Today
Move for Parkinson's
What: Improve balance, posture and range of motion with this class based on techniques of contemporary movement improvisation. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers also can participate for free.
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2TBSs83
Co-Dependents Support
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-327-2109
Thursday
Gobble Wobble
What: The 42nd annual Thanksgiving Day Gobble Wobble 5K walk and run course takes participants through historic downtown Charleston before returning to Marion Square for a post-race party with free food and drinks. live music and an awards ceremony. All proceeds from the race benefit local charities.
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 28
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $38 with T-shirt; $30 without T-shirt; $10 Kids Fun Run
More Info: bit.ly/2NWGEMo
Turkey Trot
What: A one-mile walk or one- to three mile run on the beach. Complimentary coffee and hot cocoa provided.
When: 10 a.m. Nov. 28
Where: Kiawah Island Golf Resort, 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive
Price: Free to enter; t-shirts for sale
More Info: 843-768-6001, bit.ly/2pJnErC
Drumstick Dash
What: Inaugural Thanksgiving Day timed and certified 5K hosted by Fleet Feet and inviting runners of all ages to participate with a chance to win awards. Proceeds to benefit East Cooper Community Outreach.
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 28
Where: Carnes Crossroads at North Main St. and St. James Ave., Summerville
Price: $35 (includes long-sleeve T-shirt and commemorative 22-ounce Hydro Flask tumbler)
More Info: 843-606-2546, fleetfeetmountpleasant.com
Fried Turkey Glide
What: The 10th annual 5K Fun Run invites runners, walkers, strollers, golf carts, bicycles, ATVs and dogs to participate in some morning exercise before feasting in the afternoon.
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 28
Where: Garris Landing, Highway S-10-1170, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-693-4936 or jreigart@wkdickson.com
Saturday
Sneakers Ball
What: The Stylists Against Domestic Violence Sneakers Ball, presented by Summerville area stylists and Lowcountry Exposure, will honor survivors and victims and will include entertainment, vendors, giveaways, food and beverages, guest speakers resources information. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple ballroom attire with a pair of sneakers.
When: 6-11 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: King’s Grant HOA Clubhouse, 222 Fairington Drive, Summerville
Price: $25 general; VIP options available
More Info: bit.ly/2KFN9kA
Alzheimer’s Benefit
What: The 23rd annual Rickenbacker Xcel Gala black-tie benefit for Alzheimer’s research at MUSC will feature guest speaker Tina McCollum and entertainment from Silver Back and Price William Dejou Piere.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 30.
Where: The Premiere, 1235 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg
Price: $35
More Info: 803-347-5754, bit.ly/2O6ANEu
Sunday
Santa Cares
What: Children within every spectrum of special needs and their families are invited to a private photo session with Santa, in partnership with Autism Speaks. Reservations required.
When: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 1 at Towne Centre’s North Pole, 1309 Theater Drive, Mount Pleasant; 10:30-11:30 a.m.-noon Dec. 1 at Santa Set at Dillard’s Court at Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2pExOK1 for Mount Pleasant; bit.ly/3359M8I for Citadel Mall
