Today

Handling the Holidays

What: Learn ways to handle difficult, painful emotions and self-care while including the memory of loved ones during the holidays.

When: 10 a.m. Nov. 4

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/33wPLbB

Healing Arts Workshop

What: People Against Rape offers a monthly Healing Arts Workshop for adult survivors of sexual violence in the tri-county area. This group provides a safe, confidential environment where survivors can explore healing through art and movement. Register in advance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-9882, bit.ly/307EAW0

Tuesday

Signs of Alzheimer’s

What: Learn about the difference between age-related memory loss and dementia, as well as the warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

When: 10 a.m. Nov. 5

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2OLU7rj

Parent Care

What: Program on the Parent Care Solution, which discusses aging challenges and appropriate ways to address them with family members.

When: Noon-1:30 p.m. Nov. 5

Where: The Palms of Mount Pleasant, 937 Bowman Road

More Info: 843-693-0537

Wednesday

Sweet Talk

What: Free discussion about the impact of type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes and local diabetes resources in the community. Register in advance.

When: Noon Nov. 6

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/33yjZuK

Weight Loss Seminar 

What: A bariatric surgeon will give a presentation on surgical weight loss options. Register in advance.

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 6

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/2HMtAHJ

‘Bladder Blues’

What: Candid conversation with a urogynecologist and colorectal surgeon about the symptoms and treatment options for overactive bladder syndrome and bowel incontinence. Registration required.

Registration is required: or TridentHealthsystem.com/Calendar.

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 6

Where: Summerville Medical Center, 295 Midland Parkway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-797-3463, bit.ly/2C5NYhT

Thursday

Halls Lunch 

What: The Small Business Lunch guest speaker is Dr. Mark Scheurer, chief medical officer with the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

When: Noon Nov. 7

Where: Halls Chophouse, 434 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $32

More Info: bit.ly/2N48Jkv

‘Beat the Burn’

What: Free seminar on the alternatives to traditional surgery for reflux, nontraditional medicine and procedures that don't require any incisions. Registration is required.

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 7

Where: Summerville Medical Center, 295 Midland Parkway

More Info: 843-797-3463, bit.ly/2MAOZ6H

Friday

Five Wishes

What: Discussion about Five Wishes, a national advance directive that brings a holistic approach to a living will. Register in advance.

When: Noon Nov. 8

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/31kuujU

Saturday

MADD Walk

What: Walk with the Lowcountry MADD chapter to honor victims of drunk and drugged drivers.

When: 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. walk Nov. 9

Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2PC1qSI

ALS Walk

What: Fundraising walk for Lowcountry ALS and proceeds will go toward care, support and medical equipment services for local patients and families living with ALS.

When: 9 a.m. Nov. 9

Where: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road

More Info: 803-851-3233, web.alsa.org/lowcountry2019

Lung Force 5K

What: The pet-friendly Lung Force 5K Run/Walk is to raise funds and awareness for the fight against lung disease, with proceeds to fund research for cures and provided asthma educate for children and support groups. There also will be a variety of activities.

When: 9 a.m. Nov. 9

Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E. Arctic Ave.

Price: $20-$30

More Info: 843-556-8451, bit.ly/2NsPekL

Hungry Kids

What: The Charleston Arts Festival will sponsor a fundraiser for I Heart Hungry Kids, with live music, DJs and more.

When: 2-5 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $5 general; free for children with donation of one food item

More Info: 843-723-4789, charlestonartsfestival.com

Sunday

Health Expo

What: The Fall Health & Wellness Expo will feature vendors with natural health options that help maintain a healthy lifestyle.

When: 1-5 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Destiny Community Café at Scott’s Grand, 5060 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/331YItO

Oysters for Autism

What: The Lowcountry Autism Foundation will host an oyster roast, with live music, a silent auction and BBQ and chili.

When: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Bowens Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowens Island Road, James Island

Price: $15-$30

More Info: 843-876-0415, lafinc.org

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events