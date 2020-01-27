Save the Light 5K

The annual Save the Light half-marathon and 5K fundraiser for the Morris Island Lighthouse is on Saturday.

 Provided/Charleston County Parks and Recreation

Today

Matter of Balance

What: View falls and the fear of falling as controllable. Participants will learn how to set realistic goals to increase activity, make changes to reduce fall risks, fall-proof their homes and do simple exercises to increase strength and balance. Register in advance online. This is an eight-week program.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Mondays

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/38DgiX9

Diabetes Awareness

What: Informational session for a diabetes prevention program that begins on Feb. 3.

When: 11 a.m. Jan. 27

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com

Move for Parkinson's 

What: Improve balance, posture and range of motion with this class based on techniques of contemporary movement improvisation. Open to anyone with any balance, walking or instability impairment. Fully adaptable for mobility devices and chairs. Caregivers also can participate for free.

When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com

Co-Dependents

What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com

Recovery Yoga

What: A 12-step meeting followed by a gentle yoga practice and meditation. Anyone and everyone affected by any type of addiction or dealing with another’s addictive behavior are welcome. Donations benefit the Friends of the Charleston Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: Room 237-B, 5 Charleston Center Drive, downtown

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-327-2109

Tuesday

Science Cafe: Weight

What: MUSC researcher, Dr. Patrick O’Neil, will share current research in the treatment of obesity and weight management. MUSC’s Science Cafe is a series of presentations offering talks on scientific subjects in a nontechnical way in a pleasant social environment.

When: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 28

Where: Holiday Inn Riverview, 301 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-792-2926, MUSC.edu/science-café

Wednesday

Knee, Hip Replacement

What: A seminar on knee and hip replacement surgery, presented by an orthopedic surgeon with East Cooper Medical Center. Free meal also included.

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29

Where: Pawleys Plantation, 70 Tanglewood Drive, Pawleys Island

More Info: 803-833-01104, daisy.burroughs@tenethealth.com

Better Breathers Club

What: A respiratory therapist will discuss the effects of lung disease, breathing techniques, exercise, talking with physicians and medications.

When: 3 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of every month

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/3aBho7A

Thursday

Weight Loss Strategies

What: A registered nurse, fitness trainer and health coach will discuss healthy carbs and daily calories in this program for lasting weight loss strategies. A meal plan will be provided.

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 30

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com

Saturday

Save the Light 5K

What: The annual Save the Light half-marathon (runners only) and 5K (runners and walkers) is a fundraiser for the Morris Island Lighthouse. Post-race ceremony will be at the nearby Tides Hotel.

When: 8:30 a.m. Feb. 1

Where: Folly Beach Pier, 101 E. Arctic Ave.

Price: $28-$54

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/36iEjkL

Brew Fitness

What: DUFF Training and Two Blokes Brewing will host Brew Fitness, an event combining fitness and beer, beginning with a total body workout and ending at the brewery. Open to all levels of fitness experience.

When: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1

Where: DUFF Training, 539 Long Point Road, Suite 201, Mount Pleasant

Price: $20 with pint; $16 without pint

More Info: 843-654-4564, facebook.com/dufftraining

Go Red Program

What: The Tri-County Women’s Project presents the 12th annual Go Red for Women Program as February is American Heart Month. This free event will provide information on heart disease (leading cause of death in women) and prevention, as well as health maintenance.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 1

Where: Pointe Event Center, 4870 Piedmont Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/36nQrkw

Sunday

Promise Tea

What: The Komen South Carolina Promise Tea will celebrate survivors, those who are living with metastatic breast cancer, and the strides that Komen is making with research and awareness.

When: 2-5 p.m. Feb. 2

Where: Edisto Hall at James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $25-$35

More Info: 843-556-8011, bit.ly/37k9AFy

