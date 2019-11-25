Gobble Wobble Flash tee with turkey hat
The 42nd annual Thanksgiving Day Gobble Wobble returns to downtown Charleston on Thursday.

 File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

Today

Move for Parkinson's 

What: Improve balance, posture and range of motion with this class based on techniques of contemporary movement improvisation. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers also can participate for free.

When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2TBSs83

Co-Dependents Support

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Recovery Yoga 

What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-327-2109

Thursday

Gobble Wobble

What: The 42nd annual Thanksgiving Day Gobble Wobble 5K walk and run course takes participants through historic downtown Charleston before returning to Marion Square for a post-race party with free food and drinks. live music and an awards ceremony. All proceeds from the race benefit local charities.

When: 9 a.m. Nov. 28

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $38 with T-shirt; $30 without T-shirt; $10 Kids Fun Run

More Info: bit.ly/2NWGEMo

Turkey Trot

What: A one-mile walk or one- to three mile run on the beach. Complimentary coffee and hot cocoa provided.

When: 10 a.m. Nov. 28

Where: Kiawah Island Golf Resort, 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive

Price: Free to enter; t-shirts for sale

More Info: 843-768-6001, bit.ly/2pJnErC

Drumstick Dash

What: Inaugural Thanksgiving Day timed and certified 5K hosted by Fleet Feet and inviting runners of all ages to participate with a chance to win awards. Proceeds to benefit East Cooper Community Outreach.

When: 9 a.m. Nov. 28

Where: Carnes Crossroads at North Main St. and St. James Ave., Summerville

Price: $35 (includes long-sleeve T-shirt and commemorative 22-ounce Hydro Flask tumbler)

More Info: 843-606-2546, fleetfeetmountpleasant.com

Fried Turkey Glide

What: The 10th annual 5K Fun Run invites runners, walkers, strollers, golf carts, bicycles, ATVs and dogs to participate in some morning exercise before feasting in the afternoon.

When: 9 a.m. Nov. 28

Where: Garris Landing, Highway S-10-1170, Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-693-4936 or jreigart@wkdickson.com

Saturday

Sneakers Ball  

What: The Stylists Against Domestic Violence Sneakers Ball, presented by Summerville area stylists and Lowcountry Exposure, will honor survivors and victims and will include entertainment, vendors, giveaways, food and beverages, guest speakers resources information. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple ballroom attire with a pair of sneakers.

When: 6-11 p.m. Nov. 30

Where: King’s Grant HOA Clubhouse, 222 Fairington Drive, Summerville

Price: $25 general; VIP options available

More Info: bit.ly/2KFN9kA

Alzheimer’s Benefit 

What: The 23rd annual Rickenbacker Xcel Gala black-tie benefit for Alzheimer’s research at MUSC will feature guest speaker Tina McCollum and entertainment from Silver Back and Price William Dejou Piere.

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 30.

Where: The Premiere, 1235 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg

Price: $35

More Info: 803-347-5754, bit.ly/2O6ANEu

Sunday

Santa Cares

What: Children within every spectrum of special needs and their families are invited to a private photo session with Santa, in partnership with Autism Speaks. Reservations required.

When: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 1 at Towne Centre’s North Pole, 1309 Theater Drive, Mount Pleasant; 10:30-11:30 a.m.-noon Dec. 1 at Santa Set at Dillard’s Court at Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2pExOK1 for Mount Pleasant; bit.ly/3359M8I for Citadel Mall

