Today
Stress Less
What: An essential oil educator will discuss how essential oils can help with stress and anxiety. Register for programs in advance.
When: Noon. Dec. 9
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/33yRTzD
Yoga for Back Health
What: This gentle yoga class focuses on supporting a strong and flexible spine. The class includes standing, seated and floor work. Modifications are offered, but students should be able to get up and down from the floor. Bring a yoga mat.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: $15 for members; $25 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2Nse9WT
Healing Arts Workshop
What: People Against Rape offers a monthly Healing Arts Workshop for adult survivors of sexual violence in the tri-county area. This group provides a safe, confidential environment where survivors can explore healing through art and movement. Register in advance.
When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-9882, bit.ly/307EAW0
Tuesday
Sweet Talk
What: Free discussion about the impact of type 2 diabetes, prediabetes and local diabetes resources in the community. Register in advance.
When: Noon Dec. 10
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2NScg4O
Sip & Shop
What: Dottie’s Pharmacy will host a holiday Sip & Shop in its new gift shop with local handmade gifts and free wrapping.
When: 2-6 p.m. Dec. 10
Where: Dottie’s Pharmacy, 325 Folly Road, Suite 101, James Island
More Info: 843-501-9500, dotspharmacy.com
Wednesday
Wellmore Support Group
What: In partnership with Home Instead Senior Care, Wellmore hosts a monthly Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group. A support group offers a comfortable and confidential place for caregivers, family, and friends of persons with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, to meet and develop a mutual support system.
When: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 11
Where: Wellmore of Daniel Island, 580 Robert Daniel Drive
More Info: 843-377-8279, well-more.com/Charleston
Fleet Feet
What: The last of the Fall Pub Run Series, the Catch Santa/Beat the Grinch group run will welcome On-Running, Brooks Running and Balega International. Be sure to wear reflective gear and blinkie lights. There will be a costume contest.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 11
Where: Fleet Feet, 881 Houston Northcutt Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-606-2546, bit.ly/2r8tJyz
Thursday
RebeccaFest
What: Celebration of life for Rebecca Matthews Veeck, daughter of RiverDogs co-owner Mike Veeck, who died in September due to complications with Batten Disease. This family-friendly event also will serve as a fundraiser for research of the disease. Jump castles, hot air balloon rides, live music from Stop Light Observation, food and additional activities will be free and open to the public.
When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 12 (Rebecca’s birthday)
Where: Joe P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/368MnF0
Unwind Series
What: Relax during this installment of the Unwind program series and join local, licensed massage therapist Joanna Gable to learn ways to de-stress during the busy holiday.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
More Info: 843-849-6161, bit.ly/34T6KGf
Friday
Girls Night Out
What: The third annual Girls Night Out celebration will focus on self-care, emotional health and more, with special guest speakers and music, presented by Burns Counseling Services, a multicultural practice. Register in advance.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: Fellowship Hall, St. James Presbyterian Church, 1314 Secessionville Road, James Island
Price: $30-$35
More Info: 843-762-4619, bit.ly/33KapEU
Saturday
Ugly Sweater Dash
What: The ARK will host its second annual Ugly Sweater 5K Dash, which includes a 5K run/walk and 1-mile stroll.
When: 8:45 a.m. run; 9:45 a.m. walk Dec. 14
Where: St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: $30-$40
More Info: 843-471-1360, bit.ly/2QSewvL
‘I Am Being Healed’
What: Mental health workshop series for people of faith to take a holistic approach to their faith journey by incorporating mental and emotional wellness. This session’s topic is resilience and the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 14
Where: SC Department of Mental Health, 2100 Charlie Hall Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/360roEu
A.R.T. of Mental Health
What: Third annual A.R.T. of Mental Health Gallery Gala, a fundraising reception to benefit the mental health initiatives at MUSC's Institute of Psychiatry, featuring an art raffle, meet-and-greet with several artists, food, music and more.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Trager Contemporary Art Gallery, 577 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40-$75
More Info: 843-792-0175, bit.ly/2r5glLD
Sunday
Hula-Healing
What: A 7-day detox workshop focusing on mental, physical and spiritual areas, with yoga, hula-hooping and more, presented by Lauren Danielle of SoulDivine Wellness and Creations.
When: 2-5 p.m. start Dec. 15
Where: Park Circle, North Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 912-349-9755, bit.ly/2LrtWUm
