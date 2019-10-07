Today
Healing Arts
What: People Against Rape offers a monthly Healing Arts Workshop for adult survivors of sexual violence in the tri-county area. This group provides a safe, confidential environment where survivors can explore healing through art and movement. Register in advance.
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-9882, bit.ly/307EAW0
Tuesday
Bredesen Protocol
What: Discussion on the identifying risk factors for cognitive decline, prevention of symptoms and the Bredesen Protocol, a functional medicinal and nutritional approach to cognition. Register in advance.
When: 1 p.m. Oct. 8
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2OT72t9
GriefShare
What: Those grieving the loss of someone close to you can find comfort and support at GriefShare, a 13-week seminar/support group. Those interested can join anytime.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 8
Where: First Presbyterian Church, 419 W. Main St., Moncks Corner
Price: $15 (includes workbook)
More Info: 209-919-3249, griefshare.org/groups
Wine & Wellness
What: A life coach from Empowered Through Peace will discuss mindfulness and how to use mindset practices to relieve stress and grow inner strength. Additional wellness experts will join each meeting.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 8
Where: Wine & Tapas Bar, 103 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $10-$15
More Info: bit.ly/30JZmdo
Wednesday
Support Group
What: In partnership with Home Instead Senior Care, Wellmore hosts a monthly Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group.
When: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 9
Where: Wellmore of Daniel Island, 580 Robert Daniel Drive
More Info: 843-377-8279, well-more.com/Charleston
Fleet Feet
What: Part of the Fall Pub Run Series, the Scrabble Run after-party will feature Mizuno with shoes to demo.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 9
Where: Mainland Container Co. Kitchen & Bar, 1528 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-606-2546, bit.ly/2AJeJYM
Thursday
Senior Expo
What: The ARK and the Summerville Family YMCA will host a Senior Health and Wellness Expo, including free health screenings, a live bluegrass band and fitness demos.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: YMCA at The Ponds, 101 Pottery Circle, Summerville
More Info: 843-471-1360, bit.ly/2mXpwLM
Saturday
Avondale 5K Run + Walk
What: This year is the 10th anniversary of the annual 5K to benefit the Charles Webb Center, which offers educational programs and support for children with special needs, developmental delays or diagnosed disabilities. Strollers and dogs are welcome. The after-party will feature music and all-inclusive food and drinks.
When: 7 a.m. sign-in, 8 a.m. race; 9-11 a.m. after-party Oct. 12
Where: Triangle Char + Bar, 828 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $35-$40; $20 for after-party only
More Info: 843-805-5800, avondale5k.com
NAMI Walk
What: Walk-Day to benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and will include vendors, games and activities, healthy snacks and more after the walk. Pets are welcome.
When: 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 12
Where: Tupelo Shelter at Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 678-767-2361, namiwalks.org/charleston
Domestic Violence
What: The Life Center Cathedral presents the Domestic Violence March, Rally & Step Show, featuring presentations from domestic violence advocates and law enforcement, including Christian Rainey, a survivor and director of Men Against Violence.
When: 2:45 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: National Guard Armory, 7220 Cross County Road, North Charleston (start); Life Center Cathedral Church, 7190 Cross County Road, North Charleston (finish/rally)
More Info: 843-552-4111
Film Screening
What: A double documentary feature, “Marathons for Mom” and “Love Always, Mom,” showcasing two stories surrounding metastatic breast cancer, to benefit Racing for MBC and The Cyan Gray Hope Foundation, hosted by John O’Hurley and presented by the Swain Department of Nursing at The Citadel.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Sunday
Beach Bash
What: Launch of the charity Racing for MBC (metastatic breast cancer) with a one-mile beach walk, followed by entertainment from Eagles’ tribute band On the Border, food and beverages. Hosted by John O’Hurley and presented by the Swain Department of Nursing at The Citadel.
When: 3 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: The Citadel Beach Club, 4700 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: $20-$40
More Info: bit.ly/30Esym0
Shine On Shindig
What: All-you-can-eat oysters and BBQ fundraiser for the Rina Agriss Blair Foundation, which aims to impact local individuals affected by melanoma, in partnership with the Roper Saint Francis Cancer Care Center. There will be games, kids’ activities, a raffle and more.
When: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Bowens Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowens Island Road, James Island
Price: $30 adult; $15 ages 10-17; free for ages 9 and younger
More Info: bit.ly/2oQxzum
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events