, beverages, a costume contest and giveaways, as well as a school supply drive for Pattinson’s Academy (see event website for specific needs).
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 28
Where: Fleet Feet Mount Pleasant, 881 Houston Northcutt Blvd.
More Info: 843-606-2546, bit.ly/2Z8rkUk
Thursday
Moving On
What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Facilitated by Dana Holtvoigt with McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. Advance registration required.
When: 9 a.m. Aug. 29
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Journey Through Grief
What: This is a six-week program in a small group setting focusing on grief, its meanings and how to live without a loved one. Attendees will not be admitted after the second week. Taught by licensed social worker and grief counselor Elena Bell. Registration required. This is the second week and the last week to join.
When: 4-6 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 28
Where: James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-1365, JamesAMcAlister@msn.com
Friday
Navigation Club
What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.
When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays
Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org
Saturday
Lowvelo Series
What: Personal trainers with the MUSC Wellness Center will lead a five-part training series for the upcoming Lowvelo bike ride, featuring cross-training, heart-rate training, endurance and strength training. Registration required.
When: 11 a.m. Aug. 31; noon Sept. 26; 11 a.m. Sept. 28; noon Oct. 10; 11 a.m. Oct. 12
Where: MUSC Wellness Center, 45 Courtenay Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free for registered Lowvelo riders; $15 for guests
More Info: 843-792-5757, bit.ly/2P5fmGj
Sunday
CrossFit Team
What: The inaugural Southern Hospitality Showdown is a team competition in scaled and Rx divisions for both men and women.
When: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: CrossFit Charleston, 450 Deanna Lane, Wando
Price: $225 per team
More Info: 843-790-5811, bit.ly/33RwVNy
Autism Fundraiser
What: Ice cream fundraiser and raffle for the Autism Platform Project.
When: 3-6 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Park Circle Creamery, 1044 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-509-4904, bit.ly/2NlZqgp
