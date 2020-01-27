Today
Matter of Balance
What: View falls and the fear of falling as controllable. Participants will learn how to set realistic goals to increase activity, make changes to reduce fall risks, fall-proof their homes and do simple exercises to increase strength and balance. Register in advance online. This is an eight-week program.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Mondays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/38DgiX9
Diabetes Awareness
What: Informational session for a diabetes prevention program that begins on Feb. 3.
When: 11 a.m. Jan. 27
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Move for Parkinson's
What: Improve balance, posture and range of motion with this class based on techniques of contemporary movement improvisation. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers also can participate for free.
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Co-Dependents
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Recovery Yoga
What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-327-2109
Tuesday
Science Cafe: Weight
What: MUSC researcher, Dr. Patrick O’Neil, will share current research in the treatment of obesity and weight management. MUSC’s Science Cafe is a series of presentations offering talks on scientific subjects in a nontechnical way in a pleasant social environment.
When: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 28
Where: Holiday Inn Riverview, 301 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-2926, MUSC.edu/science-café
Wednesday
Knee, Hip Replacement
What: A seminar on knee and hip replacement surgery, presented by an orthopedic surgeon with East Cooper Medical Center. Free meal also included.
When: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29
Where: Pawleys Plantation, 70 Tanglewood Drive, Pawleys Island
More Info: 803-833-01104, daisy.burroughs@tenethealth.com
Better Breathers Club
What: A respiratory therapist will discuss the effects of lung disease, breathing techniques, exercise, talking with physicians and medications.
When: 3 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of every month
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/3aBho7A
Thursday
Weight Loss Strategies
What: A registered nurse, fitness trainer and health coach will discuss healthy carbs and daily calories in this program for lasting weight loss strategies. A meal plan will be provided.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 30
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Saturday
Save the Light 5K
What: The annual Save the Light half-marathon (runners only) and 5K (runners and walkers) is a fundraiser for the Morris Island Lighthouse. Post-race ceremony will be at the nearby Tides Hotel.
When: 8:30 a.m. Feb. 1
Where: Folly Beach Pier, 101 E. Arctic Ave.
Price: $28-$54
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/36iEjkL
Brew Fitness
What: DUFF Training and Two Blokes Brewing will host Brew Fitness, an event combining fitness and beer, beginning with a total body workout and ending at the brewery. Open to all levels of fitness experience.
When: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1
Where: DUFF Training, 539 Long Point Road, Suite 201, Mount Pleasant
Price: $20 with pint; $16 without pint
More Info: 843-654-4564, facebook.com/dufftraining
Go Red Program
What: The Tri-County Women’s Project presents the 12th annual Go Red for Women Program as February is American Heart Month. This free event will provide information on heart disease (leading cause of death in women) and prevention, as well as health maintenance.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: Pointe Event Center, 4870 Piedmont Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/36nQrkw
Sunday
Promise Tea
What: The Komen South Carolina Promise Tea will celebrate survivors, those who are living with metastatic breast cancer, and the strides that Komen is making with research and awareness.
When: 2-5 p.m. Feb. 2
Where: Edisto Hall at James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-556-8011, bit.ly/37k9AFy
