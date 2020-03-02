Health & Wellness calendar

Today
Yoga for Back Health
What: This gentle yoga class focuses on supporting a strong and flexible spine. The class includes standing, seated and floor work. Modifications are offered, but students should be able to get up and down from the floor. Bring a yoga mat.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: $20 for members; $30 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2Nse9WT
Meditation Monday
What: Experience a 30-minute guided meditation by growth guide RD Weeks, with an optional 30-minute interactive community workshop after on the theme of joy. Weeks has a background in mindfulness breathing, manifestation, visualization and deep meditation.
When: 6:15-7:30 p.m. March 2
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: bit.ly/2T4FLEl
Co-Dependents Anonymous
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-327-2109
Tuesday
Matter of Balance
What: Participants will learn how to set realistic goals to increase activity, make changes to reduce fall risks, fall-proof their homes and do simple exercises to increase strength and balance. Register in advance online. This is an eight-week program.
When: 1-3p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Wednesday
Hope for Grieving
What: A support group for people who have experienced the death of a loved one. Anyone can join any time, and attendance of all sessions is not required. The group is facilitated by chaplains from Roper St. Francis Healthcare.
When: 2-3 p.m. March 4
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Friday
Anxiety 101
What: Professionals from MUSC Elder Abuse Training and Treatment Program will discuss varied mental health topics, treatments and resources available. Register in advance.
When: Noon March 6
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/39HHfJQ
Saturday
Wild Things Run
What: The annual Where the Wild Things Run 5K run and walk through the scenic trails at the Caw Caw nature and interpretive center and there also will be some family-friendly activities.
When: 8:30 a.m. March 7
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $32
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/3aeuSWa
Give Me Shelter 5K
What: A 5K walk, run, hop, skip, leap, mosey on a designated route for all ages and along the way, participants go through stations where they are sprayed with colored powder. A festival will follow the 5K. Participants are support the Carolina Youth Development Center.
When: 9 a.m. March 7
Where: Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St.
Price: $25-$35; free for ages 5 and younger
More Info: 843-225-3321, cydc.org/color20
Hippie Dash 5K
What: The Hippie Dash is a 5K fun run/walk that raises awareness and funding for people with disabilities. Far out dudes, hip chicks, flower children and funky fidos are invited to don their best '70s attire as they move and groove their way through a psychedelic 3.1 mile course. Runners, walkers, children and pups of all ages are encouraged to participate. Proceeds will benefit people with disabilities through the programs of Palmetto Goodwill and Trident Area Agency on Aging.
When: 9 a.m. March 7
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $20-$40
More Info: 843-377-2838, bit.ly/2Tlx0V6
Be Well
What: Be Well is a day-long wellness event geared towards high school and college students, specifically underrepresented minorities. This year’s focus will be on creating safe spaces to nurture healthy relationships. Lunch provided by Panera Bread.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 7
Where: Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5079, go.cofc.edu/be
Grocery Workshop
What: Sign up for the “Cooking Matters” grocery store workshop to educate families on planning and shopping for healthy, affordable and delicious meals. Participants will receive $10 in groceries. Register in advance.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 7
Where: Cane Bay Library, 1655-A Cane Bay Blvd., Summerville
More Info: 843-719-4796, bit.ly/32wQABS
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events