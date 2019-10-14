Today
Town Hall
What: My Sister’s House, a shelter for victims of domestic violence and their children, will host its inaugural town hall on the effects of domestic violence. Additional events this week include the annual luncheon on Wednesday and the Walk-A-Mile advocacy march on Saturday. See mysistershouse.org/speakupsc for details.
When: 9 a.m. Oct. 14
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2Vtf9MH
CultivateSciArt
What: Dr. Sundar Balasubramanian, a cell biology researcher with MUSC, yogi and yoga biology researcher, and founder of PranaScience Institute, will explain his research and personal journey through the practice of yoga breathing.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 14
Where: Destiny Community Cafe, 5060 Dorchester Road, Suite No. 320, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/321MHE6
Tuesday
New Mothers
What: A registered nurse and wellness coach will host a group discussion on sleep, sense of self, diet, exercise and relationships after childbirth. This workshop is for women postpartum up to 9 months. Register in advance.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 15
Where: Summerville Medical Center, 295 Midland Parkway
More Info: 843-797-3463, bit.ly/2MAOZ6H
Chakradance
What: Chakradance combines dance, music, the chakras (spiritual energy centers within the body) and art-making.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 15
Where: The Discovery Room at Sheperd Integrative Dermatology, 912 Old Georgetown Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/2VtgYcu
Thursday
Weight Loss
What: Bariatric surgeon Dr. Morris Washington will give a presentation on surgical weight loss options. Register in advance.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-416-6218, bit.ly/30QM9Qy
Friday
Living Well
What: Living Well is a six-week workshop on living with long-term illness, with sessions on nutrition, communication, exercise and medication. Includes a book and relaxation CD.
When: 10 a.m.-Noon. Fridays Oct. 18-Nov. 22
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: $15 suggested donation
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Brain Food
What: Carole Bennett, assistant professor with the School of Nursing at Georgia Southern University, will share information on the ideal foods to eat to optimize brain health.
When: Noon. Oct. 18
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members, $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2yYvZsk
Saturday
Healing Workshop
What: “Heal the Healer” workshop for ministers, counselors, first responders, faith leaders, community leaders and others in promotion of health and wellness for the mind, body and spirit.
When: 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: St. James Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 1314 Secessionville Road, James Island
Price: $65-$70
More Info: 843-762-4619
Wellness Tour
What: The Health Empowerment Tour, “Mind, Body, Spirit: Because I’m Worth It,” will make a local stop with health screenings, educational workshops, cooking demos, entertainment, health food and guest speakers. Registration required.
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Fresh Future Farm, 2008 Success St., North Charleston
More Info: 803-252-0647, imarawoman.com
Wellness Fair
What: Health and wellness services, products and resources will be available from more than 30 exhibitors, as well as fitness classes, a blood drive, kids’ obstacle courses and more.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads, 207 1st Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-761-8600, qcarnescharleston.com/event/wellness-fair
Support Group
What: The Lowcountry S.C. Myasthenia Gravis Support Group, a part of MG Foundation of America, is dedicated to sharing experiences, techniques and accurate information on the autoimmune neuromuscular disorder, which causes degrees of muscle weakness involving the body's voluntary muscles.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month
Where: East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-216-6174, bit.ly/2YBgXqN
Pink Promenade
What: A special Catwalk + Cocktails fundraiser in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and proceeds will benefit the Roper St. Francis Breast Cancer Program.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Price: $25
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2pcimUE
Sunday
‘Out of Darkness’
What: The Out of the Darkness Charleston Area Walk will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and fund new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss. Register in advance.
When: 1-3 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: afsp.org/charleston
