Health & Wellness calendar

Today
Co-Dependents
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-327-2109
Go Vegan
What: Justin Booher, culinary director with Amor Healing Kitchen, will lead a vegan cooking demonstration. Amor is a local nonprofit that educates teen volunteers about nutrition and cooking skills while providing healthy meals for cancer patients.
When: 3:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: John L. Dart Library, 1067 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-7550, bit.ly/38F1B5O
Tuesday
Caregiver Support
What: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, is a local nonsectarian nonprofit outreach program providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The group will facilitate a support group for caregivers of family members suffering from chronic illness. Call or visit website for additional groups on different days and in different locations (Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties).
When: 11 a.m. March 17
Where: St. Luke's Fellowship Hall, 206 Central Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-670-1360, thearkofsc.org/support-groups
Science Cafe
What: Dr. Craig Crosson will discuss the underlying causes of glaucoma, its diagnosis, current treatments and future therapies. MUSC’s Science Cafe is a series of presentations offering talks on scientific subjects in a non-technical way in a pleasant social environment.
When: 5:30 p.m. March 17
Where: Holiday Inn Riverview, 301 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-2926, MUSC.edu/science-café
Wednesday
Memory Screening
What: A free 15-20 minute screening will be conducted by Roper St. Francis Research and Innovation Center. Information from the screening is preliminary and educational in nature. Call the center for registration.
When: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Baby Bodywork
What: This infant massage workshop series will focus on massage strokes for reflux, colic/gas, constipation, sleeping deeper and longer, teething and relaxation, all while boosting baby’s immune system.
When: 1:30 p.m. March 18 and 25 and April 1
Where: Salt Spa & Yoga, 703-B King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $125
More Info: 843-284-3449, bit.ly/2xyPYAu
Empowerment
What: Empowering Ourselves and Others is designed around female teens and adults and will be presented by representatives of My Sister’s House, who will discuss making a positive impact on your own life and the lives of others. My Sister's House is a nonprofit organization serving victims of domestic violence in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties.
When: 6 p.m. March 18
Where: Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-552-6466, bit.ly/2wUm49f
Saturday
Rugged Maniac 5K
What: Festival and mud run combo, with a DJ, interactive games, food and beverages, and a 5K obstacle course designed to challenge and thrill “maniacs” of all fitness levels.
When: 8:30 a.m. March 21
Where: Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club, 6763 Davis Road, Ravenel
Price: $79+ racers; free for spectators; $10-$15 parking
More Info: bit.ly/3d458Ou
#Race4Wanza
What: Fifth annual Doughnut Dash in honor of Tywanza Sanders, the youngest victim of the mass shooting at Emanuel AME Church in 2015, presented by Race 4 Achievement Inc. and the Charleston Jewish Community Center Without Walls, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Tywanza Sanders Scholarship Fund for Charleston County students.
When: 9 a.m.-noon March 21
Where: South Windermere Center, 80 Folly Road Blvd., Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: bit.ly/2STyPbP
Walk for Water
What: Water Mission’s annual Walk for Water is to raise awareness for the global water crisis and funds to treat it with the gift of clean, safe water.
When: 9 a.m.-noon March 21
Where: Riverfront Park,
Price: See website for details on running as an individual or with a team
More Info: 843-769-7395, watermission.org
‘Geri Speaks’
What: Local author and motivational speaker Geri Mason will present the sixth annual conference, focusing on human trafficking, featuring South Carolina’s assistant attorney general, Kinli Abee, and keynote speaker Kenya Dunn, CEO and founder of The Power Filled Woman, LLC. Vendors and lunch will be provided.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 21
Where: Wyndham Garden, 120 Holiday Drive, Summerville
Price: $29
More Info: bit.ly/3aOdSWN
Eating Healthy
What: Local registered dietitian Stephanie Hodges will discuss healthy nutritional choices that older adults can implement to optimize their health.
When: Noon March 21
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library, 1921 Ion Ave.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/3cTwIOf
Sunday
Hatha & Hops Yoga
What: A “beertender” and certified Hatha yoga teacher will lead a 45-minute yoga class, followed by a pint of beer. Extra yoga mats available.
When: 11 a.m. March 22
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant
Price: $6-$15
More Info: 843-654-4564, bit.ly/2W7XXOZ
