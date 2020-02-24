Health & Wellness calendar

Today
On the Move
What: MUSC physical therapy students and a professor from the division will give interactive presentations on physical therapy for pain, as opposed to taking opioids.
When: 1 p.m. Feb. 24
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/32jZWBb
Yoga for Back Health
What: This gentle yoga class focuses on supporting a strong and flexible spine. The class includes standing, seated and floor work. Modifications are offered, but students should be able to get up and down from the floor. Bring a yoga mat.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: $20 for members; $30 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2Nse9WT
Meditation Monday
What: Experience a 30-minute guided meditation by growth guide RD Weeks, with an optional 30-minute interactive community workshop after on the theme of joy. Weeks has a background in mindfulness breathing, manifestation, visualization and deep meditation.
When: 6:15-7:30 p.m. Feb. 24
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: bit.ly/3c3M2HM
Co-Dependents Support
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-327-2109
Tuesday
Healthy Living
What: Learn to read and understand food labels, plan meals, control carbohydrates and sugar and more. Ideal for those with diabetes or pre-diabetes.
When: 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free ($15 donation suggested)
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2YR0FYR
Thursday
Alzheimer’s Cafe
What: Meet other caregivers and their loved ones with dementia in a comfortable setting and safe environment to discuss the challenges of caring for someone with dementia. Led by Diane Sancho, MSW, who has 30 years of elder care experience and is an appropriate resource.
When: 9-10:30 a.m. Feb. 27
Where: Lowco Cafe, 1171 Clements Ferry Road, Wando
More Info: 843-284-8367, bit.ly/32b4rxE
Friday
Arthritis 101
What: A program director with the Osteoporosis & Fracture Clinic at Roper St. Francis Healthcare will discuss the latest news, treatments and resources for arthritis sufferers.
When: Noon Feb. 28
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members, $5 for guests
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2RHEItz
Saturday
Race for Life
What: We Are Sharing Hope SC's 15th annual Race for Life celebrates and honors organ, eye and tissue donors and recipients, and includes a 5K, 10K and Virtual Race (Hero at Home).
When: 8:30 a.m. Feb. 29
Where: Stono Shelter, James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $30-$50
More Info: 843-300-5899, bit.ly/37IPxzK
Health Fair
What: The Clementa C. Pinckney Community Health Fair will feature information on all aspects of physical, dental and mental health, as well as financial and retirement issues, veterans outreach and more, as well as kids’ activities and arts and crafts.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-737-6166
Tidal Anniversary
What: Tidal Strength + Cycle will host an open house in celebration of its second anniversary, with free classes and a food truck. See website for class schedule.
When: 1-5 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: Tidal Strength + Cycle, 1715-D Hollydale Court, Johns Island
More Info: 843-203-3417, bit.ly/2T49ZFV
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events