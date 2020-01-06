Today

Co-Dependents

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Recovery Yoga

What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-327-2109

Tuesday

Sweet Talk

What: Free discussion about the impact of type 2 diabetes, prediabetes and local diabetes resources in the community. Register in advance.

When: 10 a.m. Jan. 7

Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2u8EW2Z

Protecting Elderly

What: Learn about the warning signs of physical abuse and financial fraud against elderly citizens, along with the legal landscape related to these unfortunate situations during an hour-long workshop.

When: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 7

Where: West Ashley Library, 45 Windermere Blvd., Charleston

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2QEg0bo

Plant-Based Nutrition

What: Learn the benefits of a plant-based diet and how to avoid nutritional pitfalls when choosing a more vegetarian diet, presented by a clinical dietitian from Roper St. Francis Healthcare.

When: 1 p.m. Jan. 7

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: $5 for nonmember; Free for members

More Info: bit.ly/39vawIy

Caregiver Support

What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness. Call or visit website for additional groups on different days and in different locations (Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties).

When: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 7

Where: Roper Hospital-Berkeley, 730 Stoney Landing Road, Moncks Corner

More Info: 843-614-2464, thearkofsc.org/support-groups

Wednesday

Wellmore Support 

What: In partnership with Home Instead Senior Care, Wellmore hosts a monthly Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group. A support group offers a comfortable and confidential place for caregivers, family, and friends of persons with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, to meet and develop a mutual support system.

When: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 8

Where: Wellmore of Daniel Island, 580 Robert Daniel Drive

More Info: 843-377-8279, well-more.com/Charleston

Thursday

Self-Defense for Women

What: A self-defense technique class for adult females.

When: 4-6 p.m. Jan. 9

Where: Moncks Corner Library, 1003 U.S. Highway 52

More Info: 843-719-4223

Sunday

The Works 

What: Second edition of The Works sweat studio collaboration with Home Team BBQ to benefit Hogs for the Cause will feature an exclusive workout, followed by light bites paired with a mimosa or Bloody Mary. The organization assists families affected by pediatric brain cancer.

When: 9 a.m. Jan. 12

Where: Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St., downtown Charleston

Price: $45

More Info: bit.ly/37sFCPd

