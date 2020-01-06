Today
Co-Dependents
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-327-2109
Tuesday
Sweet Talk
What: Free discussion about the impact of type 2 diabetes, prediabetes and local diabetes resources in the community. Register in advance.
When: 10 a.m. Jan. 7
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2u8EW2Z
Protecting Elderly
What: Learn about the warning signs of physical abuse and financial fraud against elderly citizens, along with the legal landscape related to these unfortunate situations during an hour-long workshop.
When: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 7
Where: West Ashley Library, 45 Windermere Blvd., Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2QEg0bo
Plant-Based Nutrition
What: Learn the benefits of a plant-based diet and how to avoid nutritional pitfalls when choosing a more vegetarian diet, presented by a clinical dietitian from Roper St. Francis Healthcare.
When: 1 p.m. Jan. 7
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $5 for nonmember; Free for members
More Info: bit.ly/39vawIy
Caregiver Support
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness. Call or visit website for additional groups on different days and in different locations (Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties).
When: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 7
Where: Roper Hospital-Berkeley, 730 Stoney Landing Road, Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-614-2464, thearkofsc.org/support-groups
Wednesday
Wellmore Support
What: In partnership with Home Instead Senior Care, Wellmore hosts a monthly Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group. A support group offers a comfortable and confidential place for caregivers, family, and friends of persons with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, to meet and develop a mutual support system.
When: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 8
Where: Wellmore of Daniel Island, 580 Robert Daniel Drive
More Info: 843-377-8279, well-more.com/Charleston
Thursday
Self-Defense for Women
What: A self-defense technique class for adult females.
When: 4-6 p.m. Jan. 9
Where: Moncks Corner Library, 1003 U.S. Highway 52
More Info: 843-719-4223
Sunday
The Works
What: Second edition of The Works sweat studio collaboration with Home Team BBQ to benefit Hogs for the Cause will feature an exclusive workout, followed by light bites paired with a mimosa or Bloody Mary. The organization assists families affected by pediatric brain cancer.
When: 9 a.m. Jan. 12
Where: Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: bit.ly/37sFCPd
