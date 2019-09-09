Today

Feeding Program

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

The Doctor Is In

What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.

When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays

Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org

Five Wishes

What: A class on Five Wishes, a national advance directive that brings a holistic approach to a living will by including an individual’s personal choices. Register in advance.

When: Noon-1 p.m. Sept. 9

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2KBz0FC

Move for Parkinson's

What: Improve balance, posture and range of motion with this class based on techniques of contemporary movement improvisation. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers also can participate for free.

When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-1990, lowcountryseniorcenter.com/waring-senior-center

NAMI Support

What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.

When: 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month

Where: Seacoast Church - West Ashley Campus, 2049 Savanah Highway, Charleston

More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org

Caregiver Support Group

What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness. Call or visit website for additional groups on different days and in different locations (Charleston, James Island, Johns Island, Moncks Corner, Mount Pleasant, Summerville).

When: 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month

Where: First Baptist Church, 211 W. Main Street (Hwy 78), Harleyville

More Info: 843-832-2357, thearkofsc.org

Healing Arts Workshop

What: People Against Rape offers a monthly Healing Arts Workshop for adult survivors of sexual violence in the tri-county area. This group provides a safe, confidential environment where survivors can explore healing through art and movement. Register in advance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-9882, bit.ly/307EAW0

Co-Dependents Anonymous

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Recovery Yoga

What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-327-2109

Tuesday

Opioids and You

What: Interactive presentation to create a deeper understanding of the opioid epidemic and how it impacts people, presented by Pam Veurink, ECHO coordinator with the Charleston Center. Register in advance.

When: 10-11 a.m. Sept. 10

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members and guests

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2P6DYP8

Wednesday

Alzheimer's Support Group

What: In partnership with Home Instead Senior Care, Wellmore hosts a monthly Alzheimer's Assoc. Support Group for caregivers, family and friends of persons with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia in order to develop a mutual support system and receive information and community resources.

When: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11

Where: Wellmore of Daniel Island, 580 Robert Daniel Drive

More Info: 843-377- 8279, well-more.com/Charleston

Fitness Series

What: Tabata, Vinyasa Flow and Off the Barre workout series with JD Fitness, Yoga Daily, Kate Moon Yoga and Barre Evolution, in partnership with Athleta and lululemon, sponsored by Roper St. Francis.

When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays in September

Where: The Oaks at Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2zjzJ88

Thursday

Leaders: Tools for Caregivers

What: Offered by The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” is an educational program designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend with a chronic illness. This workshop is for people interested in becoming a leader of a class series. Registration is required.

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 12-13

Where: The ARK, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville

Price: $350

More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org

Moving On After Change

What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Registration required.

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 12

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $2 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Blood Pressure Screenings

What: Free blood pressure screenings and information on stroke prevention, courtesy of Roper St. Francis Stroke Center of Excellence. Register in advance.

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 12

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Film Screening

What: Screening of the award winning documentary, "Suicide — The Ripple Effect," which focuses on the devastating effects of suicide and the positive ripple effects of advocacy, inspiration and hope that are helping millions heal and stay alive. RSVP to brownq@musc.edu

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 12

Where: MUSC Drug Discovery Building, 171 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2lBIVku

MS Society

What: The National MS Society will host guest speaker Dr. Aljoeson Walker, Associate Professor of Neurology and Ophthalmology, Medical University of South Carolina, who will discuss the latest information on multiple sclerosis research, progress and how it impacts health and quality of life.

When: 5 p.m. check-in, 5:30-8 p.m. program Sept. 12

Where: Hilton Garden Inn Airport, 5265 International Blvd., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 800-344-4867, bit.ly/2lI8VKR

REALMAD

What: The National Council of Jewish Women, in partnership with REALMAD (REAL Men Against Domestic Violence), will present a domestic violence awareness program (information, education, prevention, intervention, collaboration), with guest speakers Mayor John Tecklenburg, solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson, police chief Luther T. Reynolds and others. A light supper will be available.

When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 12

Where: Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 843-769-6652, bit.ly/2lAdjMe

Criminal Justice Panel

What: The ACLU of South Carolina will host a panel discussion about civil liberties issues affecting LGBTQ people, with special guest Latrice Royale.

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 12

Where: Rita Liddy Hollings Science Center, Room 101, 58 Coming St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-720-1423, bit.ly/2kxMrMC

Friday

‘Hope & Healing’

What: The Mother Emanuel Empowerment Center will offer “Hope & Healing” workshops focused on race-based trauma, honoring the legacy of loved ones, self-care for helping professionals, building mental health support within faith-based institutions, helping children after mass violence, the intersection of faith, race and culture after a mass violence incident and more, featuring Dr. Thema Bryant-Davis and Dr. Anika Wilson-Brown. Registration required.

When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston

Price: $40 (includes conference materials, food and beverages)

More Info: 843-724-9035, emanuelempowerment.org

Navigation Club

What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.

When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville

More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org

Osteoporosis and You

What: Katy Conner, program director with the Osteoporosis & Fracture Clinic at Roper St. Francis Healthcare, will discuss the latest in osteoporosis testing, prevention and treatment. Register in advance.

When: Noon-1 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members and guests

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/33xYsDm

Orphan Relief Gala

What: Lowcountry Orphan Relief will host the “Shoot for the Moon Gala” fundraiser, featuring live and silent auctions, live music from the Emerald Empire Band, a gourmet dinner, open bar and additional entertainment. Black-tie optional.

When: 6-11 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: Grand Ballroom at the Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $130+

More Info: 843-747-4099, lowcountryorphanrelief.org/gala2019

‘Dentistry from the Heart’

What: This sixth annual event is a day of free dental care for adult community members who are uninsured or underinsured and patients can choose between a cleaning, filling or extraction. The first 50 patients will be treated.

When: 8 a.m. Sept. 14

Where: Pleasant Family Dentistry, 1204 Two Island Court, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-881-8881

Walk to End Alzheimer's

What: Held annually, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Join Team Alice (Alice's Clubhouse, the first memory care day center in South Carolina) to help raise funds for the Alzheimer's Association. All are welcome to join.

When: 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. walk Sept. 14

Where: Riverfront Park, 1001 Everglades Drive, North Charleston

More Info: 843-284-8367, bit.ly/2kx3a2A

