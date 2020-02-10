Health & Wellness calendar

Tuesday
Science Cafe
What: Dr. Robert Ball will share the latest understanding of the coronavirus and facts about influenzas. MUSC’s Science Cafe is a series of presentations offering talks on scientific subjects in a nontechnical way in a pleasant social environment.
When: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11
Where: Holiday Inn Riverview, 301 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-2926, MUSC.edu/science-café
‘Transplanting Hope’
What: Becky Young Miller, author of “Transplanting Hope: A Journey Through Pain, Addiction, and the Miracle of a Rare Surgical Procedure,” will discuss topics of chronic pain, addiction, healthcare, adoption and faith.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 11
Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/374SLxk
Wine & Wellness
What: A life coach from Empowered Through Peace will discuss mindfulness and mindset practices to relieve stress and grow inner strength. Additional wellness experts will join each meeting.
When: 6-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month
Where: Wine & Tapas Bar, 103 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $10-$15
More Info: bit.ly/2Spdmaa
Wednesday
Wellmore Support
What: In partnership with Home Instead Senior Care, Wellmore hosts a monthly Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group. A support group offers a comfortable and confidential place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, to meet and develop a mutual support system.
When: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 12
Where: Wellmore of Daniel Island, 580 Robert Daniel Drive
More Info: 843-377-8279, well-more.com/Charleston
Better Breathers Club
What: A respiratory therapist will discuss the effects of lung disease, breathing techniques, exercise, talking with physicians and medications.
When: 3 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of every month
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/3aBho7A
Parkinson’s Support
What: Monthly support group meeting for those living with Parkinson’s Disease to learn, share, and connect with others. Facilitated by a psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner.
When: 3:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com
Thursday
‘Living Well’
What: A six-week workshop on living with long-term illness, with sessions on nutrition, communication, exercise and medication.
When: 3 p.m. Feb. 13 (James Island); 10 a.m. Feb. 14 (West Ashley)
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island; Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: $15 suggested donation
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/38uFe41
Saturday
‘Head for the Cure’
What: The annual family-friendly Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk raises awareness, funds and hope for the brain tumor community. Funds raised will benefit the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center and the Brain Tumor Trials Collaborative.
When: 9 a.m. Feb. 15
Where: Wannamaker Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 816-218-6893, bit.ly/2H1ljNO
H.O.P.E Lope
What: The H.O.P.E. Lope 5K Trail Run/Walk is a fundraiser to support the horses of H.O.P.E. Acres Rescue, a local nonprofit that rescues, rehabilitates and finds new homes for neglected, abused, abandoned and displaced horses from across the state. Post-5K festivities will include music, vendors and a food truck.
When: 9:30 a.m. Feb. 15
Where: Mullet Hall, Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road
Price: $35 general; free for ages 11 and younger
More Info: 843-412-3519, bit.ly/2uqQEXd
Polar Plunge
What: Participants in the IOP Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics need to raise a minimum of $50, which also gets them a T-shirt, food and non-alcoholic beverage tickets and door prize tickets for the after-party,
When: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: 843-884-4176, bit.ly/2OBE6U2
