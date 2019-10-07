Today

Healing Arts 

What: People Against Rape offers a monthly Healing Arts Workshop for adult survivors of sexual violence in the tri-county area. This group provides a safe, confidential environment where survivors can explore healing through art and movement. Register in advance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-9882, bit.ly/307EAW0

Tuesday

Bredesen Protocol

What: Discussion on the identifying risk factors for cognitive decline, prevention of symptoms and the Bredesen Protocol, a functional medicinal and nutritional approach to cognition. Register in advance.

When: 1 p.m. Oct. 8

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2OT72t9

GriefShare

What: Those grieving the loss of someone close to you can find comfort and support at GriefShare, a 13-week seminar/support group. Those interested can join anytime.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 8

Where: First Presbyterian Church, 419 W. Main St., Moncks Corner

Price: $15 (includes workbook)

More Info: 209-919-3249, griefshare.org/groups

Wine & Wellness

What: A life coach from Empowered Through Peace will discuss mindfulness and how to use mindset practices to relieve stress and grow inner strength. Additional wellness experts will join each meeting.

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 8

Where: Wine & Tapas Bar, 103 S. Main St., Summerville

Price: $10-$15

More Info: bit.ly/30JZmdo

Wednesday

Support Group

What: In partnership with Home Instead Senior Care, Wellmore hosts a monthly Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group.

When: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 9

Where: Wellmore of Daniel Island, 580 Robert Daniel Drive

More Info: 843-377-8279, well-more.com/Charleston

Fleet Feet 

What: Part of the Fall Pub Run Series, the Scrabble Run after-party will feature Mizuno with shoes to demo.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 9

Where: Mainland Container Co. Kitchen & Bar, 1528 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-606-2546, bit.ly/2AJeJYM

Thursday

Senior Expo

What: The ARK and the Summerville Family YMCA will host a Senior Health and Wellness Expo, including free health screenings, a live bluegrass band and fitness demos.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 10

Where: YMCA at The Ponds, 101 Pottery Circle, Summerville

More Info: 843-471-1360, bit.ly/2mXpwLM

Saturday

Avondale 5K Run + Walk

What: This year is the 10th anniversary of the annual 5K to benefit the Charles Webb Center, which offers educational programs and support for children with special needs, developmental delays or diagnosed disabilities. Strollers and dogs are welcome. The after-party will feature music and all-inclusive food and drinks.

When: 7 a.m. sign-in, 8 a.m. race; 9-11 a.m. after-party Oct. 12

Where: Triangle Char + Bar, 828 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $35-$40; $20 for after-party only

More Info: 843-805-5800, avondale5k.com

NAMI Walk

What: Walk-Day to benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and will include vendors, games and activities, healthy snacks and more after the walk. Pets are welcome.

When: 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 12

Where: Tupelo Shelter at Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: 678-767-2361, namiwalks.org/charleston

Domestic Violence

What: The Life Center Cathedral presents the Domestic Violence March, Rally & Step Show, featuring presentations from domestic violence advocates and law enforcement, including Christian Rainey, a survivor and director of Men Against Violence.

When: 2:45 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: National Guard Armory, 7220 Cross County Road, North Charleston (start); Life Center Cathedral Church, 7190 Cross County Road, North Charleston (finish/rally)

More Info: 843-552-4111

Film Screening

What: A double documentary feature, “Marathons for Mom” and “Love Always, Mom,” showcasing two stories surrounding metastatic breast cancer, to benefit Racing for MBC and The Cyan Gray Hope Foundation, hosted by John O’Hurley and presented by the Swain Department of Nursing at The Citadel.

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Sunday

Beach Bash

What: Launch of the charity Racing for MBC (metastatic breast cancer) with a one-mile beach walk, followed by entertainment from Eagles’ tribute band On the Border, food and beverages. Hosted by John O’Hurley and presented by the Swain Department of Nursing at The Citadel.

When: 3 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: The Citadel Beach Club, 4700 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Price: $20-$40

More Info: bit.ly/30Esym0

Shine On Shindig

What: All-you-can-eat oysters and BBQ fundraiser for the Rina Agriss Blair Foundation, which aims to impact local individuals affected by melanoma, in partnership with the Roper Saint Francis Cancer Care Center. There will be games, kids’ activities, a raffle and more.

When: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: Bowens Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowens Island Road, James Island

Price: $30 adult; $15 ages 10-17; free for ages 9 and younger

More Info: bit.ly/2oQxzum

