Health & Wellness calendar

The H.O.P.E. Lope 5K Trail Run/Walk is at Johns Island County Park on Saturday.

Tuesday

Science Cafe

What: Dr. Robert Ball will share the latest understanding of the coronavirus and facts about influenzas. MUSC’s Science Cafe is a series of presentations offering talks on scientific subjects in a nontechnical way in a pleasant social environment.

When: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11

Where: Holiday Inn Riverview, 301 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-792-2926, MUSC.edu/science-café

‘Transplanting Hope’

What: Becky Young Miller, author of “Transplanting Hope: A Journey Through Pain, Addiction, and the Miracle of a Rare Surgical Procedure,” will discuss topics of chronic pain, addiction, healthcare, adoption and faith.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 11

Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/374SLxk

Wine & Wellness

What: A life coach from Empowered Through Peace will discuss mindfulness and mindset practices to relieve stress and grow inner strength. Additional wellness experts will join each meeting.

When: 6-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month

Where: Wine & Tapas Bar, 103 S. Main St., Summerville

Price: $10-$15

More Info: bit.ly/2Spdmaa

Wednesday

Wellmore Support

What: In partnership with Home Instead Senior Care, Wellmore hosts a monthly Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group. A support group offers a comfortable and confidential place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, to meet and develop a mutual support system.

When: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 12

Where: Wellmore of Daniel Island, 580 Robert Daniel Drive

More Info: 843-377-8279, well-more.com/Charleston

Better Breathers Club

What: A respiratory therapist will discuss the effects of lung disease, breathing techniques, exercise, talking with physicians and medications.

When: 3 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of every month

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/3aBho7A

Parkinson’s Support 

What: Monthly support group meeting for those living with Parkinson’s Disease to learn, share, and connect with others. Facilitated by a psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner.

When: 3:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com

Thursday

‘Living Well’

What: A six-week workshop on living with long-term illness, with sessions on nutrition, communication, exercise and medication.

When: 3 p.m. Feb. 13 (James Island); 10 a.m. Feb. 14 (West Ashley)

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island; Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: $15 suggested donation

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/38uFe41

Saturday

‘Head for the Cure’

What: The annual family-friendly Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk raises awareness, funds and hope for the brain tumor community. Funds raised will benefit the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center and the Brain Tumor Trials Collaborative.

When: 9 a.m. Feb. 15

Where: Wannamaker Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: 816-218-6893, bit.ly/2H1ljNO

H.O.P.E Lope

What: The H.O.P.E. Lope 5K Trail Run/Walk is a fundraiser to support the horses of H.O.P.E. Acres Rescue, a local nonprofit that rescues, rehabilitates and finds new homes for neglected, abused, abandoned and displaced horses from across the state. Post-5K festivities will include music, vendors and a food truck.

When: 9:30 a.m. Feb. 15

Where: Mullet Hall, Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road

Price: $35 general; free for ages 11 and younger

More Info: 843-412-3519, bit.ly/2uqQEXd

Polar Plunge

What: Participants in the IOP Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics need to raise a minimum of $50, which also gets them a T-shirt, food and non-alcoholic beverage tickets and door prize tickets for the after-party,

When: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 15

Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: 843-884-4176, bit.ly/2OBE6U2

