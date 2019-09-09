Today
Feeding Program
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers breakfast and lunch.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch daily (except Thursdays)
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2105 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
The Doctor Is In
What: Tricounty Family Ministries offers health care assistance every Monday. Prescription assistance, education, counseling, medical referrals for dentures and vision care. Health and wellness programs are available.
When: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Mondays
Where: Tricounty Family Ministries, 2015 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-747-1788, tricountyfamilyministries.org
Five Wishes
What: A class on Five Wishes, a national advance directive that brings a holistic approach to a living will by including an individual’s personal choices. Register in advance.
When: Noon-1 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2KBz0FC
Move for Parkinson's
What: Improve balance, posture and range of motion with this class based on techniques of contemporary movement improvisation. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers also can participate for free.
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, lowcountryseniorcenter.com/waring-senior-center
NAMI Support
What: National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a support group and education meeting for family members and friends of those who suffer from a mental illness and for those individuals in recovery from a mental illness. Each group meets separately and is confidential.
When: 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month
Where: Seacoast Church - West Ashley Campus, 2049 Savanah Highway, Charleston
More Info: 843-872-5080, namicharlestonarea.org
Caregiver Support Group
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness. Call or visit website for additional groups on different days and in different locations (Charleston, James Island, Johns Island, Moncks Corner, Mount Pleasant, Summerville).
When: 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month
Where: First Baptist Church, 211 W. Main Street (Hwy 78), Harleyville
More Info: 843-832-2357, thearkofsc.org
Healing Arts Workshop
What: People Against Rape offers a monthly Healing Arts Workshop for adult survivors of sexual violence in the tri-county area. This group provides a safe, confidential environment where survivors can explore healing through art and movement. Register in advance.
When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-9882, bit.ly/307EAW0
Co-Dependents Anonymous
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-327-2109
Tuesday
Opioids and You
What: Interactive presentation to create a deeper understanding of the opioid epidemic and how it impacts people, presented by Pam Veurink, ECHO coordinator with the Charleston Center. Register in advance.
When: 10-11 a.m. Sept. 10
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members and guests
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2P6DYP8
Wednesday
Alzheimer's Support Group
What: In partnership with Home Instead Senior Care, Wellmore hosts a monthly Alzheimer's Assoc. Support Group for caregivers, family and friends of persons with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia in order to develop a mutual support system and receive information and community resources.
When: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11
Where: Wellmore of Daniel Island, 580 Robert Daniel Drive
More Info: 843-377- 8279, well-more.com/Charleston
Fitness Series
What: Tabata, Vinyasa Flow and Off the Barre workout series with JD Fitness, Yoga Daily, Kate Moon Yoga and Barre Evolution, in partnership with Athleta and lululemon, sponsored by Roper St. Francis.
When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays in September
Where: The Oaks at Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2zjzJ88
Thursday
Leaders: Tools for Caregivers
What: Offered by The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” is an educational program designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend with a chronic illness. This workshop is for people interested in becoming a leader of a class series. Registration is required.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 12-13
Where: The ARK, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville
Price: $350
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org
Moving On After Change
What: Whether it is death, relocation or a change in health, life looks a lot different after the experience of a major life shift. Join others to receive peer support and education to move from a place of loss to a place of living fully. Registration required.
When: 9 a.m. Sept. 12
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $2 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Blood Pressure Screenings
What: Free blood pressure screenings and information on stroke prevention, courtesy of Roper St. Francis Stroke Center of Excellence. Register in advance.
When: 10 a.m. Sept. 12
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Film Screening
What: Screening of the award winning documentary, "Suicide — The Ripple Effect," which focuses on the devastating effects of suicide and the positive ripple effects of advocacy, inspiration and hope that are helping millions heal and stay alive. RSVP to brownq@musc.edu
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 12
Where: MUSC Drug Discovery Building, 171 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2lBIVku
MS Society
What: The National MS Society will host guest speaker Dr. Aljoeson Walker, Associate Professor of Neurology and Ophthalmology, Medical University of South Carolina, who will discuss the latest information on multiple sclerosis research, progress and how it impacts health and quality of life.
When: 5 p.m. check-in, 5:30-8 p.m. program Sept. 12
Where: Hilton Garden Inn Airport, 5265 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 800-344-4867, bit.ly/2lI8VKR
REALMAD
What: The National Council of Jewish Women, in partnership with REALMAD (REAL Men Against Domestic Violence), will present a domestic violence awareness program (information, education, prevention, intervention, collaboration), with guest speakers Mayor John Tecklenburg, solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson, police chief Luther T. Reynolds and others. A light supper will be available.
When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 12
Where: Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-769-6652, bit.ly/2lAdjMe
Criminal Justice Panel
What: The ACLU of South Carolina will host a panel discussion about civil liberties issues affecting LGBTQ people, with special guest Latrice Royale.
When: 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 12
Where: Rita Liddy Hollings Science Center, Room 101, 58 Coming St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-720-1423, bit.ly/2kxMrMC
Friday
‘Hope & Healing’
What: The Mother Emanuel Empowerment Center will offer “Hope & Healing” workshops focused on race-based trauma, honoring the legacy of loved ones, self-care for helping professionals, building mental health support within faith-based institutions, helping children after mass violence, the intersection of faith, race and culture after a mass violence incident and more, featuring Dr. Thema Bryant-Davis and Dr. Anika Wilson-Brown. Registration required.
When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston
Price: $40 (includes conference materials, food and beverages)
More Info: 843-724-9035, emanuelempowerment.org
Navigation Club
What: Presented by ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, the Navigation Club is a class designed to support brain health through engaging attendees in socialization, mental agility, physical activity, spirituality and nutrition. Register in advance.
When: 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays
Where: ARK House, 502 W. 5th N. St., Summerville
More Info: 843-471-1360, thearkofsc.org
Osteoporosis and You
What: Katy Conner, program director with the Osteoporosis & Fracture Clinic at Roper St. Francis Healthcare, will discuss the latest in osteoporosis testing, prevention and treatment. Register in advance.
When: Noon-1 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members and guests
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/33xYsDm
Orphan Relief Gala
What: Lowcountry Orphan Relief will host the “Shoot for the Moon Gala” fundraiser, featuring live and silent auctions, live music from the Emerald Empire Band, a gourmet dinner, open bar and additional entertainment. Black-tie optional.
When: 6-11 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Grand Ballroom at the Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $130+
More Info: 843-747-4099, lowcountryorphanrelief.org/gala2019
‘Dentistry from the Heart’
What: This sixth annual event is a day of free dental care for adult community members who are uninsured or underinsured and patients can choose between a cleaning, filling or extraction. The first 50 patients will be treated.
When: 8 a.m. Sept. 14
Where: Pleasant Family Dentistry, 1204 Two Island Court, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8881
Walk to End Alzheimer's
What: Held annually, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Join Team Alice (Alice's Clubhouse, the first memory care day center in South Carolina) to help raise funds for the Alzheimer's Association. All are welcome to join.
When: 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. walk Sept. 14
Where: Riverfront Park, 1001 Everglades Drive, North Charleston
More Info: 843-284-8367, bit.ly/2kx3a2A
