Health & Wellness calendar

Where the Wild Things Run 5K Run and Walk will take place at 8:30 a.m. March 7 at Caw Caw Interpretive Center in Ravenel, and will feature family-friendly activities.

Today

Yoga for Back Health

What: This gentle yoga class focuses on supporting a strong and flexible spine. The class includes standing, seated and floor work. Modifications are offered, but students should be able to get up and down from the floor. Bring a yoga mat.

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: $20 for members; $30 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2Nse9WT

Meditation Monday

What: Experience a 30-minute guided meditation by growth guide RD Weeks, with an optional 30-minute interactive community workshop after on the theme of joy. Weeks has a background in mindfulness breathing, manifestation, visualization and deep meditation.

When: 6:15-7:30 p.m. March 2

Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: bit.ly/2T4FLEl

Co-Dependents Anonymous

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Recovery Yoga

What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-327-2109

Tuesday

Matter of Balance

What: Participants will learn how to set realistic goals to increase activity, make changes to reduce fall risks, fall-proof their homes and do simple exercises to increase strength and balance. Register in advance online. This is an eight-week program.

When: 1-3p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com

Wednesday

Hope for Grieving

What: A support group for people who have experienced the death of a loved one. Anyone can join any time, and attendance of all sessions is not required. The group is facilitated by chaplains from Roper St. Francis Healthcare.

When: 2-3 p.m. March 4

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com

Friday

Anxiety 101

What: Professionals from MUSC Elder Abuse Training and Treatment Program will discuss varied mental health topics, treatments and resources available. Register in advance.

When: Noon March 6

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/39HHfJQ

Saturday

Wild Things Run

What: The annual Where the Wild Things Run 5K run and walk through the scenic trails at the Caw Caw nature and interpretive center and there also will be some family-friendly activities.

When: 8:30 a.m. March 7

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $32

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/3aeuSWa

Give Me Shelter 5K

What: A 5K walk, run, hop, skip, leap, mosey on a designated route for all ages and along the way, participants go through stations where they are sprayed with colored powder. A festival will follow the 5K. Participants are support the Carolina Youth Development Center.

When: 9 a.m. March 7

Where: Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St.

Price: $25-$35; free for ages 5 and younger

More Info: 843-225-3321, cydc.org/color20

Hippie Dash 5K

What: The Hippie Dash is a 5K fun run/walk that raises awareness and funding for people with disabilities. Far out dudes, hip chicks, flower children and funky fidos are invited to don their best '70s attire as they move and groove their way through a psychedelic 3.1 mile course. Runners, walkers, children and pups of all ages are encouraged to participate. Proceeds will benefit people with disabilities through the programs of Palmetto Goodwill and Trident Area Agency on Aging.

When: 9 a.m. March 7

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $20-$40

More Info: 843-377-2838, bit.ly/2Tlx0V6

Be Well

What: Be Well is a day-long wellness event geared towards high school and college students, specifically underrepresented minorities. This year’s focus will be on creating safe spaces to nurture healthy relationships. Lunch provided by Panera Bread.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 7

Where: Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-5079, go.cofc.edu/be

Grocery Workshop

What: Sign up for the “Cooking Matters” grocery store workshop to educate families on planning and shopping for healthy, affordable and delicious meals. Participants will receive $10 in groceries. Register in advance.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 7

Where: Cane Bay Library, 1655-A Cane Bay Blvd., Summerville

More Info: 843-719-4796, bit.ly/32wQABS

