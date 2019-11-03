Today
Handling the Holidays
What: Learn ways to handle difficult, painful emotions and self-care while including the memory of loved ones during the holidays.
When: 10 a.m. Nov. 4
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/33wPLbB
Healing Arts Workshop
What: People Against Rape offers a monthly Healing Arts Workshop for adult survivors of sexual violence in the tri-county area. This group provides a safe, confidential environment where survivors can explore healing through art and movement. Register in advance.
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-9882, bit.ly/307EAW0
Tuesday
Signs of Alzheimer’s
What: Learn about the difference between age-related memory loss and dementia, as well as the warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease.
When: 10 a.m. Nov. 5
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2OLU7rj
Parent Care
What: Program on the Parent Care Solution, which discusses aging challenges and appropriate ways to address them with family members.
When: Noon-1:30 p.m. Nov. 5
Where: The Palms of Mount Pleasant, 937 Bowman Road
More Info: 843-693-0537
Wednesday
Sweet Talk
What: Free discussion about the impact of type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes and local diabetes resources in the community. Register in advance.
When: Noon Nov. 6
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/33yjZuK
Weight Loss Seminar
What: A bariatric surgeon will give a presentation on surgical weight loss options. Register in advance.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 6
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/2HMtAHJ
‘Bladder Blues’
What: Candid conversation with a urogynecologist and colorectal surgeon about the symptoms and treatment options for overactive bladder syndrome and bowel incontinence. Registration required.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 6
Where: Summerville Medical Center, 295 Midland Parkway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-797-3463, bit.ly/2C5NYhT
Thursday
Halls Lunch
What: The Small Business Lunch guest speaker is Dr. Mark Scheurer, chief medical officer with the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.
When: Noon Nov. 7
Where: Halls Chophouse, 434 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $32
More Info: bit.ly/2N48Jkv
‘Beat the Burn’
What: Free seminar on the alternatives to traditional surgery for reflux, nontraditional medicine and procedures that don't require any incisions. Registration is required.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Summerville Medical Center, 295 Midland Parkway
More Info: 843-797-3463, bit.ly/2MAOZ6H
Friday
Five Wishes
What: Discussion about Five Wishes, a national advance directive that brings a holistic approach to a living will. Register in advance.
When: Noon Nov. 8
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/31kuujU
Saturday
MADD Walk
What: Walk with the Lowcountry MADD chapter to honor victims of drunk and drugged drivers.
When: 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. walk Nov. 9
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2PC1qSI
ALS Walk
What: Fundraising walk for Lowcountry ALS and proceeds will go toward care, support and medical equipment services for local patients and families living with ALS.
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 9
Where: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road
More Info: 803-851-3233, web.alsa.org/lowcountry2019
Lung Force 5K
What: The pet-friendly Lung Force 5K Run/Walk is to raise funds and awareness for the fight against lung disease, with proceeds to fund research for cures and provided asthma educate for children and support groups. There also will be a variety of activities.
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 9
Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E. Arctic Ave.
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-556-8451, bit.ly/2NsPekL
Hungry Kids
What: The Charleston Arts Festival will sponsor a fundraiser for I Heart Hungry Kids, with live music, DJs and more.
When: 2-5 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 general; free for children with donation of one food item
More Info: 843-723-4789, charlestonartsfestival.com
Sunday
Health Expo
What: The Fall Health & Wellness Expo will feature vendors with natural health options that help maintain a healthy lifestyle.
When: 1-5 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Destiny Community Café at Scott’s Grand, 5060 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/331YItO
Oysters for Autism
What: The Lowcountry Autism Foundation will host an oyster roast, with live music, a silent auction and BBQ and chili.
When: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Bowens Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowens Island Road, James Island
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-876-0415, lafinc.org
