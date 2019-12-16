Today

Move for Parkinson's

What: Improve balance, posture and range of motion with this class based on techniques of contemporary movement improvisation. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers also can participate for free.

When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2TBSs83

Alice’s Support Group

What: Emotional support, community, and discussion for caregivers, facilitated by a licensed independent social worker.

When: 3 p.m. the third Monday of each month

Where: Alice's Clubhouse, 1156 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-284-8320, alicesclubhouse.com

Mind-Body Class 

What: This free monthly Mind-Body Connection Class is a yoga class for cancer patients and survivors of all fitness levels to promote health and wellness. Mats will be provided.

When: 4 p.m. Dec. 16

Where: MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, 86 Jonathan Lucas St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-327-2109, musc.co/hollings-mind-body

Yoga for Back Health

What: This gentle yoga class focuses on supporting a strong and flexible spine. The class includes standing, seated and floor work. Modifications are offered, but students should be able to get up and down from the floor. Bring a yoga mat.

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: $15 for members; $25 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2Nse9WT

Tuesday

‘Sip, Shop, Spa & Support’ 

What: Woodhouse will host a holiday benefit to raise awareness for Florence Crittenton Programs, with a day full of shopping, lights bites and bubbles, discounts and more.

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 17

Where: Woodhouse Day Spa, 725 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-203-1772, charleston.woodhousespas.com

Shoulder Sports Injuries

What: An orthopedic surgeon will offer a free shoulder sports injuries seminar, discussing the types of shoulder injuries, as well as the surgical and non-surgical treatment options, followed by a Q&A. Registration required.

When: 6-7 p.m. Dec. 17

Where: Summerville Medical Center, 295 Midland Parkway

More Info: 843-797-3463, bit.ly/2qNomEK

Memorial Service

What: The Berkeley County Prevention Board and member agencies are sponsoring the 30th annual Candlelight Memorial Services to increase the awareness of driving while impaired, to remember loved ones who have lost their lives, and to remember all those who have been affected by crashes involving drunk drivers. There will be a special candle lighting ceremony in commemoration of victims and their families.

When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17

Where: Moncks Corner AME Church, 306 W. Main St., Moncks Corner

More Info: 843-797-7871

Wednesday

Better Breathers Club

What: A respiratory therapist will discuss the effects of lung disease, breathing techniques, exercise, talking with physicians and medications.

When: 3 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of every month

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2O4rC6c

Weight Loss Seminar

What: A bariatric surgeon will give a presentation on surgical weight loss options. Register in advance.

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 18

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/2HMtAHJ

Thursday

Halls Lunch   

What: The Small Business Lunch guest speaker will be Vice Admiral Jerome M. Adams, 20th surgeon general for the United States and board-certified anesthesiologist who served as Indiana State’s health commissioner 2014-17.

When: Noon Dec. 19

Where: Halls Chophouse, 434 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $32

More Info: 800-838-3006, bit.ly/2RKeB5k

Friday

Navigation Club 

What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.

When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville

More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org

Saturday

Support Group 

What: The Lowcountry S.C. Myasthenia Gravis Support Group, a part of MG Foundation of America, is dedicated to sharing experiences, techniques and accurate information on the autoimmune neuromuscular disorder, which causes degrees of muscle weakness involving the body's voluntary muscles.

When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-216-6174, bit.ly/2YBgXqN

