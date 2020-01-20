Today
Alice’s Support Group
What: Emotional support, community and discussion for caregivers, facilitated by a licensed independent social worker.
When: 3 p.m. the third Monday of each month
Where: Alice's Clubhouse, 1156 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-284-8320, alicesclubhouse.com
Tuesday
Intro to PWR!Moves
What: Parkinson’s Wellness Recovery (PWR) is an exercise-based program designed for all stages of Parkinson’s Disease, addressing the cognitive, emotional, sensory and motor symptoms of PD. Before enrolling in the program, call to schedule a consultation.
When: 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenberg Drive, Charleston
Price: $15 for members, $80 per month for guests
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Diabetes Education
What: Designed to teach individuals and their families and friends how to successfully manage diabetes, with information on nutrition, medication, blood glucose testing and complication prevention. Schedule an interview with the certified diabetes educator.
When: 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 21
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-0100, eastcoopermedctr.com/events
Wednesday
Grieving Hearts
What: A 12-week support group for people who have experienced the death of a loved one. Anyone can join at any time. Facilitated by chaplains from Roper St. Francis Healthcare.
When: 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 22-April 8
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Stroke Prevention
What: A stroke program coordinator with Roper Rehab Hospital will teach healthy lifestyle changes to reduce risk of having a stroke. Register in advance.
When: 3:30 p.m. Jan. 22
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/38At1Lo
Thursday
Sweet Talk
What: Free discussion about the impact of Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes and local diabetes resources in the community. Register in advance.
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 23
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2u8EW2Z
Friday
Tools for Caregivers
What: Learn strategies to help better handle the unique challenges of caregiving. Topics include ways to reduce personal stress and how to use community resources.
When: 9-11 a.m. Jan. 24
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2LOZ5kR
Saturday
Wellness Fair
What: Franke will host a Wellness Fair with more than 20 interactive health and wellness exhibits.
When: 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 25
Where: Rodenberg Hall, Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-856-4713, bit.ly/2sAgGqi
Wellness Event
What: A barre workout followed by a nutrition workshop, brunch and raffle prizes.
When: 9 a.m. Jan. 25
Where: Rollins Edwards Community Center, 301 N. Hickory St., Summerville
Price: $15
More Info: bit.ly/39ZYHui
'Great Amazing Race'
What: Adventure run/walk for adults and kids, presented by the Great Amazing Race Company and modeled after the television show, “Amazing Race,” with two-person teams on a course with multiple task stations. Be prepared to get dirty and wet.
When: 2-5 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $50-$85
More Info: bit.ly/2tsA4FU
