Today
Move for Parkinson's
What: Improve balance, posture and range of motion with this class based on techniques of contemporary movement improvisation. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers also can participate for free.
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2TBSs83
Alice’s Support Group
What: Emotional support, community, and discussion for caregivers, facilitated by a licensed independent social worker.
When: 3 p.m. the third Monday of each month
Where: Alice's Clubhouse, 1156 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-284-8320, alicesclubhouse.com
Mind-Body Class
What: This free monthly Mind-Body Connection Class is a yoga class for cancer patients and survivors of all fitness levels to promote health and wellness. Mats will be provided.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, 86 Jonathan Lucas St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-327-2109, musc.co/hollings-mind-body
Yoga for Back Health
What: This gentle yoga class focuses on supporting a strong and flexible spine. The class includes standing, seated and floor work. Modifications are offered, but students should be able to get up and down from the floor. Bring a yoga mat.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: $15 for members; $25 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2Nse9WT
Tuesday
‘Sip, Shop, Spa & Support’
What: Woodhouse will host a holiday benefit to raise awareness for Florence Crittenton Programs, with a day full of shopping, lights bites and bubbles, discounts and more.
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 17
Where: Woodhouse Day Spa, 725 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-203-1772, charleston.woodhousespas.com
Shoulder Sports Injuries
What: An orthopedic surgeon will offer a free shoulder sports injuries seminar, discussing the types of shoulder injuries, as well as the surgical and non-surgical treatment options, followed by a Q&A. Registration required.
When: 6-7 p.m. Dec. 17
Where: Summerville Medical Center, 295 Midland Parkway
More Info: 843-797-3463, bit.ly/2qNomEK
Memorial Service
What: The Berkeley County Prevention Board and member agencies are sponsoring the 30th annual Candlelight Memorial Services to increase the awareness of driving while impaired, to remember loved ones who have lost their lives, and to remember all those who have been affected by crashes involving drunk drivers. There will be a special candle lighting ceremony in commemoration of victims and their families.
When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17
Where: Moncks Corner AME Church, 306 W. Main St., Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-797-7871
Wednesday
Better Breathers Club
What: A respiratory therapist will discuss the effects of lung disease, breathing techniques, exercise, talking with physicians and medications.
When: 3 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of every month
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2O4rC6c
Weight Loss Seminar
What: A bariatric surgeon will give a presentation on surgical weight loss options. Register in advance.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 18
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/2HMtAHJ
Thursday
Halls Lunch
What: The Small Business Lunch guest speaker will be Vice Admiral Jerome M. Adams, 20th surgeon general for the United States and board-certified anesthesiologist who served as Indiana State’s health commissioner 2014-17.
When: Noon Dec. 19
Where: Halls Chophouse, 434 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $32
More Info: 800-838-3006, bit.ly/2RKeB5k
Friday
Navigation Club
What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.
When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays
Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org
Saturday
Support Group
What: The Lowcountry S.C. Myasthenia Gravis Support Group, a part of MG Foundation of America, is dedicated to sharing experiences, techniques and accurate information on the autoimmune neuromuscular disorder, which causes degrees of muscle weakness involving the body's voluntary muscles.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-216-6174, bit.ly/2YBgXqN
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events