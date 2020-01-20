Today

Alice’s Support Group

What: Emotional support, community and discussion for caregivers, facilitated by a licensed independent social worker.

When: 3 p.m. the third Monday of each month

Where: Alice's Clubhouse, 1156 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-284-8320, alicesclubhouse.com

Tuesday

Intro to PWR!Moves

What: Parkinson’s Wellness Recovery (PWR) is an exercise-based program designed for all stages of Parkinson’s Disease, addressing the cognitive, emotional, sensory and motor symptoms of PD. Before enrolling in the program, call to schedule a consultation.

When: 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenberg Drive, Charleston

Price: $15 for members, $80 per month for guests

More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com

Diabetes Education

What: Designed to teach individuals and their families and friends how to successfully manage diabetes, with information on nutrition, medication, blood glucose testing and complication prevention. Schedule an interview with the certified diabetes educator.

When: 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 21

Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-881-0100, eastcoopermedctr.com/events

Wednesday

Grieving Hearts

What: A 12-week support group for people who have experienced the death of a loved one. Anyone can join at any time. Facilitated by chaplains from Roper St. Francis Healthcare.

When: 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 22-April 8

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com

Stroke Prevention

What: A stroke program coordinator with Roper Rehab Hospital will teach healthy lifestyle changes to reduce risk of having a stroke. Register in advance.

When: 3:30 p.m. Jan. 22

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/38At1Lo

Thursday

Sweet Talk

What: Free discussion about the impact of Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes and local diabetes resources in the community. Register in advance.

When: 6 p.m. Jan. 23

Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2u8EW2Z

Friday

Tools for Caregivers

What: Learn strategies to help better handle the unique challenges of caregiving. Topics include ways to reduce personal stress and how to use community resources.

When: 9-11 a.m. Jan. 24

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2LOZ5kR

Saturday

Wellness Fair

What: Franke will host a Wellness Fair with more than 20 interactive health and wellness exhibits.

When: 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 25

Where: Rodenberg Hall, Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-856-4713, bit.ly/2sAgGqi

Wellness Event

What: A barre workout followed by a nutrition workshop, brunch and raffle prizes.

When: 9 a.m. Jan. 25

Where: Rollins Edwards Community Center, 301 N. Hickory St., Summerville

Price: $15

More Info: bit.ly/39ZYHui

'Great Amazing Race'

What: Adventure run/walk for adults and kids, presented by the Great Amazing Race Company and modeled after the television show, “Amazing Race,” with two-person teams on a course with multiple task stations. Be prepared to get dirty and wet.

When: 2-5 p.m. Jan. 25

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $50-$85

More Info: bit.ly/2tsA4FU

