Today
Causes of Weight Gain
What: Learn about five potential pitfalls of weight-gain in seniors. This program is presented in partnership with the Palmetto Project.
When: 11:30 a.m. Sept. 16
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2kFDX6a
Safety in Aging
What: Gabrielle Frook, treatment program coordinator with MUSC’s College of Nursing, will discuss the benefits of staying active for seniors’ safety. Register in advance.
When: Noon. Sept. 16
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2Z0aVjV
‘Healing Hormones’
What: Discussion of hormones related to weight gain, different symptoms, diagnosis and holistic treatment for hormone imbalances, proper testing and protocols for healing.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 16
Where: Life Essentials Health Center, 1501 Highway 17 N., Mount Pleasant
Price: $10
More Info: 843-284-8410, bit.ly/2kEf2jn
Tuesday
Diabetes Education
What: Monthly diabetes education class with a certified speaker and registered nurse leading discussions on how to successfully manage diabetes with nutrition, medication, blood glucose testing and complication prevention.
When: 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 17
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/2YK27iH
Science Café: Autism
What: Dr. Christopher Cowan will discuss groundbreaking work on the genetics and atypical brain wiring that may be a factor in autism. MUSC’s Science Café is a series of presentations offering talks on scientific subjects in a non-technical way in a pleasant social environment.
When: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17
Where: Holiday Inn Riverview, 301 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-2926, MUSC.edu/science-café
Knee, Hip Seminar
What: Knee and hip replacement seminar with the Charleston Joint Replacement Institute.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 17
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-881-0100, bit.ly/2lRlrI0
Sunset Yoga
What: A 60-minute workout followed by a sunset reception on The Gadsden’s rooftop, in partnership with Tulua.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 17
Where: Gadsdenboro Park, 303 Concord St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: bit.ly/2kEH0vl
‘Living Your Truth’
What: Living Your Truth is a series of conversations, hosted by the Social Justice Racial Equity Collaborative Council and convened by The Sophia Institute, on social justice, racial equity and transformative change. This panel, featuring Dr. Chanita Hughes-Halbert and Dr. Thaddeus Bell, will examine health disparities from the perspectives of males and females, research doctors and medical doctors, and millennials and baby boomers.
When: 6:30–8:30 p.m. Sept. 17
Where: Mt. Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-720-8528, bit.ly/2kstafD
Wednesday
Arterial Disease
What: Dr. Bill Ashwander, vascular surgeon with Coastal Vascular and Vein, will discuss the causes, symptoms and treatment of Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD).
When: 11 a.m.–noon. Sept. 18
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Weight Loss Seminar
What: Bariatric surgeon Dr. Morris Washington will give a presentation on surgical weight loss options. Register in advance.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 18
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/30QM9Qy
Fitness Series
What: Tabata, Vinyasa Flow and Off the Barre workout series with JD Fitness, Yoga Daily, Kate Moon Yoga and Barre Evolution, in partnership with Athleta and lululemon, sponsored by Roper St. Francis.
When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays in September
Where: The Oaks at Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2zjzJ88
Saturday
Hope Walk
What: Project Unity USA, REALMAD (Real Men Against Domestic Violence/Abuse), S.C. Rep. Wendell Gilliard and other community leaders present the fourth annual Hope Walk Against Domestic Violence to bring awareness to one of the top crimes in the state, as well as how to support victims in a crisis situation. Some guest speakers include Charleston police chief Luther Reynolds, Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg, domestic violence survivors and advocates, Pastor Thomas Dixon and more.
When: 8-11 a.m. Sept. 21
Where: Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, downtown Charleston side
More Info: bit.ly/2lMjUmR
Game Day Workout
What: Oblique Magazine and Citadel Sports present a high-intensity workout with GunnarMade Oblique Ambassadors on the Citadel Stadium stairs. Workout ticket also includes a game ticket.
When: 9:45-11 a.m. Sept. 21
Where: Johnson Hagood Memorial Stadium, 68 Hagood Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/2mcdRbn
Senior Resource Summit
What: The Senior Resource Summit is designed to educate and inform the community’s aging population, their family members and caregivers with important information, services and resources, featuring two panels of industry experts and exhibits from more than 40 local service providers.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Thomasena Stokes-Marshall Senior Center, 840 Von Kolnitz Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-501-1617, facebook.com/seniorresourcesummit
Support Group
What: The Lowcountry S.C. Myasthenia Gravis Support Group, a part of MG Foundation of America, is dedicated to sharing experiences, techniques and accurate information on the autoimmune neuromuscular disorder, which causes degrees of muscle weakness involving the body's voluntary muscles.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-216-6174, bit.ly/2YBgXqN
Men’s Health Symposium
What: This event is intended to educate and encourage men ages 11 and older to implement healthy positive lifestyles and reduce the premature mortality rate. Register in advance.
When: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
More Info: 843-572-4094, bit.ly/2kfssCj
